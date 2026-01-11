IVC Ghosts Raffle Baskets 2026

Hosted by
(8) Lottery Scratchers
(8) Individual Gift Cards for $25 To The Following:
Academy Sports
Target
Barnes & Noble
Casey's
Home Depot
Panera
Amazon
Dunkin' Donuts
Show your IVC Ghosts pride from head to toe! This loaded fan bundle includes shirts, a hoodie, sweatshirt, windbreaker, cozy blanket, Adidas backpack, Yeti 35oz tumbler, hats, crossbody bag, coin purses, koozies, and a stack of Ghosts stickers. Perfect for game days, school spirit, and repping the Ghosts everywhere you go!
Note:
All shirts included may be exchanged at High 5 Apparel for desired sizing. Any logo or design changes are at the discretion of High 5 Apparel. All other items included cannot be exchanged or modified.
Suit up for the season with this ultimate fan bundle! Featuring Evoshield & Louisville Slugger apparel, batting gloves, hats, koozies, wallets, water bottle, sunscreen, first aid kit, handheld fan, and plenty of Ghosts spirit accessories. Perfect for players, fans, and sunny game days—everything you need to stay cool, comfortable, and game-ready.
This cozy bundle features a $50 Starbucks gift card, a super-soft microplush blanket, luxe Bombas socks, soothing scented candles, rich Swiss Miss hot chocolate, and a decadent Golden Indulgence treat tower. Perfect for relaxing nights, sweet treats, and warm sips!
Relax, refresh, and indulge with this ultimate self-care basket! Enjoy a 60-minute massage from The Finest Hour Massage, a facial or fine-line tattoo by Mel Hosborough, and an array of spa favorites including bath bombs, Epsom salts, sugar scrub, lotions, masks, a candle, diffuser, sleep mask, and plush towels—pure pampering from start to finish.
NOTE: Some items shown in images are for representation only and may vary from the actual items received.
Keep your smile sparkling with this Oral B oral care set! Includes an electric toothbrush, whitening strips, toothpaste, floss, and mouthwash. Valued at over $200, it has everything you need for a healthy, happy smile.
The Peoria Park District More To Explore Pass includes two admissions each to the following locations:
• Public Open Skate at Owens Ice Center
• Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum
• RiverPlex Recreation and Wellness Center
• Guided Hike at Forest Park Nature Center
• Peoria Zoo
Stay active 💪, have fun 🎉, and connect 🤝! Enjoy 3 months of full access to fitness classes 🏋️♂️, the gym 🏃♀️, pool 🏊♂️, and community programs!! For individuals or the whole family 👨👩👧👦. Your healthy, happy season starts here! 🌟
Enjoy a 1-hour guided climbing session with an expert instructor, followed by 1 hour to explore the gym at your own pace. A fun, active experience for all skill levels!
