IYC's Changing Tomorrow Auction - New Items Added!

Vivid and multidimensional oil paints in deep and inspiring colors of varying hues embolden these larger than life flowers. 28”x22” canvas by eclectic artist Natasha Shapiro.
MyOrbiss is an art business founded in 2020 during the pandemic specializing in custom tote bags that encourage the use of reusable alternatives—something valued as part of our responsibility to reduce waste and contribute to a more sustainable future. Personalized graduation caps, stoles, canvases, and more are available. This donated item is a custom tote bag valued at $100.
Whole Home Coverages up to 3,000 sq.ft. Dual-Band Gigabit Wireless Internet App Control, 1 Pack, Cosmo Black
Enjoy this Tandem SkyDive and make memories for a lifetime! Whether you are looking for that next big life experience for yourself or a friend, Connecticut Parachutists is the place for you. Tandem is the most exciting and safest method for training someone to make their first jump. Training generally takes less than 30 minutes, and, depending on a number of variables, a student may spend only half a day for the training and the jump. Both the student and the instructor are attached to the same parachute system. They free-fall together from up to 2 miles above the earth, and enjoy the fantastic view with feet dangling over 4,000 ft. in the air!
INCLUDES:
-1 Tandem Skydive + all equipment needed
Connecticut Parachutists, Inc. uses the most advanced equipment for student jumping. We invest large amounts of money into our equipment, leaving us with only the best and newest equipment available to students. Adventure enthusiasts and newbies alike will cherish this experience for a lifetime.
Connecticut Parachutists offers the best skydive experience in New England. Here's why:
BETTER VIDEO MEMORIES:
We offer both outside and inside video.
Outside video is where the videographer jumps with you and can takes full 360 degree video and stills, getting excellent exit shots, freefall and landing.
Inside video is a GoPro attached to the Tandem Instructor's hand that get close up shots from exit to landing. You will get over 50 stills and a professionally edited video of your experience to remember forever.
SUPERIOR AIRCRAFT:
Connecticut Parachutists operates* a Super Twin Otter, a modern high performance aircraft which can haul you and 22 other jumpers to altitude safely, comfortably and fast! You will be able to jump with your buddies (in most cases) and watch other skydivers prepare and exit the aircraft. *(Note: Twin Otter operates May thru Oct. CPI also owns and operates smaller piston aircraft in the off-season and weekday operations.)
SAFETY:
Connecticut Parachutists has been training students just like you for over fifty years! We have an enviable safety record as parachuting and skydiving pioneers who have helped make skydiving (and skydive training) what it is today.
STAFF:
Connecticut Parachutists members and staff are among the best in the world. We are home to numerous world and national skydiving, wingsuiting and parachuting champions, world-class competitors, skydiving world record holders and former members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team. Our most recent champions, FlatSpin, brought home the Gold medal from the 2016 FAI World Cup of Wingsuit Acrobatic Flying.
TRAINING:
Connecticut Parachutists has one of the best Accelerated Freefall training programs available anywhere, which include Power Point slide lessons, customized training manuals, and the latest in skydiving equipment.
FUN:
Connecticut Parachutists is a not-for-profit skydiving club, whose staff are members, and want you to have the most enjoyable skydiving experience in the hopes that you too may make it your number one hobby. Join us for the fun, and the thrill of a lifetime!
HISTORY
Connecticut Parachutisits is the longest running Skydiving Center in CT. We have been operating at Ellington Airport for over 45 years. We are the 2nd oldest Skydiving Club in the country, over 50 years old. We are proud members of the United States Parachute Association and all are Staff are USPA certified instructors. We love the sport of skydiving and hope you will too.
Valid Apr 1 - Oct 31. Subject to availability. Must be at least 18 y.o. to skydive. Certificate expires 12 months after event date. Fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
https://www.facebook.com/SkydiveCT/videos/363273824331311/?t=65
Stunning 14K yellow gold golf-themed tie bar makes a whimsical addition to formal or work attire. Rare inclusion of pearl ball on the club face. Vintage style accent piece measures 2 ¾”x1/2” and comes individually packed in a gift box.
Achieve sleek, salon-quality hair in minutes with the Wavytalk Pro Steam Hair Straightener Brush. This 3-in-1 styling tool uses advanced steam technology to straighten, detangle, and hydrate your hair in a single pass, leaving it smooth, shiny, and frizz-free. With 4 heat settings, a 30-second heat-up time, and a safe, anti-scald design, it's perfect for all hair types and on-the-go styling.
Achieve effortlessly glamorous curls in seconds with the Ella Bella Effortlessly Glam Curling Iron. This professional-grade tool features innovative ceramic technology to protect your hair and minimize heat damage, plus a digital display with precision temperature control from 180 °F to 410 °F, so you can tailor it to your unique hair type.
