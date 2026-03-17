Victorious Life Family Worship Center

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Victorious Life Family Worship Center

About this event

I've Been Changed: Resurrection Theatrical Production

8896 Richmond Dr

Laplace, LA 70068, USA

General Admission
$15

YOU ARE NOT OBLIGATED TO PAY ANY ADDITIONAL FEES... SELECT "OTHER" and type "0".


This ticket grants general admission entry to our Resurrection Sunday experience featuring “Butterflies, Bloom, and The Empty Tomb” and the theatrical finale “I’ve Been Changed.”


Join us for an uplifting celebration of transformation, new life, and the power of Jesus’ resurrection.


YOU ARE NOT OBLIGATED TO PAY ANY ADDITIONAL FEES... SELECT "OTHER" and type "0".

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