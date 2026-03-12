J-LOFT Membership 2026-27

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About the memberships
No expiration
For families affiliated with Congregation Beth El, Temple Beth Am, Congregation Or Atid, or B'nai Torah MetroWest.
Valid through Memorial Day, then $360.
No expiration
For families not affiliated with one of J-LOFT's partnering synagogues.
Valid through Memorial Day, then $550.
No expiration
For families affiliated with Congregation Beth El, Temple Beth Am, Congregation Or Atid, or B'nai Torah MetroWest, enrolling a second sibling.
Valid through Memorial Day, then $180.
No expiration
For families not affiliated with one of J-LOFT's partnering synagogues, enrolling a second sibling.
Valid through Memorial Day, then $275.
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