Hosted by
About this event
Give someone on campus an affirmation
Take a selfie with a member of another organization (List in the comments which member you would like to take and post the photo)
A Tau Theta member of choice will post their baby photo on Instagram (List in the comments which member you would like to post the photo)
Selfie with a new friend
A random act of kindness
Give 1 canned food item to SU Food Pantry
Let your sister pick out your outfit blindfolded (List in the comments which Tau Theta member you would like to do this dare)
Post a "Get Ready with me" video (List in the comments which Tau Theta member you would like to do this dare)
Wear your favorite AKA outfit (List in the comments which Tau Theta member you would like to do this dare)
Post you giving someone a pink rose
Do a cartwheel in public (List in the comments which Tau Theta member you would like to do this dare)
Make a "Day in the Life" video with a Tau Theta Member (List in the comments which Tau Theta member you would like to do this dare)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!