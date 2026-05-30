Hosted by

Ivy Legacy Foundation of Acadiana Inc.

About this event

Ivy Legacy Foundation of Acadiana Inc.'s Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

1521 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503, USA

Private Wine Tasting Class for 20 item
Private Wine Tasting Class for 20 item
Private Wine Tasting Class for 20 item
Private Wine Tasting Class for 20
$100

Starting bid

Raise your glass to a memorable evening! You and 19 guests will enjoy an exclusive, private wine tasting guided by a seasoned sommelier. Discover the world of wine as you learn about famed regions, grape varietals, and the art of pairing. This seated or walk-around event is perfect for a birthday celebration, corporate team-building, or a special night out with friends. The package includes all necessary stemware and educational handouts to enhance your tasting experience.


Place your bid to win this amazing package valued at $600!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!