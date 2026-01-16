IYC Smart Shopping Products

Show someone you care by adding a bit of wisdom to their life. Each card is 3 1/2" x 2". One set of 40 cards is included in a reusable drawstring mini bag. Created as part of our Productive Discourse Smart Shopping event. Productive Discourse begins with an appreciation for others. Productive Discourse infographic will also be provided. One way to spread wisdom is through provisionalism, which involves engaging in dialogue with a willingness to listen to other perspectives, gain new knowledge, be challenged, and possibly even be persuaded.