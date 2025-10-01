Its Reigning Cats



It's Reigning Cats US Summary Form

1 day 1 entry in 1 double
$120
Full Show Sponsorship
$120

Includes customized art in the catalog, on facebook and on the website as well as in the rings.

Hospitality Sponsorship
$50

Feeds the judges! Includes customized art in the catalog, on facebook and on the website.

Ring Sponsorship
$25

Includes customized art in the catalog, on the website as well as in your selected ring.

3 days 1 entry in 1 double
$190

Fri, Sat, Sun 1 entry in 1 double (48 inch) space

3 days 2 entries in 1 double
$230

Fri, Sat, Sun 2 entries in 1 double (48 inch) space

3 days 2 entries in 2 doubles
$300

Fri, Sat, Sun 2 entries in 2 doubles (96 inch) space

3 days 3 entries in 2 doubles
$340

Fri, Sat, Sun 3 entries in 2 doubles (96 inch) space

3 days 4 entries in 2 doubles
$370

Fri, Sat, Sun 4 entries in 2 doubles (96 inch) space

3 days 3 entries in 3 doubles
$410

Fri, Sat, Sun 3 entries in 3 doubles (144 inch) space

3 days 4 entries in 3 doubles
$440

Fri, Sat, Sun 4 entries in 3 doubles (144 inch) space

3 days 5 entries in 3 doubles
$470

Fri, Sat, Sun 5 entries in 3 doubles (144 inch) space

3 days 6 entries in 6 doubles
$680

Fri, Sat, Sun 6 entries in 6 doubles

3 day additional cat
$30

To add a cat to an existing space when there are no options for that listed

2 days 1 entry in 1 double
$150
2 days 2 entries in 1 double
$180
2 days 2 entries in 2 doubles
$240
2 day 3 entries in 2 doubles
$270
2 day 4 entries in 2 doubles
$295
2 days 3 entries in 3 doubles
$320
2 days 4 entries in 3 doubles
$350
2 days 5 entries in 3 doubles
$375
2 day additional cat
$25
Printed Catalog
$20
NW Regional Donation
$2

You can donate in multiples of $2, simply add more to your cart!

Add a donation for Its Reigning Cats

$

