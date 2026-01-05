Ivy & Roses Community Fund Inc. Oh So Pretty Raffle 2026

This raffle is your opportunity to choose your lucky draw. Your $25 ticket gives you five chances to win a prize. If you purchase your ticket at the event, you can decide which fishbowl to place your five chances in. For online purchases, one chance will be placed in each fishbowl for each prize. Some of the exciting prizes you can win include a 2 night, 3 day stay at Garza Blanca Resort, Cancun, a Staci Maxwell art nouveau throw pillow, exquisite jewelry piece from Mache' Beaded Bracelet, tri-color bracelet from Creative Options and a stylish baseball jacket in your choice of pink or green from Savvy and Fab Boutique. The full list of prizes is provided below.

1) Your choice of Channel style Green or Pink Sparkle baseball jacket

2) Staci Maxwell artist Throw pillow

3) Mache' Beaded Bracelet

4) Tri-color bracelet

5) Weekend stay for 2 Garza Blanca Resort, Cancun