Ivc Educational Foundation
About this event

IVC Educational Foundation's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1008 N 4th St, Chillicothe, IL 61523, USA

Galaxy Tab item
Galaxy Tab
$160

Starting bid

$400 value

Brand New Samsung Galaxy Tablet

(Donated by the Audo Family)

Best Seats in the House for Homecoming 2026
$100

Starting bid

Private press seating for 4-6 Grey Ghost fans!

$60 Concessions

Homecoming Game (9/25/26)

Air Conditioning OR Heating in Box

(Donated by the IVC Educational Foundation)

Tickets to River & Rails Fest
$100

Starting bid

"Where Music Meets the Midway"

(2) Three-Day General Admission Tickets

July 23rd - 25th

Three Sisters Park

Chillicothe, IL

Gilmore's Golf (Chillicothe, IL) #1
$25

Starting bid

Are you tired of the sand traps of life? Do you feel like the sprinkler system is out to get you? It’s time to head to Gilmore's, the ultimate Happy Gilmore-themed sports bar, for an hour of indoor golf that Shooter McGavin would be jealous of.

(Donated by Gilmore's Sports Bar)

Gilmore's Golf (Chillicothe, IL) #2
$25

Starting bid

Are you tired of the sand traps of life? Do you feel like the sprinkler system is out to get you? It’s time to head to Gilmore's, the ultimate Happy Gilmore-themed sports bar, for an hour of indoor golf that Shooter McGavin would be jealous of.

(Donated by Gilmore's Sports Bar)

IVC Spirit Package item
IVC Spirit Package
$40

Starting bid

Show your IVCHS pride with this great package donated by High 5! The package includes a Grey Ghost jacket, baseball cap, and stocking cap in awesome Grey Ghost colors!

(Donated by High 5 Apparel)

Dame Fine Gift Basket item
Dame Fine Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Everyone loves Dame Fine Coffee! This awesome gift basket includes a $25 gift card, a bag of Dame Fine coffee beans, and a medium Javasok (fits 22-28 oz cup) to keep your Dame Fine drink colder longer while protecting your hands from the cold cup! The total value of this basket is $50.

(Donated by Dame Fine Coffee)

Fighting Illini 2026 Kick-off Tickets
$60

Starting bid

Join the excitement at Gies Memorial Stadium as the Fighting Illini kick-off the 2026 football season!

Tickets will be delivered electronically. I-L-L!

(Donated by Dr. Allison and his family)

Pride in Performance Package
$125

Starting bid

2 Tickets to the 2026 Grey Ghost Classic

1 Vintage Retired Marching Band Jacket

1 Vintage Retired Marching Band Hat & Plume

1 Lawn Mower (Full) Service (4/11/26)

$300 value

(Donated by IVC Band Program/Boosters)

A Day at Tanners
$40

Starting bid

Back 40 Fun Acres Passes (4)

Tanners Orchard U-Pick Field Admission Passes (4)

Corn Maze Admission Passes (4)

Slushie/Snow Cone Coupons (4)

Dozen Donuts Coupon (1)

NO EXPIRATION DATE!

Chicago Cubs Game Tickets
$40

Starting bid

GO CUBS GO! Enjoy a game at Wrigley Field during the 2026-2027 season.

vs. Cincinnati Reds

2 Tickets

May 7th @ 1:20pm

(Donated by Terry Ruhland)

South School Principal for a Day item
South School Principal for a Day
$25

Starting bid

Your child is in charge! Win the chance for your student to serve as South School Principal for a Day. They’ll make the announcements, visit classrooms, and host a special lunch! It’s the most talked-about job in the building. No degree required!

(Donated by Mr. Grant)

South School Concert Front Row Seats (4) item
South School Concert Front Row Seats (4)
$25

Starting bid

Experience the VIP treatment at a South School Concert. This package guarantees your family the most coveted real estate in the gym. You choose the concert; we’ll provide the view.

(Donated by South School)

CEC/JH Concert Front Row Seats (4) item
CEC/JH Concert Front Row Seats (4)
$25

Starting bid

Experience the magic of Chillicothe Junior High/Elementary Center’s performing arts without the stress of the crowd. This package guarantees your family the most coveted real estate in the gym. You choose the concert; we’ll provide the view.

(Donated by CEC/JH)

Mossville Concert Front Row Seats (4) item
Mossville Concert Front Row Seats (4)
$25

Starting bid

Experience the magic of Mossville School’s performing arts without the stress of the crowd. This package guarantees your family the most coveted real estate in the gym. You choose the concert; we’ll provide the view.

(Donated by Mossville School)

IVCHS Concert Front Row Seats (4) item
IVCHS Concert Front Row Seats (4)
$25

Starting bid

Experience the magic of IVCHS’s performing arts without the stress of the crowd. This package guarantees your family the most coveted real estate in the auditorium. You choose the concert; we’ll provide the view.

