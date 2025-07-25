It's time to pop the corn!

Hosted by
About this event
Every Thurs (5th grade) and Wed (6th grade) the PFA
will pop and deliver fresh popcorn to all classrooms
between Oct 1, 2025 – May 28 , 2025. It is $25 for the year! Snow days will be
made up within the same week. If you have multiple
children at MUES, we kindly request that you complete
one signup per child that would like popcorn. Visit
muespfa.com to sign-up!
*If you are a staff member please fill out your name under the Student Name line.*
*Please note a donation to zeffy will auto-populate at checkout as this is how they keep the platform fee-free to nonprofits. If you would like to opt out of this donation, please select other from the dropdown and type $0 at checkout. *
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!