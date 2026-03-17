I've Been Changed: Resurrection Theatrical Production

YOU ARE NOT OBLIGATED TO PAY ANY ADDITIONAL FEES... SELECT "OTHER" and type "0".





This ticket grants general admission entry to our Resurrection Sunday experience featuring “Butterflies, Bloom, and The Empty Tomb” and the theatrical finale “I’ve Been Changed.”





Join us for an uplifting celebration of transformation, new life, and the power of Jesus’ resurrection.





YOU ARE NOT OBLIGATED TO PAY ANY ADDITIONAL FEES... SELECT "OTHER" and type "0".