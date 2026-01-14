IVC Educational Foundation's Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Starting bid
$400 value
Brand New Samsung Galaxy Tablet
(Donated by the Audo Family)
Starting bid
Private press seating for 4-6 Grey Ghost fans!
$60 Concessions
Homecoming Game (9/25/26)
Air Conditioning OR Heating in Box
(Donated by the IVC Educational Foundation)
Starting bid
"Where Music Meets the Midway"
(2) Three-Day General Admission Tickets
July 23rd - 25th
Three Sisters Park
Chillicothe, IL
Starting bid
Are you tired of the sand traps of life? Do you feel like the sprinkler system is out to get you? It’s time to head to Gilmore's, the ultimate Happy Gilmore-themed sports bar, for an hour of indoor golf that Shooter McGavin would be jealous of.
(Donated by Gilmore's Sports Bar)
Starting bid
Starting bid
Show your IVCHS pride with this great package donated by High 5! The package includes a Grey Ghost jacket, baseball cap, and stocking cap in awesome Grey Ghost colors!
(Donated by High 5 Apparel)
Starting bid
Everyone loves Dame Fine Coffee! This awesome gift basket includes a $25 gift card, a bag of Dame Fine coffee beans, and a medium Javasok (fits 22-28 oz cup) to keep your Dame Fine drink colder longer while protecting your hands from the cold cup! The total value of this basket is $50.
(Donated by Dame Fine Coffee)
Starting bid
Join the excitement at Gies Memorial Stadium as the Fighting Illini kick-off the 2026 football season!
Tickets will be delivered electronically. I-L-L!
(Donated by Dr. Allison and his family)
Starting bid
2 Tickets to the 2026 Grey Ghost Classic
1 Vintage Retired Marching Band Jacket
1 Vintage Retired Marching Band Hat & Plume
1 Lawn Mower (Full) Service (4/11/26)
$300 value
(Donated by IVC Band Program/Boosters)
Starting bid
Back 40 Fun Acres Passes (4)
Tanners Orchard U-Pick Field Admission Passes (4)
Corn Maze Admission Passes (4)
Slushie/Snow Cone Coupons (4)
Dozen Donuts Coupon (1)
NO EXPIRATION DATE!
Starting bid
GO CUBS GO! Enjoy a game at Wrigley Field during the 2026-2027 season.
vs. Cincinnati Reds
2 Tickets
May 7th @ 1:20pm
(Donated by Terry Ruhland)
Starting bid
Your child is in charge! Win the chance for your student to serve as South School Principal for a Day. They’ll make the announcements, visit classrooms, and host a special lunch! It’s the most talked-about job in the building. No degree required!
(Donated by Mr. Grant)
Starting bid
Experience the VIP treatment at a South School Concert. This package guarantees your family the most coveted real estate in the gym. You choose the concert; we’ll provide the view.
(Donated by South School)
Starting bid
Experience the magic of Chillicothe Junior High/Elementary Center’s performing arts without the stress of the crowd. This package guarantees your family the most coveted real estate in the gym. You choose the concert; we’ll provide the view.
(Donated by CEC/JH)
Starting bid
Experience the magic of Mossville School’s performing arts without the stress of the crowd. This package guarantees your family the most coveted real estate in the gym. You choose the concert; we’ll provide the view.
(Donated by Mossville School)
Starting bid
Experience the magic of IVCHS’s performing arts without the stress of the crowd. This package guarantees your family the most coveted real estate in the auditorium. You choose the concert; we’ll provide the view.
(Donated by IVCHS)
Starting bid
Go to any college sports game in the U.S. (land only). Watch the best athletes compete in your choice of exciting REGULAR SEASON football, basketball, hockey, lacrosse, or baseball game with basic tickets.
Starting bid
Show your IVC Pride with this great basket donated by the Sports Boosters. The basket includes one (1) IVCHS 2026 football parking pass; one (1) XL fleece jacket, one (1) black Sports Booster drawstring bag; one (1) cream canvas tote bag; and an XL Boosters travel mug. The total value of this package is $150. (Donated by the IVCHS Athletic Boosters)
Starting bid
Las Vegas Nevada for two (2) people & two (2) nights (Land Only).
Starting bid
Enjoy the 2027 Country Music Awards in Nashville, TN. It includes 3 days, 2 nights accommodations for two people at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel, Sheraton Hotel in Nashville, or similar property in downtown Nashville; Two (2) 300 level seating tickets to the 2026 or 2027 Country Music Awards Show, full American breakfast daily, Expert Travel and Concierge services, and all taxes and service charges.
Starting bid
This is your golden ticket to the most coveted parking spot at Mossville School for the entire 2026-2027 school year.
Bid high, bid fast, and park like a pro!
Starting bid
Don’t settle for the back of the bleachers—witness this milestone from the Front Row! We’re auctioning off four (4) VIP seats for the 2026 Mossville Graduation. Zero Stress: No need to arrive hours early to "save" spots; your chairs are waiting for you.
Give your graduate the cheering section they deserve. Bid now for the ultimate graduation experience!
(Donated by MJH)
Starting bid
Don’t settle for the back of the bleachers—witness this milestone from the Front Row! We’re auctioning off four (4) VIP seats for the 2026 CJH Graduation. Zero Stress: No need to arrive hours early to "save" spots; your chairs are waiting for you.
Give your graduate the cheering section they deserve. Bid now for the ultimate graduation experience!
(Donated by CJH)
Starting bid
Don’t settle for the back of the bleachers—witness this milestone from the Front Row! We’re auctioning off four (4) VIP seats for the 2026 IVCHS Graduation. Zero Stress: No need to arrive hours early to "save" spots; your chairs are waiting for you.
Give your graduate the cheering section they deserve. Bid now for the ultimate graduation experience!
(Donated by IVCHS)
Starting bid
Starting bid
2 Scrunchies
Heart Keychain
Fuzzy Socks
Floral Hair Clip
Pearl Stud Earrings
Gold Teardrop Earrings
1958 Decal Sticker
Gold Charm Bracelet
$40 value
(Donated by: 1958)
Starting bid
2 Bronzing Lotion Samples
Sunglasses
Hairclip
Faraway Decal Sticker
Tanning Package (5 Visits)
$60 value
(Donated by Faraway Mercantile)
Starting bid
Kate Spade Crossbody (new, with tags)
Calvin Klein Clutch (new, with tags)
$25 Gift Certificate
NEW LOCATION: 3520 Willow Knolls (Grand Opening TBD)
(Donated by Fashionably Late)
Starting bid
Add a touch of permanent greenery and artistic flair to your home or office with this stunning handcrafted stained glass succulent. Perfect for those who love the look of plants but lack a green thumb, this piece captures the light beautifully and never needs a drop of water.
(Donated by Kara Ivey)
Starting bid
(Donated by Mossville PTA)
