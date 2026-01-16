IYC Craft Kits

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Get creative while celebrating community engagement with this Inform Your Community coloring page. Featuring a detailed city skyline design with the “Inform Your Community” banner across the top, this page invites artists of all ages to bring the scene to life with their own colors and creativity.
Mark your place while supporting a meaningful mission with the Inform Your Community (IYC) Logo Bookmark. Featuring the official IYC logo alongside the organization’s motto, “Fun Today. Change Tomorrow.”, this bookmark is a simple and practical way to show your support for community engagement and youth-led initiatives.
Perfect for students, readers, and community supporters, this bookmark is ideal for keeping your place in books, journals, or planners while representing the IYC mission.
Stay inspired every time you open your book with the Inform Your Community Motivational Bookmark. Featuring the uplifting message “Be The One and Only You” along with the Inform Your Community logo and motto, this bookmark is designed to encourage confidence, individuality, and positive impact.
With vibrant gradient color designs, each bookmark adds a bright and motivating touch to your reading experience. Perfect for students, readers, and supporters of community focused initiatives.
Carry your essentials while supporting community impact with the Inform Your Community 2025 Cherry Blossom Tote Bag. This canvas tote features a unique cherry blossom design alongside the IYC logo and the message “Empowering Minds, Inspiring Change.” Created for the Community Garden – April 2025 event, the design celebrates growth, renewal, and community connection.
Stay organized and inspired with the Inform Your Community Mini Notebook.
One brown miniature notebook with blank white paper. Comes with a pen, large white post it, and 5 colors of small bookmarking paper strips.
Featuring the IYC logo on a natural kraft cover, this compact notebook is perfect for jotting down notes, ideas, reminders, or daily reflections.
They say the pen is mightier than the sword. Express your thoughts and ideas with these pens, embarking on the first step to powerful action and change.
Featuring the IYC logo and website printed along the barrel, this sleek black pen is a practical everyday tool that also represents the mission of empowering communities and inspiring positive change.
Celebrate the spirit of progress with these badges as you learn about and inspire your communities.
Show your support for Inform Your Community with this IYC “Y” Symbol Pin. Featuring the organization’s distinctive logo with the raised “Y” figure.
Item is a black pin with a white IYC logo.
Add a touch of winter charm to your holiday décor with the Inform Your Community Blue Snowflake Ornament. Featuring a delicate snowflake design surrounding the IYC logo, this ornament represents community, connection, and the spirit of giving during the holiday season.
The ornament comes packaged in a small drawstring gift pouch, making it perfect for decorating your tree, gifting to friends and family, or displaying as a seasonal keepsake.
Add a touch of winter charm to your holiday décor with the Inform Your Community White Snowflake Ornament. Featuring a delicate snowflake design surrounding the IYC logo, this ornament represents community, connection, and the spirit of giving during the holiday season.
The ornament comes packaged in a small drawstring gift pouch, making it perfect for decorating your tree, gifting to friends and family, or displaying as a seasonal keepsake.
This Inform Your Community mini suitcase collectible features a light pink hard-shell style design with the IYC logo displayed on the back.
Designed to resemble a classic rolling suitcase, it includes small wheels and a handle, giving it the look of real luggage in a compact, decorative form.
You can trust this large strong suitcase to safely hold your notebooks and ideas in all your travels!
This mini suitcase collectible features a playful design modeled after a classic rolling suitcase. With a pink interior and a clear hard-shell exterior, along with small wheels and a top handle, it captures the look of real luggage in a compact decorative form.
Its small size makes it perfect as a display piece, keepsake, or small storage container for trinkets and accessories. A fun and unique item for desks, shelves, or collectors.
Stay hydrated while representing Inform Your Community with this IYC Water Bottle. Featuring a sleek silver metal design with the IYC logo and website printed on the front, this bottle is both practical and stylish for everyday use.
Lightweight and durable, it includes a secure screw-on cap with a built-in loop, making it easy to carry or attach to a bag. Perfect for school, work, travel, workouts, or community events.
Create colorful handmade bracelets with this Friendship Bracelets Craft Kit. This simple and fun kit includes bright string and decorative beads, allowing you to design your own bracelets to wear or share with friends.
Perfect for creative activities at home, in classrooms, or during community events, the kit encourages creativity and connection through a classic craft activity.
Create a personalized decoration with this Heart Ornament Craft Kit. Each set includes colorful gems and ribbons, red paint, a wooden heart, and a foam heart to decorate a heart to give to a loved one.
Perfect for creative activities at home or during group events, this kit makes it easy to craft a thoughtful ornament to display or gift.
Create your own dream catcher while learning about Indigenous history and culture with this Dream Catcher Craft Kit.
One small silver ring and neutral colored yarn along with colorful feathers, wooden beads, and all the things needed to create a dream catcher.
Design and decorate your own colorful picture frame with this Foam Mosaic Frame Craft Kit.
Each set includes a wooden board, glue, felt strips, and a lot of glitter!
Decorate and personalize your own keepsake with this Paper Mache Box Craft Kit.
Each set has a box, glue, colorful jewels, and soft paper to make a decorative and pretty paper mache box.
Customize your own LEGO-style minifigure accessory with this LEGO Cape Craft Kit.
Each set includes cute lego capes and gems to decorate them and make it your own.
Create and decorate your own red envelope with this Red Envelope Craft Kit.
Includes red foam paper, glitter, stickers, and all the things needed to create a red envelope.
Create a meaningful bookmark while learning about justice, equality, and community with this Black Lives Matter Bookmark Craft Kit.
This set includes cute flower felt stickers,wooden beads, threat and a fabric bookmark to add your designs to!
Learn the basics of cross stitching while celebrating and supporting small businesses with this Cross Stitch – Small Businesses Craft Kit.
Each set includes colorful thread and fabric, along with all the materials needed for stitching in order to make a beautiful cross stitch.
Create your own stylish bracelets while learning the art of macramé with this Macramé Bracelets Craft Kit.
Each kit includes a variety of colorful string, fun charms, a clip, and all the things needed to make a macramé bracelet.
Learn the basics of knitting using just your fingers with this Finger Knitting Craft Kit. This beginner-friendly activity introduces a simple and fun way to create knitted cords without using knitting needles.
Each set includes a pretty color of yarn to handknit anything you dream of.
Explore creativity and learn about artistic expression with this Abstract Painting – Art Appreciation Craft Kit.
Learn about the intricacies of art with our infographic. Includes latex gloves, plastic cups, paint, paper, marble, sponges, and all the necessary thing to create your own abstract art!
This fun, hands-on craft allows children to create their own colorful fish-themed scene using soft felt shapes, decorative elements, and simple craft materials.
Inspired by storytelling and creative play, the kit encourages kids to design their own underwater scene while using imagination and creativity.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!