(Donated by IVCHS)

Attend ANY College Sports Game in the U.S.! item
Attend ANY College Sports Game in the U.S.!
$2,000

Starting bid

Go to any college sports game in the U.S. (land only). Watch the best athletes compete in your choice of exciting REGULAR SEASON football, basketball, hockey, lacrosse, or baseball game with basic tickets.

  • 2 Days, 1 night accommodations at your chosen destination
  • 2 Basic tickets (Upper Level Tickets) to your chosen regular season college game
  • Daily complimentary breakfast
  • Expert travel and concierge services
  • All room related taxes
IVCHS Athletic Booster Basket item
IVCHS Athletic Booster Basket
$75

Starting bid

Show your IVC Pride with this great basket donated by the Sports Boosters. The basket includes one (1) IVCHS 2026 football parking pass; one (1) XL fleece jacket, one (1) black Sports Booster drawstring bag; one (1) cream canvas tote bag; and an XL Boosters travel mug. The total value of this package is $150. (Donated by the IVCHS Athletic Boosters)

An Experience Like No Other in Las Vegas, NV!
$2,050

Starting bid

Las Vegas Nevada for two (2) people & two (2) nights (Land Only).

  • 3 Days, 2 nights accommodations at your choice of either Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, The Venetian or The Palazzo
  • All Room-related taxes
  • One (1) $500 American Express Gift Card toward tickets for a show at the Sphere
  • Free Concierge Reservation Service
Go to the Country Music Awards!
$4,700

Starting bid

Enjoy the 2027 Country Music Awards in Nashville, TN. It includes 3 days, 2 nights accommodations for two people at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel, Sheraton Hotel in Nashville, or similar property in downtown Nashville; Two (2) 300 level seating tickets to the 2026 or 2027 Country Music Awards Show, full American breakfast daily, Expert Travel and Concierge services, and all taxes and service charges.

Mossville Parking Spot (2026-2027)
$40

Starting bid

This is your golden ticket to the most coveted parking spot at Mossville School for the entire 2026-2027 school year.

Bid high, bid fast, and park like a pro!

2026 MJH Graduation Front Row Seats (4)
$40

Starting bid

Don’t settle for the back of the bleachers—witness this milestone from the Front Row! We’re auctioning off four (4) VIP seats for the 2026 Mossville Graduation. Zero Stress: No need to arrive hours early to "save" spots; your chairs are waiting for you.

Give your graduate the cheering section they deserve. Bid now for the ultimate graduation experience!

(Donated by MJH)

2026 CJH Graduation Front Row Seats (4)
$40

Starting bid

Don’t settle for the back of the bleachers—witness this milestone from the Front Row! We’re auctioning off four (4) VIP seats for the 2026 CJH Graduation. Zero Stress: No need to arrive hours early to "save" spots; your chairs are waiting for you.

Give your graduate the cheering section they deserve. Bid now for the ultimate graduation experience!

(Donated by CJH)

2026 IVCHS Graduation Front Row Seats (4) #1
$40

Starting bid

Don’t settle for the back of the bleachers—witness this milestone from the Front Row! We’re auctioning off four (4) VIP seats for the 2026 IVCHS Graduation. Zero Stress: No need to arrive hours early to "save" spots; your chairs are waiting for you.

Give your graduate the cheering section they deserve. Bid now for the ultimate graduation experience!

(Donated by IVCHS)

2026 IVCHS Graduation Front Row Seats (4) #2
$40

Starting bid

Don’t settle for the back of the bleachers—witness this milestone from the Front Row! We’re auctioning off four (4) VIP seats for the 2026 IVCHS Graduation. Zero Stress: No need to arrive hours early to "save" spots; your chairs are waiting for you.

Give your graduate the cheering section they deserve. Bid now for the ultimate graduation experience!

(Donated by IVCHS)

1958 by Faraway Mercantile
$10

Starting bid

2 Scrunchies

Heart Keychain

Fuzzy Socks

Floral Hair Clip

Pearl Stud Earrings

Gold Teardrop Earrings

1958 Decal Sticker

Gold Charm Bracelet

$40 value

(Donated by: 1958)

Faraway Mercantile/The Hot House
$25

Starting bid

2 Bronzing Lotion Samples

Sunglasses

Hairclip

Faraway Decal Sticker

Tanning Package (5 Visits)

$60 value

(Donated by Faraway Mercantile)

Fashionably Late Consignment Boutique
$30

Starting bid

Kate Spade Crossbody (new, with tags)

Calvin Klein Clutch (new, with tags)

$25 Gift Certificate

NEW LOCATION: 3520 Willow Knolls (Grand Opening TBD)

(Donated by Fashionably Late)

Kara Ivey Art
$10

Starting bid

Add a touch of permanent greenery and artistic flair to your home or office with this stunning handcrafted stained glass succulent. Perfect for those who love the look of plants but lack a green thumb, this piece captures the light beautifully and never needs a drop of water.

(Donated by Kara Ivey)

Lots O' Lottos
$40

Starting bid

(Donated by Mossville PTA)

