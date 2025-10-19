It’s the Little Things First Annual BIG Event Presented by MJW MORTGAGE!!!!

Hosted by
About this event
1801 Country Club Dr, Kokomo, IN 46902, USA
Starting bid
Basket includes football cutting board, kitchen towels, coasters, snacks, $25 Half Moon GC and more. Valued at $150
Starting bid
This basket is filled with surprises and includes one month of tanning at Sun City Tan! Inside you will find a teeth whitening pen, moisturizers, T-shirt, metal cup, Nailtopia CG $50 and more! Valued at $425
Starting bid
This adorable truck hauling a Christmas tree decoration includes gift cards from Dan’s doughnuts and Drinks From The Cup. Valued at $75.
Starting bid
This sign measures 12"x12" and was hand painted by Christina Kline. Valued at $50.
Starting bid
This basket overflows with stress relief items and includes 16 oz glass iced cup, 8 oz mug with tea, socks, hand cream, chapstick, body cream, face mask, epsom salt, coloring book and pencils. The list goes on…..Valued at $75.
Starting bid
Basket includes 3 types of muffin mixes, cookie cutters, mini whisk, hot pads and baking cups. Valued at $50.
Starting bid
Includes 30 oz water bottle, graham crackers, marshmallow, candy, bottle opener and more! Valued at $50
Starting bid
Includes a dinner gift card from Culver’s and 2 Blooming Onions from Outback, a 30 oz water bottle, then enjoy all the fixin's for s'mores. Valued at $75.00.
Starting bid
This basket features coffee, creamers, cookies, cup, and a $40 gift card to Nails#1. Valued at $75.00.
Starting bid
Take care of your car with wash and wax, odor eliminator fogger, glass wax, and wash mitt. Valued at $75.00.
Starting bid
Basket includes 4 cups, a deck of cards, monopoly card game, hot chocolate, marshmallows, and GC for 4 Joey meals from Outback and more. Valued at $75.00
Starting bid
A $150 handcrafted nail-art basket by The Free Edge, including custom nail sets and a variety of curated nail-care accessories. Paired with a $50 GC from Precious Beauties Boutique. Valued at $200.
Starting bid
$50 gift card to Uncle B's, bottle of Jacob’s Creek wine, 750 ML Horse Soldier bourbon, BBQ tongs, summer sausage and hickory farms cheese, and more! Valued at $175.
Starting bid
Includes 2 cookies mixes, cookie cutter, mini rolling pin, mini whisk, spatula and 2 hot pads. GC for two meals at Cracker Barrel Valued at $50.00.
Starting bid
This basket includes football decor, coasters, kitchen towels, UNO card game, plus cheese and salsa to make a snack. Valued at $50.00
Starting bid
This basket is packed with items including socks, sleep spray, creams, face masks, mug with tea, $40 gift card to Nails #1 and more! Valued at $75.00.
Starting bid
From the women of the UAW this basket is filled with love and too many things to list. Socks, blanket, gloves, wine glasses, and a pink Christmas tree are just the start. It also includes a $30 gift card to Missy Guge Nails, Tanning, and Lashes plus more. Valued at $100.00.
Starting bid
Check out this crate with 4 cups, UNO game, a deck of cards, hot chocolate and marshmallows, AND 4 Joey meals from Outback! Valued at $75.00
Starting bid
This beautiful box includes 1L Woodford Reserve double oaked barrel finish select and golden flask plus 2 cigars (Oliva & Kristoff). Valued at $150.00.
Starting bid
Enjoy Dunkin Smores coffee and creamer, a 20 oz tumbler, a $40 gift card to Nails #1 plus more! Valued at $60.00.
Starting bid
This bundle includes the Busch light lime cooler and Busch light tackle box sign. Valued at $275.00.
Starting bid
This bundle includes a Milwaukee speaker and tool charger plus a Bud Light bag chair. Valued at $220.00
Starting bid
1.75 L bottle of Woodford Reserve paired with 2 specialty “It’s the Little Things” rock glasses. Also included are Ashton & Afuente cigars. Valued at $250.00.
Starting bid
This 2' X 2' fire pit is filled with a blanket, pillow, hand warmers, all the items to start a fire and make smores topped off with a bottle of Jameson Black Barrel and two rock glasses and more snacks. Valued at $350
Starting bid
1.75 L bottle of Eagle Rare. Valued at $200.00
Starting bid
750 ML Blanton‘s Gold Edition along with a flask. Valued at $200
Starting bid
Take care and wash your hair! Aveda hair and body essentials products, candles, a blanket and a $40 gift card to Nails #1. Valued at $100.00.
Starting bid
Enjoy 3 Erik's Chevrolet gift cards for oil changes and swag. Valued at $250.00.
Starting bid
Bracelet and Necklace designed by J. Watson. Valued at $160.
Starting bid
This basket includes several Simply Tasty items like blackberry and strawberry jam, bean and chicken noodle soup mix, and a $175 gift card from 2nd Shift Plumbing. Valued at $200.
Starting bid
Enjoy gift cards from Solutions for 4 Swedish massages. Valued at $228.
Starting bid
750 ML Smoke Wagon Whiskey and Igloo Cooler Valued at $200
Starting bid
750 ML 1792 Small Batch and two Tickets to Sunday November 30th 1 PM in the Moon Drops Distillery Landing (Must be 21) Valued at $210
Starting bid
A Benchmade knife and Michelob Ultra Messi Sign. Valued at $350.
Starting bid
This basket includes 750 ML of Eagle Rare, Eagle Rare socks, and a $50 gift card for Top of the Line. Valued at $125.00.
Starting bid
3 months of Jiu-Jitsu training along with a youth medium
t-shirt and adult beanie. Valued at $330.
Starting bid
Neon Sun Cruiser sign paired with a Busch light sign. Valued at $150.00
Starting bid
Vault gun case paired with Sight Safe Consulting pistol class 1 & 2. Valued at $580.
Starting bid
This gem comes with 750 ML of Knob Creek and 750 ML of Buffalo Trace. The basket also includes bourbon glasses, ice molds, cocktail shaker, bitters, cigars, cheese and chocolate! Valued at $200.
Starting bid
Wrights Carpet Cleaning gift card for cleaning of living room and hallway plus $50 off Top of the Line detail. Valued at $150.
Starting bid
101 proof War Eagle bourbon paired with a $50 Outback gift card with a free blooming onion. Valued at $200.00
Starting bid
Bay Bridge Moscato, 5-$10 gift cards to Outback, one adult chiropractic adjustment & 10 min Hydro bed, make up bag and more! Valued at $200.00
Starting bid
Replica Busch racing hood. Measure 4ft by 4ft. Valued at $60
Starting bid
Yuengling race car nose piece Valued at $40
Starting bid
Two tickets to Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday December 28 1PM. Section 213. $200 GC to St. Elmo Steak House. Two Colts Sweat Shirts. Valued at $1500
Starting bid
A beautiful duty rack valued at $250.
Starting bid
$400 Gift card to Mr. Fireworks
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!