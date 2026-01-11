Hosted by

IVC Travel Softball NFP

About this event

IVC Ghosts Raffle Baskets 2026

A "Whole Lotto" Fun (Single Ticket) item
A "Whole Lotto" Fun (Single Ticket)
$5

(8) Lottery Scratchers

(8) Individual Gift Cards for $25 To The Following:

Academy Sports 

Target

Barnes & Noble

Casey's

Home Depot

Panera

Amazon 

Dunkin' Donuts

A "Whole Lotto" Fun (5 for $20) item
A "Whole Lotto" Fun (5 for $20)
$20

(8) Lottery Scratchers

(8) Individual Gift Cards for $25 To The Following:

Academy Sports 

Target

Barnes & Noble

Casey's

Home Depot

Panera

Amazon 

Dunkin' Donuts

"Ghosted in Style" By High 5 Apparel (Single Ticket) item
"Ghosted in Style" By High 5 Apparel (Single Ticket)
$5

Show your IVC Ghosts pride from head to toe! This loaded fan bundle includes shirts, a hoodie, sweatshirt, windbreaker, cozy blanket, Adidas backpack, Yeti 35oz tumbler, hats, crossbody bag, coin purses, koozies, and a stack of Ghosts stickers. Perfect for game days, school spirit, and repping the Ghosts everywhere you go!

Note:
All shirts included may be exchanged at High 5 Apparel for desired sizing. Any logo or design changes are at the discretion of High 5 Apparel. All other items included cannot be exchanged or modified.

"Ghosted in Style" By High 5 Apparel (5 for $20) item
"Ghosted in Style" By High 5 Apparel (5 for $20)
$20

Show your IVC Ghosts pride from head to toe! This loaded fan bundle includes shirts, a hoodie, sweatshirt, windbreaker, cozy blanket, Adidas backpack, Yeti 35oz tumbler, hats, crossbody bag, coin purses, koozies, and a stack of Ghosts stickers. Perfect for game days, school spirit, and repping the Ghosts everywhere you go!

Note:
All shirts included may be exchanged at High 5 Apparel for desired sizing. Any logo or design changes are at the discretion of High 5 Apparel. All other items included cannot be exchanged or modified.

Game-Day Survival Kit (Single Ticket) item
Game-Day Survival Kit (Single Ticket)
$5

Suit up for the season with this ultimate fan bundle! Featuring Evoshield & Louisville Slugger apparel, batting gloves, hats, koozies, wallets, water bottle, sunscreen, first aid kit, handheld fan, and plenty of Ghosts spirit accessories. Perfect for players, fans, and sunny game days—everything you need to stay cool, comfortable, and game-ready.

Game-Day Survival Kit (5 for $20) item
Game-Day Survival Kit (5 for $20)
$20

Suit up for the season with this ultimate fan bundle! Featuring Evoshield & Louisville Slugger apparel, batting gloves, hats, koozies, an adhesive phone wallet, water bottle, sunscreen, first aid kit, handheld fan, and plenty of Ghosts spirit accessories. Perfect for players, fans, and sunny game days—everything you need to stay cool, comfortable, and game-ready.

Sip Back & Relax (Single Ticket) item
Sip Back & Relax (Single Ticket)
$5

This cozy bundle features a $50 Starbucks gift card, a super-soft microplush blanket, luxe Bombas socks, soothing scented candles, rich Swiss Miss hot chocolate, and a decadent Golden Indulgence treat tower. Perfect for relaxing nights, sweet treats, and warm sips!

Sip Back & Relax (5 for $20) item
Sip Back & Relax (5 for $20)
$20

This cozy bundle features a $50 Starbucks gift card, a super-soft microplush blanket, luxe Bombas socks, soothing scented candles, rich Swiss Miss hot chocolate, and a decadent Golden Indulgence treat tower. Perfect for relaxing nights, sweet treats, and warm sips!

Head-to-Toe Serenity (Single Ticket) item
Head-to-Toe Serenity (Single Ticket)
$5

Relax, refresh, and indulge with this ultimate self-care basket! Enjoy a 60-minute massage from The Finest Hour Massage, a facial or fine-line tattoo by Mel Hosborough, and an array of spa favorites including bath bombs, Epsom salts, sugar scrub, lotions, masks, a candle, diffuser, sleep mask, and plush towels—pure pampering from start to finish.

NOTE: Some items shown in images are for representation only and may vary from the actual items received.

Head-to-Toe Serenity (5 for $20) item
Head-to-Toe Serenity (5 for $20)
$20

Relax, refresh, and indulge with this ultimate self-care basket! Enjoy a 60-minute massage from The Finest Hour Massage, a facial or fine-line tattoo by Mel Hosborough, and an array of spa favorites including bath bombs, Epsom salts, sugar scrub, lotions, masks, a candle, diffuser, sleep mask, and plush towels—pure pampering from start to finish.

NOTE: Some items shown in images are for representation only and may vary from the actual items received.

"Smile" Basket (Single Ticket) item
"Smile" Basket (Single Ticket)
$5

Keep your smile sparkling with this Oral B oral care set! Includes an electric toothbrush, whitening strips, toothpaste, floss, and mouthwash. Valued at over $200, it has everything you need for a healthy, happy smile.

"Smile" Basket (5 for $20) item
"Smile" Basket (5 for $20)
$20

Keep your smile sparkling with this Oral B oral care set! Includes an electric toothbrush, whitening strips, toothpaste, floss, and mouthwash. Valued at over $200, it has everything you need for a healthy, happy smile.

Peoria Park District More To Explore Pass (Single Ticket) item
Peoria Park District More To Explore Pass (Single Ticket)
$5

The Peoria Park District More To Explore Pass includes two admissions each to the following locations:



Public Open Skate at Owens Ice Center

Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum

RiverPlex Recreation and Wellness Center
Guided Hike at Forest Park Nature Center
Peoria Zoo

Peoria Park District More To Explore Pass (5 for $20) item
Peoria Park District More To Explore Pass (5 for $20)
$20

The Peoria Park District More To Explore Pass includes two admissions each to the following locations:



Public Open Skate at Owens Ice Center

Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum

RiverPlex Recreation and Wellness Center
Guided Hike at Forest Park Nature Center
Peoria Zoo

Pearce Community Center (Single Ticket) item
Pearce Community Center (Single Ticket)
$5

Stay active 💪, have fun 🎉, and connect 🤝! Enjoy 3 months of full access to fitness classes 🏋️‍♂️, the gym 🏃‍♀️, pool 🏊‍♂️, and community programs!! For individuals or the whole family 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦. Your healthy, happy season starts here! 🌟

Pearce Community Center (5 for $20) item
Pearce Community Center (5 for $20)
$20

Stay active 💪, have fun 🎉, and connect 🤝! Enjoy 3 months of full access to fitness classes 🏋️‍♂️, the gym 🏃‍♀️, pool 🏊‍♂️, and community programs!! For individuals or the whole family 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦. Your healthy, happy season starts here! 🌟

Peoria’s First Ascent Climbing Experience (Single Ticket) item
Peoria’s First Ascent Climbing Experience (Single Ticket)
$5

Enjoy a 1-hour guided climbing session with an expert instructor, followed by 1 hour to explore the gym at your own pace. A fun, active experience for all skill levels!

Peoria’s First Ascent Climbing Experience (5 for $20) item
Peoria’s First Ascent Climbing Experience (5 for $20)
$20

Enjoy a 1-hour guided climbing session with an expert instructor, followed by 1 hour to explore the gym at your own pace. A fun, active experience for all skill levels!

Add a donation for IVC Travel Softball NFP

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!