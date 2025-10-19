Hosted by

It’s the Little Things of Howard County, Inc.

About this event

It’s the Little Things First Annual BIG Event Presented by MJW MORTGAGE!!!!

1801 Country Club Dr, Kokomo, IN 46902, USA

#1 Football Basket item
$75

Starting bid

Basket includes football cutting board, kitchen towels, coasters, snacks, $25 Half Moon GC and more. Valued at $150

#2 Tan & More Basket item
$150

Starting bid

This basket is filled with surprises and includes one month of tanning at Sun City Tan! Inside you will find a teeth whitening pen, moisturizers, T-shirt, metal cup, Nailtopia CG $50 and more! Valued at $425

#3 Truck and Tree item
$35

Starting bid

This adorable truck hauling a Christmas tree decoration includes gift cards from Dan’s doughnuts and Drinks From The Cup. Valued at $75.

#4 It’s the small things sign item
$25

Starting bid

This sign measures 12"x12" and was hand painted by Christina Kline. Valued at $50.

#5 Stress Relief item
$35

Starting bid

This basket overflows with stress relief items and includes 16 oz glass iced cup, 8 oz mug with tea, socks, hand cream, chapstick, body cream, face mask, epsom salt, coloring book and pencils. The list goes on…..Valued at $75.

#6 Baking Snowman Basket item
$35

Starting bid

Basket includes 3 types of muffin mixes, cookie cutters, mini whisk, hot pads and baking cups. Valued at $50.

#7 Smores item
$20

Starting bid

Includes 30 oz water bottle, graham crackers, marshmallow, candy, bottle opener and more! Valued at $50

#8 Dinner & S'more item
$35

Starting bid

Includes a dinner gift card from Culver’s and 2 Blooming Onions from Outback, a 30 oz water bottle, then enjoy all the fixin's for s'mores. Valued at $75.00.

#9 Doughnuts and Nails Basket item
$35

Starting bid

This basket features coffee, creamers, cookies, cup, and a $40 gift card to Nails#1. Valued at $75.00.

#10 Car Care item
$35

Starting bid

Take care of your car with wash and wax, odor eliminator fogger, glass wax, and wash mitt. Valued at $75.00.

#11 Red Hot Cocoa item
$20

Starting bid

Basket includes 4 cups, a deck of cards, monopoly card game, hot chocolate, marshmallows, and GC for 4 Joey meals from Outback and more. Valued at $75.00

#12 Nail Basket item
$75

Starting bid

A $150 handcrafted nail-art basket by The Free Edge, including custom nail sets and a variety of curated nail-care accessories. Paired with a $50 GC from Precious Beauties Boutique. Valued at $200.

#13 Uncle B’s BBQ Basket item
$50

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Uncle B's, bottle of Jacob’s Creek wine, 750 ML Horse Soldier bourbon, BBQ tongs, summer sausage and hickory farms cheese, and more! Valued at $175.

#14 Baking Cookies item
$25

Starting bid

Includes 2 cookies mixes, cookie cutter, mini rolling pin, mini whisk, spatula and 2 hot pads. GC for two meals at Cracker Barrel Valued at $50.00.

#15 Football Tailgate item
$25

Starting bid

This basket includes football decor, coasters, kitchen towels, UNO card game, plus cheese and salsa to make a snack. Valued at $50.00

#16 Relax and Nails item
$40

Starting bid

This basket is packed with items including socks, sleep spray, creams, face masks, mug with tea, $40 gift card to Nails #1 and more! Valued at $75.00.

#17 Breast Cancer Merry & Bright item
$60

Starting bid

From the women of the UAW this basket is filled with love and too many things to list. Socks, blanket, gloves, wine glasses, and a pink Christmas tree are just the start. It also includes a $30 gift card to Missy Guge Nails, Tanning, and Lashes plus more. Valued at $100.00.

#18 Blue Hot Cocoa item
$20

Starting bid

Check out this crate with 4 cups, UNO game, a deck of cards, hot chocolate and marshmallows, AND 4 Joey meals from Outback! Valued at $75.00

#19 Woodford Reserve Double Oaked item
$50

Starting bid

This beautiful box includes 1L Woodford Reserve double oaked barrel finish select and golden flask plus 2 cigars (Oliva & Kristoff). Valued at $150.00.

#20 Coffee and Nails item
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy Dunkin Smores coffee and creamer, a 20 oz tumbler, a $40 gift card to Nails #1 plus more! Valued at $60.00.

#21 Busch Light Lime Cooler item
$75

Starting bid

This bundle includes the Busch light lime cooler and Busch light tackle box sign. Valued at $275.00.

