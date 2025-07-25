It's time to pop the corn!

Every Thurs (5th grade) and Wed (6th grade) the PFA

will pop and deliver fresh popcorn to all classrooms

between Oct 1, 2025 – May 28 , 2025. It is $25 for the year! Snow days will be

made up within the same week. If you have multiple

children at MUES, we kindly request that you complete

one signup per child that would like popcorn. Visit

muespfa.com to sign-up!

*If you are a staff member please fill out your name under the Student Name line.*

* Please note a donation to zeffy will auto-populate at checkout as this is how they keep the platform fee-free to nonprofits. If you would like to opt out of this donation, please select other from the dropdown and type $0 at checkout. *