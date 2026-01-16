Inform Your Community

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Inform Your Community

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IYC Smart Shopping Products

Bookmark - Growing Tree item
Bookmark - Growing Tree
$10

One sophisticated metal tree bookmark is included in attractive colorful packaging. Created as part of our Productive Discourse Smart Shopping event. Productive Discourse begins with an appreciation for others. Productive Discourse infographic will also be provided. Self-awareness involves awareness of one's own personality, attitude, behaviors, and privilege.


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Magnet Set- Flower item
Magnet Set- Flower
$10

Each set of three fun pattern magnets in our choice of coordinated patterns is packaged in an attractive clear pillow box with color coordinated accents. Created as part of our Productive Discourse Smart Shopping event. Productive Discourse begins with an appreciation for others. Productive Discourse infographic will also be provided. Self-awareness involves awareness of one's own personality, attitude, behaviors, and privilege.

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Paper Weight Decor - Flower Pot item
Paper Weight Decor - Flower Pot
$10

One colorful decorative mini flower pot in our choice of color is included in an attractive clear box. Created as part of our Productive Discourse Smart Shopping event. Productive Discourse begins with an appreciation for others. Productive Discourse infographic will also be provided. 1748 - By 16 George Washington wrote out the 110 Rules of Civility and Decent Behavior.

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Positivity Cards - Spread Laughter item
Positivity Cards - Spread Laughter
$10

Show someone you care by adding a bit of laughter to their life. Each card is 3 1/2" x 2". One set of 40 cards is included in a reusable drawstring mini bag. Created as part of our Productive Discourse Smart Shopping event. Productive Discourse begins with an appreciation for others. Productive Discourse infographic will also be provided. Spreading laughter is one way to show graciousness, which is a generosity of spirit including benevolence, courteousness, and kindness toward others.

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Positivity Cards - Spread Wisdom item
Positivity Cards - Spread Wisdom
$10

Show someone you care by adding a bit of wisdom to their life. Each card is 3 1/2" x 2". One set of 40 cards is included in a reusable drawstring mini bag. Created as part of our Productive Discourse Smart Shopping event. Productive Discourse begins with an appreciation for others. Productive Discourse infographic will also be provided. One way to spread wisdom is through provisionalism, which involves engaging in dialogue with a willingness to listen to other perspectives, gain new knowledge, be challenged, and possibly even be persuaded.

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Single Magnet - Flower item
Single Magnet - Flower
$10

One colorful decorative flower magnet in our choice of color is packaged in a reusable drawstring mini bag. Created as part of our Productive Discourse Smart Shopping event. Productive Discourse begins with an appreciation for others. Productive Discourse infographic will also be provided. The Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination and guarantees the right to equality.

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Ringed Notebook - Heart item
Ringed Notebook - Heart
$10

Mental Wellness: the ability to use tools and tricks that address and alleviate discord/trauma/stress in order to rebalance; in contrast people can experience burnout

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Stuffed - Emoji Pillow item
Stuffed - Emoji Pillow
$10

Accommodation: an alteration of environment, equipment, tools, or other resources that allows a person with a disability to have equal access (e.g., flex days)

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Thank you Cards - Heart item
Thank you Cards - Heart
$10

1800s: Louis Braille modifies Charles Barbier's "night writing" to make Braille.

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Bookmark - Tea Cup item
Bookmark - Tea Cup
$10

One sophisticated metal tea cup bookmark is included in attractive colorful packaging. Created as part of our Food Waste Smart Shopping event. Let's all work together to avoid food waste. Our Food Waste infographic will also be provided. According to the National Coffee Association, on average American adults drink 3 cups of coffee per day. A search of the internet shows numerous ways that even coffee grounds can be put to good use!

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Magnet - Bread Basket item
Magnet - Bread Basket
$10

One hand-made bread basket magnet included in attractive giftable packaging. Created as part of our Food Waste Smart Shopping event. Let's all work together to avoid food waste. Our Food Waste infographic will also be provided. Share plates. Eat family style meals.

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Single Magnet - Fruit Basket item
Single Magnet - Fruit Basket
$10

One hand-made fruit basket magnet included in attractive giftable packaging. Created as part of our Food Waste Smart Shopping event. Let's all work together to avoid food waste. Our Food Waste infographic will also be provided. According to WWF and Tesco, of all the food grown, approximately 40% goes uneaten.

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Storybook Kid Craft Kit - Fish item
Storybook Kid Craft Kit - Fish
$10

Show a child you care with this set of two mini storybook craft kits. Two individually packaged story book kits in different themes are included in one reusable nonwoven mini tote bag. Each storybook kits makes two storybooks. Each kit include crayons, stickers, ribbon or string pre-tied binding (2), paper insert (2), and cardstock cover (2). Created as part of our Productive Discourse Smart Shopping event. Productive Discourse begins with an appreciation for others. Productive Discourse infographic will also be provided. According to WWF and Tesco, of all the food grown, approximately 40% goes uneaten.

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Thank You Cards- Vegetable item
Thank You Cards- Vegetable
$10

A small thank you card decorated with vegetables. Organic material can be added to soil instead of landfills to help plants grow.

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