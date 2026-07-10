It's On Us Summit Sponsorships

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About this event
As a vendor, you'll have the opportunity to share your story, your goods/services, and information with attendees. Vendors will be front and center in the main hallway of the event for direct and easy access and visibility.
Your generosity as a Friend of the Campaign School will help us tremendously with outreach for attendees and our civics in the community programming overall.
This sponsorship level is for an individual or company that wants to invest in ensuring families can attend this event without having to worry about the cost. Your generosity will have long lasting impact. Community Sustainers will be recognized during the Grand Session.
Your generosity ensures that we cover necessary costs of this event and that we can continue the great work of Civics in The Community.
Your generosity ensures that we cover the expenses of this event and that we can continue the great work of Civics in The Community through events like this.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!