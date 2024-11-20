IVEDC's 18th Annual Dinner

Banquet Sponsor includes: Table of eight (8) in premium location,
Refreshment of choice placed on table,
Speaking opportunity,
Promotional table display,
Logo recognition on all event collateral,
Recognition during networking reception,
Opportunity to place printed material on
attendee chairs, and
up to three (3) mentions on social media.
Banquet Sponsor includes: Table of eight (8) in premium location,
Refreshment of choice placed on table,
Speaking opportunity,
Promotional table display,
Logo recognition on all event collateral,
Recognition during networking reception,
Opportunity to place printed material on
attendee chairs, and
up to three (3) mentions on social media.
Reception Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Reception Sponsor includes: Table of eight (8) in prime location,
Recognition during networking reception,
Two (2) mentions on social media,
Logo recognition in event program and,
Logo on select event collateral.
Reception Sponsor includes: Table of eight (8) in prime location,
Recognition during networking reception,
Two (2) mentions on social media,
Logo recognition in event program and,
Logo on select event collateral.
Photobooth Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Photobooth Sponsor includes: Table of eight (8) in select location,
One (1) mention on social media,
Recognition during dinner meeting, and
Logo recognition in event program.
Photobooth Sponsor includes: Table of eight (8) in select location,
One (1) mention on social media,
Recognition during dinner meeting, and
Logo recognition in event program.
Appetizer Sponsor
$2,500
Appetizer Sponsor includes: Table of eight (8) in prime location,
Recognition during dinner meeting,
Two (2) mentions on social media,
Logo recognition in event program and,
Logo on select event collateral.
Appetizer Sponsor includes: Table of eight (8) in prime location,
Recognition during dinner meeting,
Two (2) mentions on social media,
Logo recognition in event program and,
Logo on select event collateral.
Table Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Table Sponsor includes: Table of eight (8) in select location,
Logo on select event collateral, and
Logo recognition in event program.
Table Sponsor includes: Table of eight (8) in select location,
Logo on select event collateral, and
Logo recognition in event program.
Award Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
Award Sponsor includes: Three (3) annual dinner tickets, Opportunity to present award, and logo recognition in event program.
Award Sponsor includes: Three (3) annual dinner tickets, Opportunity to present award, and logo recognition in event program.
Music Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
Music Sponsor includes: Three (3) annual dinner tickets,
Logo on select event collateral, and logo recognition in event program.
Music Sponsor includes: Three (3) annual dinner tickets,
Logo on select event collateral, and logo recognition in event program.
Wine Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Wine Sponsor includes: Two (2) annual dinner tickets, One (1) bottle of wine placed on table, Logo on select event collateral, and logo recognition in event program.
Wine Sponsor includes: Two (2) annual dinner tickets, One (1) bottle of wine placed on table, Logo on select event collateral, and logo recognition in event program.
Beverage Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Beverage Sponsor includes: Two (2) annual dinner tickets, Logo on select event collateral, and logo recognition in event program.
Beverage Sponsor includes: Two (2) annual dinner tickets, Logo on select event collateral, and logo recognition in event program.
Dessert Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Dessert Sponsor includes: Two (2) annual dinner tickets, Logo on select event collateral, and logo recognition in event program.
Dessert Sponsor includes: Two (2) annual dinner tickets, Logo on select event collateral, and logo recognition in event program.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!