Ivan Rosa Memorial Foundation Game Night

Exclusive recognition, 8 complimentary tickets, and other benefits!
Gold Sponsor
$10,000
Prominent logo placement, social media spotlight, 8 complimentary tickets, and more!
Silver Sponsor
$5,000
Four complimentary tickets, verbal recognition, and other benefits!
Community Sponsor
$1,000
Name listed on website and event program, 4 complimentary tickets, a chance to win $2,000 or $5,000 to the nonprofit of your choice, and more!
Friend of the Foundation
$500
Two complimentary tickets and a chance to win $2,000 or $5,000 to donate to the charity of your choice!
Changemaker Sponsor Plus
Free
One free admission with each registered jar or donation of $200 or more plus a chance to win a $2,000 or $5,000 donation to the nonprofit of your choice! *Your registered jars must be counted and sent on or before April 30, 2025. **If your jar donation is equal to a different sponsorship level, you will receive the benefits of that sponsorship level!
