IYC Craft Kits

Mark your place while supporting a meaningful mission with the Inform Your Community (IYC) Logo Bookmark. Featuring the official IYC logo alongside the organization’s motto, “Fun Today. Change Tomorrow.”, this bookmark is a simple and practical way to show your support for community engagement and youth-led initiatives.





Perfect for students, readers, and community supporters, this bookmark is ideal for keeping your place in books, journals, or planners while representing the IYC mission.