This set includes five interchangeable ceramic barrels for everything from tight curls to loose waves, plus a thermal brush for volume. Heats up fast, has two heat settings, and works worldwide with dual voltage.
Dry, smooth, and style your hair all at once with the Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS. This upgraded version features a smaller brush head for added styling control, ceramic and ionic technology for less frizz, and a design that delivers salon-quality blowouts in up to half the time.
A luxurious night cream that gently exfoliates and hydrates while you sleep. Formulated with glycolic acid to smooth skin texture and moisturizing ingredients to restore radiance, it leaves skin soft, refreshed, and renewed by morning.
Pre-soaked pads with salicylic acid to help treat and prevent breakouts. They gently exfoliate, unclog pores, and reduce oil for clearer, smoother-looking skin.
An overnight eye treatment that helps reduce puffiness, brighten dark circles, and smooth fine lines. Formulated to refresh and revitalize the delicate skin around the eyes while you sleep.
A luxurious body cream with the elegant, floral scent of cherry blossom. Its silky formula deeply moisturizes and leaves skin soft, smooth, and delicately fragranced.
A professional flat iron with extra-long plates for faster, smoother styling. Features T3 SinglePass technology to maintain even heat, reducing frizz and leaving hair sleek and shiny in just one pass.
A complete set of semi-permanent color-depositing conditioners from Good Dye Young. Each shade adds vibrant color while conditioning hair with nourishing oils. Colors last 10–15 washes and can be used to refresh existing color or try something new without damage.
Set of 6 Colors:
Silver (1), Pink (1), Purple (1), Copper (1), Green (1), Champagne (1).
A beautifully crafted handmade shawl in a soft cream color, featuring an intricate open-weave pattern and long fringe edges. Lightweight yet cozy, it’s perfect as a stylish wrap, decorative throw, or thoughtful gift.
A five-book collection including It Takes a Village by Hillary Rodham Clinton, The World Made New, She Persisted by Chelsea Clinton, plus two signed editions — Toil & Trouble by Augusten Burroughs and Whiskers in the Dark by Rita Mae Brown. A mix of inspiring children’s reads and collectible signed works.
A four-piece educational set including My America: A User’s Guide, The World Made New (National Geographic), Behind Rebel Lines by Seymour Reit, and a decorative rolled reproduction of the U.S. Constitution. Perfect for young readers interested in American and world history.
A Harry Potter-themed collectible bundle featuring multiple Funko Pop and Wizarding World items. Includes the Hermione Granger Funko Pop figure, Funkoverse Harry Potter strategy game, two Magical Minis playsets, a 4D puzzle set, decorative poster, and novelty Spectrespecs glasses. Perfect for fans and collectors alike.
A hands-on electronics learning bundle featuring Snap Circuits Extreme, Snap Circuits Jr., and the We Make FM Radio Soldering Kit. These kits let users build real working circuits safely and easily, with projects ranging from simple light and sound experiments to advanced electronic creations. Perfect for curious minds and STEM enthusiasts.
A carved wooden mask with a dark finish and detailed etched patterns. This decorative piece features bold geometric shapes and stylized facial features, making it a striking addition to art collections or home décor.
A vibrant floral artwork featuring sunflowers, wildflowers, and cattails arranged in a decorative vase. The piece is beautifully matted and set in a glossy black frame, making it a cheerful and elegant addition to any room.
A set of two vintage silk art prints featuring elegant portraits of women in traditional Chinese attire. Each piece is mounted in a gold-toned bamboo-style frame, showcasing fine detail and soft, muted colors for a timeless decorative touch.
Donate to sponsor our children's crafting event. Your name or business name will be featured in the event promotion. Help keep our crafting events free by covering material costs and shipping costs. You choose which event you want to sponsor among our planned events at https://www.informyourcommunity.org/events
Online Workout Program. Tailored for women. Live. No commute. Affordable. Accountability coaching included.
This lithograph poster featuring a duplicated signature of Daniel Jones, famed New York Giants Quarterback is a great addition to the home of any New York Giants Football fan. The 12" x 16" blue frame complements any décor.
Enjoy one up to two-hour lunch with the CEO of Inform Your Community Anastacia Kurylo at one of her favorite restaurants in downtown Manhattan. Cost of lunch for two is included. Whether discussion is casual or you seek business advice, mentorship, publishing expertise, or consulting services during this time is up to you! To help you decide visit Dr. Kurylo's LinkedIn Profile at https://www.linkedin.com/in/anastaciakurylo/
Nautical theme art. Very large. Wood frame has been newly gilded and resealed. Note: picture has a reflection from the light but the glass is clear.
