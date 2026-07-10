A flyer for the "It's On Us Summit" is displayed with a group of young people in the background and event details in the foreground.
The Houston Civics & Leadership Campaign School

Hosted by

The Houston Civics & Leadership Campaign School

About this event

It's On Us Summit Sponsorships

3401 Cleburne St

Houston, TX 77004, USA

Vendor Partner
$100

As a vendor, you'll have the opportunity to share your story, your goods/services, and information with attendees. Vendors will be front and center in the main hallway of the event for direct and easy access and visibility.

Friends of The Campaign School (PARTNERS)
$250

Your generosity as a Friend of the Campaign School will help us tremendously with outreach for attendees and our civics in the community programming overall.

Campus Sponsor
$500

This sponsorship level is for an individual or company that wants to invest in ensuring families can attend this event without having to worry about the cost. Your generosity will have long lasting impact. Community Sustainers will be recognized during the Grand Session.

Justice Warrior
$1,000

Your generosity ensures that we cover necessary costs of this event and that we can continue the great work of Civics in The Community.

Civics & Leadership Champion
$3,000

Your generosity ensures that we cover the expenses of this event and that we can continue the great work of Civics in The Community through events like this.

Add a donation for The Houston Civics & Leadership Campaign School

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