#22 Speaker & Chair item
$75

Starting bid

This bundle includes a Milwaukee speaker and tool charger plus a Bud Light bag chair. Valued at $220.00

#23 Woodford Large item
$75

Starting bid

1.75 L bottle of Woodford Reserve paired with 2 specialty “It’s the Little Things” rock glasses. Also included are Ashton & Afuente cigars. Valued at $250.00.

#24 Fire Pit item
$150

Starting bid

This 2' X 2' fire pit is filled with a blanket, pillow, hand warmers, all the items to start a fire and make smores topped off with a bottle of Jameson Black Barrel and two rock glasses and more snacks. Valued at $350

#25 Eagle Rare item
$150

Starting bid

1.75 L bottle of Eagle Rare. Valued at $200.00

#26 Blanton Gold item
$100

Starting bid

750 ML Blanton‘s Gold Edition along with a flask. Valued at $200

#27 Self Care Kit item
$50

Starting bid

Take care and wash your hair! Aveda hair and body essentials products, candles, a blanket and a $40 gift card to Nails #1. Valued at $100.00.

#28 Erik’s Chevrolet Basket item
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy 3 Erik's Chevrolet gift cards for oil changes and swag. Valued at $250.00.

#29 Jewlery item
$80

Starting bid

Bracelet and Necklace designed by J. Watson. Valued at $160.

#30 Simply Tasty & 2nd Shift Plumbing item
$100

Starting bid

This basket includes several Simply Tasty items like blackberry and strawberry jam, bean and chicken noodle soup mix, and a $175 gift card from 2nd Shift Plumbing. Valued at $200.

#31 Solutions Massages item
$125

Starting bid

Enjoy gift cards from Solutions for 4 Swedish massages. Valued at $228.

#32 Smoke Wagon Whiskey & Igloo Cooler item
$100

Starting bid

750 ML Smoke Wagon Whiskey and Igloo Cooler Valued at $200

#33 1792 Small Batch & Colts Tickets item
$100

Starting bid

750 ML 1792 Small Batch and two Tickets to Sunday November 30th 1 PM in the Moon Drops Distillery Landing (Must be 21) Valued at $210

#34 Mich Ultra Sign & Knife item
$150

Starting bid

A Benchmade knife and Michelob Ultra Messi Sign. Valued at $350.

#35 Eagle Rare & Top of the Line Basket item
$100

Starting bid

This basket includes 750 ML of Eagle Rare, Eagle Rare socks, and a $50 gift card for Top of the Line. Valued at $125.00.

#36 Garra Jiu-Jitsu item
$150

Starting bid

3 months of Jiu-Jitsu training along with a youth medium

t-shirt and adult beanie. Valued at $330.

#37. Signs, signs, everywhere signs item
$75

Starting bid

Neon Sun Cruiser sign paired with a Busch light sign. Valued at $150.00

#38 You’ll shoot your eye out item
$250

Starting bid

Vault gun case paired with Sight Safe Consulting pistol class 1 & 2. Valued at $580.

#39 Knob Creek Basket item
$100

Starting bid

This gem comes with 750 ML of Knob Creek and 750 ML of Buffalo Trace. The basket also includes bourbon glasses, ice molds, cocktail shaker, bitters, cigars, cheese and chocolate! Valued at $200.

#40 Clean up Time item
$75

Starting bid

Wrights Carpet Cleaning gift card for cleaning of living room and hallway plus $50 off Top of the Line detail. Valued at $150.

#41 War Eagle Bourbon item
$100

Starting bid

101 proof War Eagle bourbon paired with a $50 Outback gift card with a free blooming onion. Valued at $200.00

#42 Girls Just Wanna Have Fun item
$100

Starting bid

Bay Bridge Moscato, 5-$10 gift cards to Outback, one adult chiropractic adjustment & 10 min Hydro bed, make up bag and more! Valued at $200.00

#43 Busch replica racing hood item
$25

Starting bid

Replica Busch racing hood. Measure 4ft by 4ft. Valued at $60

#44 Yuengling replica race car nose piece item
$25

Starting bid

Yuengling race car nose piece Valued at $40

#45 Colts & St. Elmo for the WIN item
$800

Starting bid

Two tickets to Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday December 28 1PM. Section 213. $200 GC to St. Elmo Steak House. Two Colts Sweat Shirts. Valued at $1500

#46 Duty Rack item
$125

Starting bid

A beautiful duty rack valued at $250.

#47 Mr. Fireworks item
$200

Starting bid

$400 Gift card to Mr. Fireworks

