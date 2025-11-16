Ivy Incorporated's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Pack your bags for an upscale two-night escape in the heart of Raleigh, NC. This chic hotel has everything you need—break a sweat in the fitness center, make deals in the stylish meeting space, splash around in the sparkling pool, and savor delicious bites at the on-site restaurant. It’s the perfect blend of business and pleasure… and it could be yours if you place the winning bid! 💫This stay is valued at $500.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a getaway that’s as stylish as it is fun! This luxurious hotel in North Hills puts you right in the middle of premier shopping, fabulous dining, and endless entertainment. Whether you’re sipping, shopping, or simply soaking in the vibe, this is the kind of stay that makes you feel like the star of your own weekend adventure. Bid big—you deserve it! This stay is valued at $400
Starting bid
Pack your bags for a getaway that blends modern comfort with sweet Southern charm at the Hyatt House Charleston/Historic District. Spend your days soaking up sunshine at nearby beaches, then kick back in your stylish suite—complete with a fully equipped kitchen, complimentary Wi-Fi, flat-screen TV, and elegant bathroom.
Wake up to a delicious complimentary breakfast spread, or wander into downtown Charleston to savor famous restaurants and lively bars. Whether it’s adventure or relaxation you’re after, this stay is the perfect recipe for both. Bid now for your chance to sip, stroll, and soak in the magic of Charleston!
Value at $600
Starting bid
This shawl is a striking, modern piece crafted primarily from black fabric with distinctive leather detailing creating a sculptural silhouette that falls fluidly over the shoulders and down the body. Wide leather tabs form a bold, architectural trim repeated along the hem, giving the piece a cohesive, rhythmic edge detail. The layered leather strips add texture and structure, lending the shawl a contemporary, avant-garde feel.
This design is by Barbra Bates. Barbara Bates is the kind of designer who proves that style can be both fierce and full of love. From sewing in a bank bathroom to dressing celebrities, and from runway glamour to community care, she embodies Chicago chic with a heart of gold.
$800 value
Starting bid
Escape to an oceanfront resort where the sand, surf, and sunshine are just steps away. Nestled on 27 acres at the southern end of Ocean Boulevard, this getaway puts you right next to Myrtle Beach State Park and the iconic Springmaid Pier. Spend your days lounging on white-sand beaches, fishing, or exploring The Market Common’s shops and dining just two miles away.
With restaurants on-site, two lazy rivers, plus indoor and outdoor pools, this resort is the perfect mix of relaxation and fun. Bid now for your chance to soak up the coastal magic! 🏖️🍹🌴$650 value
Starting bid
Get ready to tee off and bliss out at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, Florida’s premier oceanfront destination. Nestled along a breathtaking stretch of unspoiled Atlantic coastline in Palm Coast, this resort is the ultimate blend of coastal charm and luxury.
Whether you’re planning a family getaway, a fun-filled weekend with friends, or a retreat that feels a little extra elevated, this beachfront escape has it all. From sparkling sands to world-class golf and spa indulgence, your perfect coastal adventure begins the moment you arrive. Bid now and let the waves carry you away! 🌊⛳🍹
$750 value
Starting bid
Discover the perfect blend of comfort and convenience at the Marriott Phoenix Chandler. Nestled in the heart of the Price Road Corridor, you’ll be minutes from shopping, sports, and entertainment. Relax in stylish guest rooms—or upgrade to Club level for exclusive M Club perks and stunning mountain views.
Stay energized in the fitness center, unwind by the outdoor pool under sunny Chandler skies, and savor chef-prepared meals and handcrafted cocktails at Proof 19. With the largest conference space in downtown Chandler, it’s ideal for both celebrations and retreats. Your Valley of the Sun adventure begins here! 🌵✨
$450 Value
Starting bid
Looking for a getaway that’s equal parts chic and serene? Bid on a stay at The StateView Hotel, Raleigh’s boutique Autograph Collection gem nestled right on the shores of Lake Raleigh.
Think modern rooms with dreamy views, an outdoor pool perfect for sunny afternoons, and locally inspired dining at Flask & Beaker (craft cocktails included 🍸). Whether you’re here to relax, explore downtown Raleigh, or simply soak up the peaceful lakeside vibe, this hotel is the ultimate escape.
💼 Business trip? 🛶 Weekend retreat? 🍴 Foodie adventure? The StateView has you covered. Bid now and treat yourself to a stay that feels like a breath of fresh air!
$400 value
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a stylish escape at The Casso, Raleigh—a boutique hotel that blends modern luxury with Southern charm. Just steps from downtown’s best dining, art, and entertainment, this getaway is perfect for a weekend of exploring, sipping, and soaking in the City of Oaks.
Bid now for your chance to enjoy Raleigh in true boutique style!
Valued at $500
Starting bid
Discover the charm of the Blue Ridge at the Crowne Plaza Resort Asheville. Nestled on 125 acres just minutes from the Biltmore Estate and downtown, this pet‑friendly resort offers private balconies, walking trails, pools, and even ziplining for the adventurous spirit. Wake up to mountain views, explore Asheville’s vibrant arts and dining scene, and return to the comfort of a resort designed for both relaxation and play.
Bid now for your chance to enjoy the perfect blend of Southern hospitality and mountain magic!
$450 value
Starting bid
Enjoy a stylish stay at the Raleigh Marriott Crabtree Valley, perfectly located across from premier shopping and dining at Crabtree Valley Mall and just minutes from downtown Raleigh. 🛍️🍴
Relax in modern, comfortable guest rooms, take a dip in the sparkling outdoor pool, or savor chef‑crafted meals and cocktails at the hotel’s signature restaurant. With easy access to Raleigh’s vibrant arts, culture, and entertainment scene, this getaway is the perfect mix of convenience and charm.
Bid now for your chance to experience Raleigh in comfort and style!
Valued at $450
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!