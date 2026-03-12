J-LOFT

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J-LOFT

About the memberships

J-LOFT Membership 2026-27

Available until May 26
EARLY-BIRD Affiliated Membership
$325

No expiration

For families affiliated with Congregation Beth El, Temple Beth Am, Congregation Or Atid, or B'nai Torah MetroWest.

Valid through Memorial Day, then $360.

Available until May 26
EARLY-BIRD Unaffiliated Membership
$500

No expiration

For families not affiliated with one of J-LOFT's partnering synagogues.

Valid through Memorial Day, then $550.

Affiliated Second Sibling
$162

No expiration

For families affiliated with Congregation Beth El, Temple Beth Am, Congregation Or Atid, or B'nai Torah MetroWest, enrolling a second sibling.

Valid through Memorial Day, then $180.

Unaffiliated Second Sibling
$245

No expiration

For families not affiliated with one of J-LOFT's partnering synagogues, enrolling a second sibling.

Valid through Memorial Day, then $275.

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