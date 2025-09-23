Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Tau Theta Chapter

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Tau Theta Chapter

Ivy Dares

$2 Donation
$2
Give someone an affirmation
$2

Take a selfie with another org
$2

Post a baby photo
$2

A Tau Theta member of choice will post their baby photo on Instagram (List in the comments which member you would like to post the photo)

Selfie with a new friend
$5

Random act of kindness
$5

$5.00 Donation
$5
Give 1 canned food item to SU Food Pantry
$5

Let your sister pick out your outfit blindfolded
$7

$7.00 Donation
$7
Post a GRWM video
$7

Wear your favorite AKA outfit
$7

Post you giving someone a pink rose
$10

Do a cartwheel in public
$10

Make a "Day in the Life" video with a Tau Theta Member
$10

$10.00 Donation
$10
