ITW Indigenous Gift Bag

In addition to connecting with and supporting under-served communities within Washington State, this auction item also connects with and supports some of the 300 First Nations communities across Canada! This bag was lovingly curated with the assistance of the staff at Four Generations Creations in Kamloops, BC Kukwstsélp (thank you! for your assistance)!



Immerse yourself in another culture as you settle in to dine on Alder Smoked Wild Sockeye Salmon and Gluten-free Indigenous Frybread (from a mix), sipping on Rose Petal Wellness Tea Blend with a desert of Nitap Chocolate Bars (three of them, including maple cream, wild blueberry, and hazelnuts). Surround yourself with assorted tea towels and a "Bear Medicine" Christmas Ornament, all wrapped up in a Sweetgrass Medicine Wheel Reusable Tote Bag! Retail value of at least $125, not including import costs!