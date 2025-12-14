



What Your Ticket Includes









Your ticket to It’s Your Season to Engage is more than entry—it’s an experience designed to nourish your body, soul, and spirit.





With your registration, you will receive:





✨ Continental Breakfast

Begin the day refreshed and welcomed with a thoughtfully prepared continental breakfast.





✨ Lunch

Enjoy a delicious lunch as we continue in fellowship and connection throughout the day.





✨ Authentic Fellowship

Connect with like-minded women in a warm, faith-filled environment where relationships are built and hearts are encouraged.





✨ Holy Spirit–Inspired Teaching

Receive powerful, biblically grounded teaching led by women who are walking boldly in their God-given assignment.





✨ Empowerment

Be strengthened to rise, lead, and engage your purpose with confidence and courage.





✨ Revelation

Gain clarity, insight, and fresh understanding for the season God has you in right now.





✨ Inspiration

Leave renewed, motivated, and ready to move forward with vision, faith, and intentional action.





🌸 This is your moment. This is your investment. This is your season to engage. 🌸