Jessica Mayer from JB Access, expert DEIA training consultant will provide a 2 hour training/workshop for an organization. Remote or In Person. Transportation fees not included.
The Trident large motorcycle backpack is constructed out of cordura. The backpack has a total storage capacity of 1952.76 cubic inches with adjustable sternum clip and waist straps. Useful means of storage for both short and long commutes, it is ergonomically designed with hook and loop ties to make it more comfortable when carrying. When off the bike, you can carry this Trident backpack by slipping on the padded shoulder straps. If you need to secure the backpack to the motorcycle, you can simply put away the straps in the back. Features a top zippered pocket with its interior lined with fleece, perfect for storing more fragile items such as sunglasses. On either side of the bag, there are zippered pockets perfect for transporting smaller belongings and mesh pockets where you can insert water bottles up to 17 Oz. The Trident backpack for motorcycles includes a separate zippered compartment for shoes separate from your clothes and other essentials. And the three additional pockets in the front is best for organizing smaller items like snacks, phone, keys, wallet and electronics chords.
A full symphonic concert event performed with live cast celebrating Jonathan Larson's groundbreaking Tony and Pulitzer Prize Award winning musical -- a Tilles Center performance. Performance is on Saturday, February 21, 2026 at 8pm.
Stay warm and stylish with this official Jordan winter set, featuring a black knit beanie and matching gloves with the iconic Jumpman logo. Includes a black Jordan-branded drawstring bag for easy carrying. Perfect for everyday wear or gifting to a Jordan fan.
Includes: 6 jewels/pearl pens, castle construction set with glitter glue and gem stickers, princess mirrors, crown mini hair clips, scratch off crown, disney princess erasers (8), paint canisters, 6 kids aprons (fabric), and Disney princess's 100 images to inspire hard cover coloring book.
Quests are riddle-based adventures that use your phone to guide you through some of New York City’s most fascinating neighborhoods. Along the way, you’ll solve puzzles, uncover hidden gems, and discover little-known facts about the city. Each Quest begins at a coffee shop and ends at a perfect spot to celebrate your adventure.
They’re great for a unique family outing, a date night, or showing off the city to visiting friends and family.
Details:
Auction Package Includes:
A complete professional set of Danessa Myricks waterproof liquid pigments in a wide spectrum of shades and finishes, including nudes, mattes, metallics, foils, sparkles, and glazes. These high-performance pigments can be used on eyes, lips, and face for bold, long-lasting looks. Known for their versatility and vibrant color payoff, they’re perfect for makeup artists or beauty enthusiasts looking to elevate their kit.
A collectible limited-edition shoulder bag designed in collaboration between artist Ryan McGinness and Incase. Features McGinness’s signature vibrant, abstract floral artwork on a sleek, structured silhouette with a wide gray shoulder strap. A statement piece that combines art, design, and everyday function.
Enjoy a day of exploration and learning at the MOST in Syracuse, NY. These four single-use passes grant general admission to the museum’s exhibits, including interactive science displays, hands-on activities, and STEM experiences for all ages. Perfect for families, students, and curious minds alike.
A charming gift set that includes two stemless wine glasses: one with a gold leopard print and one with “Mom Fuel”; plus a fun cork stopper topped with a decorative gem. Comes with a cream travel pouch bag.
Dive into the world of Minecraft with this official Java Edition game card. For Java Edition on PC (Windows, Mac, or Linux), this card gives access to the classic sandbox adventure loved worldwide. Perfect for gamers of all ages.
A versatile beauty and complexion bundle featuring a mix of foundation, sunscreen, and concealer products from trusted brands.
A premium complexion and sunscreen bundle featuring top beauty brands — perfect for achieving a smooth, radiant finish while protecting your skin.
A versatile beauty and complexion bundle featuring a mix of foundation, sunscreen, and concealer products from trusted brands.
A high-performance complexion bundle featuring premium beauty brands, ideal for achieving smooth, flawless coverage and a natural finish.
This pair of Nike lacrosse sticks combines durable construction with lightweight performance, making it ideal for both beginners and experienced players. Whether you’re gearing up for practice or competitive play, these sticks offer excellent control, accuracy, and feel.
Includes:
Individual photoshoot in one outfit
One-hour studio session
Three color pictures digital
One high-end retouched picture
Makeup is optional but recommended
Unlock your potential with a 1-hour private coaching session led by Darneisha B, an experienced success coach dedicated to helping individuals set goals, overcome challenges, and take actionable steps toward personal and professional growth.
This one-on-one session is tailored to your unique aspirations — whether that’s academic achievement, career planning, leadership development, or personal confidence building.
