Ivy League Foundation, Inc. & Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.®, Omega Gamma Omega Chapter Retreat Silent Auction

Celebrate Sisterhood and Style!





This beautifully framed AKA picture is a perfect way to honor the bonds of sisterhood. Display it proudly in your home, office, or sorority space, or give it as a thoughtful gift to a beloved Soror in your life. Whether you want this piece for yourself or simply want to celebrate and support a special Soror, this unique piece captures pride, love, and legacy — making it a meaningful addition for anyone! Make your bid in celebration of sisterhood.