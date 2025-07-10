Iu Mien Scholarship Fund 2025 Auction

Hosted by
Beautiful hand painted artwork by Iu Mien artist from Germany, Ranchy (Ranchitaphat Thatsiriworakul). The painting was previously featured in an art exhibition in France.
This original artwork comes featured in a 16" x 20" walnut float frame.
Description of painting by artist:
"In a world that never stops changing, my ethnic roots remain the foundation of who I am. The traditional attire, the intricate hand-stitched patterns, and the vivid colors worn with quiet pride — these are more than symbols; they are living echoes of heritage. The woman in the painting embodies the strength, grace, and timeless spirit of my people. Through her image, I am reminded of the stories that shaped me, and of the deep roots that ground my identity."
About the artist:
“All of my work is a journey back to my roots.
I was born and raised within the stories of the Iu Mien people, the sound of our language, the patterns on our textiles, the aroma of traditional foods, and the rituals passed down from generation to generation. These have become the soul and inspiration behind every piece of art I create.
My work does not merely document the beauty of Iu Mien culture; it also reinterprets, questions, and retells our stories in the context of the modern world. Through visual art, textile craftsmanship, documentary photography, and contemporary installations, I use creative expression as a tool to preserve, share, and reawaken the depth of my ethnic identity.
To me, art is not only a form of expression it is a way of standing firmly in who I am, as a descendant of the Iu Mien people, and as someone who never forgets where I come from."
-Ranchy
*Donated by Ranchy
Low Saelee is a talented tattoo artist based in Sacramento, CA.
This auction item is for a half day tattoo session in Sacramento, valued at $600.
These photos feature some of Low's work and tattoo style. They are also examples of tattoos that can be done in a half day session.
*Donated by Low Saelee
Diamond Auto Tint is a car window tinting service based in Sacramento, CA.
This auction item is for one Full Car Ceramic Window Tint service in Sacramento, valued at $500.
https://www.diamondautotint.com
*Donated by Ton Saeteurn
Antioch Jiu-Jitsu is a family and community oriented jiu-jitsu academy specializing in self-defense, building confidence, relieving stress and physical fitness. It is owned and operated by Professor Jayson Guevara, a Gracie Jiu-Jitsu black belt, and is located in Antioch, CA.
This auction item is for one month of jiu-jitsu classes & one private jiu-jitsu lesson valued at $300
*Donated by Jayson Guevara
LoveInked is a beauty service by artist Mune Saelee, based in the Bay Area, CA that specializes in Microblading, Powder Brows and Tiny Tattoos.
This auction item includes:
-One Powder Brow session & One Tiny Tattoo session valued at $455 (donated by Mune Saelee)
-Volition Beauty Vegan Caviar Resurfacing Serum valued at $50 (donated by Pete Saetern)
Anna Saechin is a licensed hair stylist & Angel Vue is a cosmetic nail technician specializing in Gel X. Both are located in Sacramento, CA.
This auction item includes:
-Any Lightening Service including Highlights/Balayage + Haircut valued at $475 (donated by Anna Saechin)
-One set of nails valued at $115 (donated by Angel Vue)
-Volition Beauty Vegan Caviar Resurfacing Serum valued at $50 (donated by Pete Saetern)
