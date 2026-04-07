Ivy Empowerment Charity Golf Par-Tee

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About this event
Bring your team and put your brand front and center!
Includes (6) player spots, company advertising in Topgolf bays all day, food, fun, free beer & wine tickets, plus a sponsorship/vendor table (upon request). A perfect mix of visibility, networking, and competition!
This is a tax-deductible charitable contribution to the extent permitted by law.
Bring your crew and let the good times swing!
This package includes a bay for up to six (6) guests, plus food and drink tickets so you can eat, sip, and play.
Includes a team of (6), drink tickets, food, friendly competition, and nonstop fun!
This is a tax-deductible charitable contribution to the extent permitted by law.
Join us for the rooftop vibes!
Enjoy great food, networking, and a live DJ while cheering on the teams. Perfect for supporters who want to connect, celebrate, and enjoy the experience.
This is a tax-deductible charitable contribution to the extent permitted by law.
Make a premier, mission-driving investment in Ivy Empowerment Foundation’s Scholarship & Community Outreach Fund. Your gift helps expand educational scholarships and strengthen community-based support initiatives. As an inaugural Empowerment Sponsor, your organization will be spotlighted across Foundation collateral and events, including featured recognition on social media and future event materials, plus premier sponsor recognition. Please email your logo and/or preferred recognition name to [email protected].
This is a tax-deductible charitable contribution to the extent permitted by law.
Support student success by giving directly to Ivy Empowerment Foundation’s Scholarship & Community Outreach Fund. Your contribution helps fund scholarships and sustain outreach efforts that strengthen our communities. As an inaugural Scholarship Sponsor, your organization will be recognized through Foundation collateral and at events, including social media recognition, future event materials, and verbal acknowledgment at key moments. Please send your logo and/or sponsor details to [email protected].
This is a tax-deductible charitable contribution to the extent permitted by law.
Help us broaden our reach through scholarships and community outreach. Your gift to Ivy Empowerment Foundation’s Scholarship & Community Outreach Fund supports meaningful, local impact through education and service. As an inaugural Community Sponsor, your organization will be acknowledged in Foundation materials and at events, including social media recognition and inclusion in future collateral. Please email your logo and/or organization information to [email protected].
This is a tax-deductible charitable contribution to the extent permitted by law.
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