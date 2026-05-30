Ivy Legacy Foundation of Acadiana Inc.'s Silent Auction 2026

Raise your glass to a memorable evening! You and 19 guests will enjoy an exclusive, private wine tasting guided by a seasoned sommelier. Discover the world of wine as you learn about famed regions, grape varietals, and the art of pairing. This seated or walk-around event is perfect for a birthday celebration, corporate team-building, or a special night out with friends. The package includes all necessary stemware and educational handouts to enhance your tasting experience.





Place your bid to win this amazing package valued at $600!