Ivar F. Browne Leadership & Planning Retreat

Brothers attending the retreat will receive complimentary hotel accommodations based on double room occupancy at host hotel. Meals will be provided for Saturday August 9, 2025. Chapter retreat shirt is included with registration. Transportation and will not be provided.
2-Night Stay w/ Single Occupancy
$200
Brothers attending the retreat will receive complimentary hotel accommodations based on single room occupancy at host hotel. Meals will be provided for Saturday August 9, 2025. Chapter retreat shirt is included with registration. Transportation and will not be provided.
Retreat Only
$100
Brothers that will attend retreat but not in need of Hotel accommodations. Meals will be provided for Saturday August 9, 2025. Chapter retreat shirt is included with registration. Transportation and will not be provided.
