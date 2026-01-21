Ivy League | YLI Movie Screening of Sarah's Oil

This ticket includes full access to the movie screening and all main program activities.





The Ivy League and its programming are rooted in cultural amplification and preservation. Adult admission is a $10 donation that directly supports the continuation of this meaningful work.





To ensure all children can fully enjoy the experiences, tickets are structured as one adult per three children. We value parent and guardian involvement and warmly invite you to be part of the experience.





If you would prefer to stay nearby while children participate, there are other movies playing and several welcoming spots close by, including Lucky Monk.





Please note: Zeffy fees are optional. If added, they may be adjusted or removed before checkout.



