J-LOFT

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J-LOFT

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J-LOFT 2026-27 Registration

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Affiliated Membership
$360

For families affiliated with Congregation Beth El, Temple Beth Am, Congregation Or Atid, or B'nai Torah MetroWest.

Unaffiliated Membership
$550

For families not affiliated with one of J-LOFT's partnering synagogues.

Affiliated Second Sibling
$180

For families affiliated with Congregation Beth El, Temple Beth Am, Congregation Or Atid, or B'nai Torah MetroWest, enrolling a second sibling.

Unaffiliated Second Sibling
$275

For families not affiliated with one of J-LOFT's partnering synagogues, enrolling a second sibling.

Shabbaton - FULL PAYMENT
$225
Available until Aug 1

The 3-day Shabbaton will take place in November 13-15, 2026. For students who register by August 1, 2026, the overall cost is $225. After August 1st, the cost will increase to $275.
Open to rising 8th-12th graders.

Journey to Berlin and Krakow - DEPOSIT
$500

The 10-day trip will take place during Spring Break in April 2027. The cost is $3,700 (excluding airfare) for students who submit a deposit/full payment by August 1, 2026. After August 1, the cost will increase to $4,100.

Open to rising 12th graders.

Journey to Berlin and Krakow - FULL PAYMENT
$3,700
Available until Aug 1

The 10-day trip will take place during Spring Break in April 2027. The cost is $3,700 (excluding airfare) for students who submit a deposit/full payment by August 1, 2026. After August 1, the cost will increase to $4,100.

Open to rising 12th graders.

L'taken Seminar - DEPOSIT
$250

The 4-day seminar will take place in January 22-25, 2027. For students who submit a deposit/full payment by August 1, 2026, the cost is $800, excluding airfare. After August 1st, the cost will increase to $950.
Open to rising 10th-11th graders.

L'taken Seminar - FULL PAYMENT
$800
Available until Aug 1

The 4-day seminar will take place in January 22-25, 2027. For students who submit a deposit/full payment by August 1, 2026, the cost is $800, excluding airfare. After August 1st, the cost will increase to $950.
Open to rising 10th-11th graders.

Portland Service Trip - DEPOSIT
$500

The 5-day service trip will take place during the 2027 school vacation week. For students who submit a deposit/full payment by August 1, 2026, the overall cost is $1,800, excluding airfare. After August 1, the cost will increase to $2,000.

Open to rising 8th-12th graders.

Portland Service Trip - FULL PAYMENT
$1,800
Available until Aug 2

The 5-day service trip will take place during the 2027 school vacation week. For students who submit a deposit/full payment by August 1, 2026, the overall cost is $1,800, excluding airfare. After August 1, the cost will increase to $2,000.

Open to rising 8th-12th graders.

Any item - pay via check / set up payment plan
Free

Select this option if you wish to purchase any of the items above, but either pay via check or a payment plan.

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