Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas- 40th Annual Mardi Gras Gala 2026

General Admission- Early Bird Special Individual Tickets $100
Early Bird Special ends on January 5, 2026, at which time individual
tickets are $125.
Early Bird General Admission Table of 10
Beginning January 6, 2026, General Admission Tickets are $125 each.
General Admission Table AFTER 1/5/2026 is $1250.
Table of 10, Priority Seating with drink tickets and other special offers to make your support of IIF's 40th Annual Mardi Gras Gala a night to remember!
Table of 10, Priority Seating with drink tickets to make your support of IIF's 40th Annual Mardi Gras Gala a wonderful experience!
All ad submissions should be sent
To ensure high quality, all ads must be PRINT READY and include high
resolution digital photos.
FINAL Deadline for ad submission(s) is
Thursday, January 29, 2026.
All ad submissions should be sent
To ensure high quality, all ads must be PRINT READY and include high
resolution digital photos.
FINAL Deadline for ad submission(s) is
Thursday, January 29, 2026.
All ad submissions should be sent
To ensure high quality, all ads must be PRINT READY and include high
resolution digital photos.
FINAL Deadline for ad submission(s) is
Thursday, January 29, 2026.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing