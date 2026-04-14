J L Long Zoo Crew's Year-End Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Meet our newest male chinchilla. He’s dark, he’s moody (but cute), and he’s faster than your Wi-Fi. He currently has zero identity, and we’re leaving his legacy in your hands. Want to name him after a meme? A video game character? Or just something that sounds intimidating for a ball of fluff?
Why it matters: By bidding, you are officially a patron of the Zoo Crew Club. Chinchillas are high-maintenance kings—they need special dust baths, specific hay, and high-tier habitats. Your bid keeps our Zoo Crew stocked with the supplies we need to keep this little dude thriving.
The Perk: You get a photo op with the legend himself and your chosen name on his enclosure.
Starting bid
🐭 This Auction is "Chin-Chillin" – Name Our New Guy!
Look at this face. This beige gentleman needs a name, and "Mouse" just isn't going to cut it. He’s soft, he’s round, and he’s waiting for you to give him a title that fits his beige aesthetic.
Supporting the Crew: Every cent goes to the Zoo Crew Club, helping us buy the "luxuries" our animals deserve—like those premium dust baths and habitat upgrades. Don't let this opportunity scurry away!
Rules: Keep it school-appropriate, or the Zoo Crew advisors will hit the "reset" button.
Starting bid
🐰 THE POWER IS YOURS: Name Our Newest Baby Bunny!
Stop scrolling! Do you want eternal bragging rights at school? We have a brand-new baby bunny, and it’s currently nameless. This is your chance to drop the perfect name—whether it’s something iconic, a total meme, or just ridiculously cute.
Why bid?
Don't let someone else name it "Fluffy." Bid now and make history!
Starting bid
🐾 Some-bunny Needs a Name!
Hop to it! The Zoo Crew Club is looking for one lucky student to name our newest baby bunny. If you’ve got a "hare-raisingly" good name idea, now is your time to shine.
Supporting the Crew: Every dollar raised goes straight back to the Zoo Crew. We use these funds to take care of our animals and keep our club running strong. Help us keep our animals happy and our club active by placing your bid today!
Will you pick a name that’s "Ear-resistible"? Bid now!
Starting bid
🎟️ ALL-ACCESS PASS: The Baby Animal VIP Experience
Want to be the first person in school to hold the new babies? This isn’t just a quick look through the glass—this is a Total Access Pass for you and two friends to hang out behind the scenes with our newest residents.
The VIP Treatment includes:
Why bid? You’re not just getting a VIP pass; you’re the MVP of the Zoo Crew. Your bid funds the high-quality hay, habitat upgrades, and vet care that keep these babies healthy.
Starting bid
🎟️ ALL-ACCESS PASS: The Baby Animal VIP Experience
Want to be the first person in school to hold the new babies? This isn’t just a quick look through the glass—this is a Total Access Pass for you and two friends to hang out behind the scenes with our newest residents.
The VIP Treatment includes:
Why bid? You’re not just getting a VIP pass; you’re the MVP of the Zoo Crew. Your bid funds the high-quality hay, habitat upgrades, and vet care that keep these babies healthy.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!