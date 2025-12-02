Hosted by

Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation

About this event

IVEDC's 2025 Annual Dinner

161 S Plaza St

Brawley, CA 92227, USA

General Admission
$175

(1) Annual Dinner Ticket

Banquet Sponsor
$8,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 11 tickets

Banquet Sponsor includes: Table of eight (8) in premium location, One (1) bottle of wine placed on table, Three (3) extra annual dinner tickets, Speaking opportunity, Promotional table display, Logo recognition on all event materials, Recognition during dinner, and up to three (3) mentions on social media.

Appetizer Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Appetizer Sponsor includes: Table of eight (8) in prime location, Five (5) extra drink tickets, Recognition during dinner, Two (2) mentions on social media, and Logo on select event marketing.

Beverage Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Beverage Sponsor includes: Six (6) annual dinner tickets, Ten (10) extra drink tickets, One (1) mention on social media, Recognition during dinner meeting, and Logo on select event marketing.

Photobooth Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Photobooth Sponsor includes: Four (4) annual dinner tickets, One (1) mention on social media, Recognition during dinner meeting, and Logo on select event marketing.

Table Sponsor
$2,000

Table Sponsor includes: Table of eight (8) in select location, Logo on select event marketing, and One (1) mention on social media.

Dessert Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Dessert Sponsor includes: Two (2) annual dinner tickets, Logo on select event marketing, and One (1) mention on social media.

Charcuterie Sponsor
$1,700
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Charcuterie Sponsor includes: Two (2) annual dinner tickets, Logo on select event marketing, and One (1) mention on social media.

Award Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Award Sponsor includes: Two (2) annual dinner tickets, Opportunity to present award, and logo on select event marketing.

Wine Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Wine Sponsor includes: Two (2) annual dinner tickets, One (1) bottle of wine placed on table, and Logo on select event marketing.

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