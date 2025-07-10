Iu Mien Scholarship Fund 2025 Auction

Beautiful hand painted artwork by Iu Mien artist from Germany, Ranchy (Ranchitaphat Thatsiriworakul). The painting was previously featured in an art exhibition in France.





This original artwork comes featured in a 16" x 20" walnut float frame.





Description of painting by artist:

"In a world that never stops changing, my ethnic roots remain the foundation of who I am. The traditional attire, the intricate hand-stitched patterns, and the vivid colors worn with quiet pride — these are more than symbols; they are living echoes of heritage. The woman in the painting embodies the strength, grace, and timeless spirit of my people. Through her image, I am reminded of the stories that shaped me, and of the deep roots that ground my identity."





About the artist:

“All of my work is a journey back to my roots.

I was born and raised within the stories of the Iu Mien people, the sound of our language, the patterns on our textiles, the aroma of traditional foods, and the rituals passed down from generation to generation. These have become the soul and inspiration behind every piece of art I create.

My work does not merely document the beauty of Iu Mien culture; it also reinterprets, questions, and retells our stories in the context of the modern world. Through visual art, textile craftsmanship, documentary photography, and contemporary installations, I use creative expression as a tool to preserve, share, and reawaken the depth of my ethnic identity.

To me, art is not only a form of expression it is a way of standing firmly in who I am, as a descendant of the Iu Mien people, and as someone who never forgets where I come from."

-Ranchy





*Donated by Ranchy