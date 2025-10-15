IYC's Changing Tomorrow Auction - New Items Added!

Enjoy this Tandem SkyDive and make memories for a lifetime! Whether you are looking for that next big life experience for yourself or a friend, Connecticut Parachutists is the place for you. Tandem is the most exciting and safest method for training someone to make their first jump. Training generally takes less than 30 minutes, and, depending on a number of variables, a student may spend only half a day for the training and the jump. Both the student and the instructor are attached to the same parachute system. They free-fall together from up to 2 miles above the earth, and enjoy the fantastic view with feet dangling over 4,000 ft. in the air!



INCLUDES:

-1 Tandem Skydive + all equipment needed



Connecticut Parachutists, Inc. uses the most advanced equipment for student jumping. We invest large amounts of money into our equipment, leaving us with only the best and newest equipment available to students. Adventure enthusiasts and newbies alike will cherish this experience for a lifetime.



Connecticut Parachutists offers the best skydive experience in New England. Here's why:



BETTER VIDEO MEMORIES:

We offer both outside and inside video.

Outside video is where the videographer jumps with you and can takes full 360 degree video and stills, getting excellent exit shots, freefall and landing.

Inside video is a GoPro attached to the Tandem Instructor's hand that get close up shots from exit to landing. You will get over 50 stills and a professionally edited video of your experience to remember forever.



SUPERIOR AIRCRAFT:

Connecticut Parachutists operates* a Super Twin Otter, a modern high performance aircraft which can haul you and 22 other jumpers to altitude safely, comfortably and fast! You will be able to jump with your buddies (in most cases) and watch other skydivers prepare and exit the aircraft. *(Note: Twin Otter operates May thru Oct. CPI also owns and operates smaller piston aircraft in the off-season and weekday operations.)



SAFETY:

Connecticut Parachutists has been training students just like you for over fifty years! We have an enviable safety record as parachuting and skydiving pioneers who have helped make skydiving (and skydive training) what it is today.



STAFF:

Connecticut Parachutists members and staff are among the best in the world. We are home to numerous world and national skydiving, wingsuiting and parachuting champions, world-class competitors, skydiving world record holders and former members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team. Our most recent champions, FlatSpin, brought home the Gold medal from the 2016 FAI World Cup of Wingsuit Acrobatic Flying.



TRAINING:

Connecticut Parachutists has one of the best Accelerated Freefall training programs available anywhere, which include Power Point slide lessons, customized training manuals, and the latest in skydiving equipment.



FUN:

Connecticut Parachutists is a not-for-profit skydiving club, whose staff are members, and want you to have the most enjoyable skydiving experience in the hopes that you too may make it your number one hobby. Join us for the fun, and the thrill of a lifetime!



HISTORY

Connecticut Parachutisits is the longest running Skydiving Center in CT. We have been operating at Ellington Airport for over 45 years. We are the 2nd oldest Skydiving Club in the country, over 50 years old. We are proud members of the United States Parachute Association and all are Staff are USPA certified instructors. We love the sport of skydiving and hope you will too.



Valid Apr 1 - Oct 31. Subject to availability. Must be at least 18 y.o. to skydive. Certificate expires 12 months after event date. Fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).



https://www.facebook.com/SkydiveCT/videos/363273824331311/?t=65