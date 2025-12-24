Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 23
Individual (Residential) — $24/year
For people who live in Ivanhoe and want a direct voice in neighborhood decisions. Your dues keep you in good standing, eligible to vote, and connected to INC news, events, and opportunities. Members may receive perks like raffles, garden discounts, and priority tickets.
Renews monthly
Individual (Residential) — $2/month
For people who live in Ivanhoe and want a direct voice in neighborhood decisions. Your dues keep you in good standing, eligible to vote, and connected to INC news, events, and opportunities. Members may receive perks like raffles, garden discounts, and priority tickets.
Renews yearly on: January 23
Individual (Non-Residential) — $48/year
For supporters who don’t live in Ivanhoe but believe in resident-led community power. Your dues help sustain INC programs and advocacy while keeping you connected to neighborhood progress. Members receive updates, recognition opportunities, and may access select perks like raffles and priority community tickets.
Renews monthly
Individual (Non-Residential) — $4/month
For supporters who don’t live in Ivanhoe but believe in resident-led community power. Your dues help sustain INC programs and advocacy while keeping you connected to neighborhood progress. Members receive updates, recognition opportunities, and may access select perks like raffles and priority community tickets.
Renews yearly on: January 23
Business/Organization/Institution (Residential) — $120/year
For Ivanhoe-based businesses, congregations, schools, and organizations invested in a thriving neighborhood. Membership strengthens local partnerships, supports community initiatives, and signals your commitment to Ivanhoe. You’ll stay informed, may receive recognition, and can connect with INC opportunities to engage residents.
Renews monthly
Business/Organization/Institution (Residential) — $10/month
For Ivanhoe-based businesses, congregations, schools, and organizations invested in a thriving neighborhood. Membership strengthens local partnerships, supports community initiatives, and signals your commitment to Ivanhoe. You’ll stay informed, may receive recognition, and can connect with INC opportunities to engage residents.
Renews yearly on: January 23
Business/Organization/Institution (Non-Residential) — $180/year
For businesses and institutions outside Ivanhoe that want to be meaningful partners in neighborhood-led change. Your membership helps fund programs, events, and improvements while building relationship and visibility with the community. You’ll receive updates, recognition opportunities, and invitations to collaborate when appropriate.
Renews monthly
Business/Organization/Institution (Non-Residential) — $15/month
For businesses and institutions outside Ivanhoe that want to be meaningful partners in neighborhood-led change. Your membership helps fund programs, events, and improvements while building relationship and visibility with the community. You’ll receive updates, recognition opportunities, and invitations to collaborate when appropriate.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!