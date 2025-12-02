IVEDC's 2025 Annual Dinner

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About this event
(1) Annual Dinner Ticket
Banquet Sponsor includes: Table of eight (8) in premium location, One (1) bottle of wine placed on table, Three (3) extra annual dinner tickets, Speaking opportunity, Promotional table display, Logo recognition on all event materials, Recognition during dinner, and up to three (3) mentions on social media.
Appetizer Sponsor includes: Table of eight (8) in prime location, Five (5) extra drink tickets, Recognition during dinner, Two (2) mentions on social media, and Logo on select event marketing.
Beverage Sponsor includes: Six (6) annual dinner tickets, Ten (10) extra drink tickets, One (1) mention on social media, Recognition during dinner meeting, and Logo on select event marketing.
Photobooth Sponsor includes: Four (4) annual dinner tickets, One (1) mention on social media, Recognition during dinner meeting, and Logo on select event marketing.
Table Sponsor includes: Table of eight (8) in select location, Logo on select event marketing, and One (1) mention on social media.
Dessert Sponsor includes: Two (2) annual dinner tickets, Logo on select event marketing, and One (1) mention on social media.
Charcuterie Sponsor includes: Two (2) annual dinner tickets, Logo on select event marketing, and One (1) mention on social media.
Award Sponsor includes: Two (2) annual dinner tickets, Opportunity to present award, and logo on select event marketing.
Wine Sponsor includes: Two (2) annual dinner tickets, One (1) bottle of wine placed on table, and Logo on select event marketing.
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