ITW USA Getaway Package!

Choose Williamsburg, Orlando, Branson, or Lake Tahoe!

5 Nights, Up to 4 Guests





Enjoy a five-night getaway for four to your choice of Williamsburg, Orlando, Branson, or Lake Tahoe, each offering its own unique blend of attractions and charm. From thrilling theme parks and historic landmarks to stunning mountain scenery, this trip has something for everyone! Whether you’re exploring rich history, soaking up the sun, or embracing the great outdoors, this unforgettable escape is tailored for fun and relaxation for all ages. For more information, click on the link https://charitygetaways.com/lwob4/





Also, through a generous donation of travel miles from ITW supporters, this package has the potential of including round trip airline tickets to and from your selected destination! (The number of tickets available are subject to the airline miles required to purchase these tickets, which is influenced by travel distance, season of traveling, among other factors.) The winner of this package will be connected with the ITW supporters donating these miles to make arrangements accordingly!