IVEDC's 18th Annual Dinner

Banquet Sponsor includes: Table of eight (8) in premium location, Refreshment of choice placed on table, Speaking opportunity, Promotional table display, Logo recognition on all event collateral, Recognition during networking reception, Opportunity to place printed material on attendee chairs, and up to three (3) mentions on social media.

Banquet Sponsor includes: Table of eight (8) in premium location, Refreshment of choice placed on table, Speaking opportunity, Promotional table display, Logo recognition on all event collateral, Recognition during networking reception, Opportunity to place printed material on attendee chairs, and up to three (3) mentions on social media.

More details...