J L Long Zoo Crew's Year-End Auction

1 ☁️ Name the Chaos Cloud: Dark Grey Chinchilla Edition

Meet our newest male chinchilla. He’s dark, he’s moody (but cute), and he’s faster than your Wi-Fi. He currently has zero identity, and we’re leaving his legacy in your hands. Want to name him after a meme? A video game character? Or just something that sounds intimidating for a ball of fluff?

Why it matters: By bidding, you are officially a patron of the Zoo Crew Club. Chinchillas are high-maintenance kings—they need special dust baths, specific hay, and high-tier habitats. Your bid keeps our Zoo Crew stocked with the supplies we need to keep this little dude thriving.

The Perk: You get a photo op with the legend himself and your chosen name on his enclosure.