Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas- 40th Annual Mardi Gras Gala 2026

5600 Seawall Blvd

Galveston, TX 77551, USA

Early Bird General Admission
$100
General Admission- Early Bird Special Individual Tickets $100


Early Bird Special ends on January 5, 2026, at which time individual

tickets are $125.

Early Bird General Admission Table
$1,000
Early Bird General Admission Table of 10

General Admission Ticket (Non- Early Bird)
$125

Beginning January 6, 2026, General Admission Tickets are $125 each.

General Admission Table (Non-Early Bird)
$1,250

General Admission Table AFTER 1/5/2026 is $1250.

VIP Package 1
$3,000

Table of 10, Priority Seating with drink tickets and other special offers to make your support of IIF's 40th Annual Mardi Gras Gala a night to remember!

VIP Package 2
$2,500

Table of 10, Priority Seating with drink tickets to make your support of IIF's 40th Annual Mardi Gras Gala a wonderful experience!

Full Page Ad
$225
All ad submissions should be sent

to [email protected].

To ensure high quality, all ads must be PRINT READY and include high

resolution digital photos.

FINAL Deadline for ad submission(s) is

Thursday, January 29, 2026.

Half Page Ad
$150
All ad submissions should be sent

to [email protected].

To ensure high quality, all ads must be PRINT READY and include high

resolution digital photos.

FINAL Deadline for ad submission(s) is

Thursday, January 29, 2026.

Quarter Page
$75
All ad submissions should be sent

to [email protected].

To ensure high quality, all ads must be PRINT READY and include high

resolution digital photos.

FINAL Deadline for ad submission(s) is

Thursday, January 29, 2026.

$

