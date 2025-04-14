J-LOFT

Offered by

J-LOFT

About this shop

J-LOFT Travel Programs

HiBuR Israel Mifgash - full payment MINUS DEPOSIT item
HiBuR Israel Mifgash - full payment MINUS DEPOSIT
$2,900

The Israel Mifgash will take place between February 11-22, 2026.
Full payment is due February 1st, 2026.

Journey to Berlin and Krakow item
Journey to Berlin and Krakow
$3,300

The week-long trip will take place over spring break 2026. Cost includes flights.
Open to students in grade 12.

DEPOSIT for New Orleans Service Trip item
DEPOSIT for New Orleans Service Trip
$249

SECURE YOUR SPOT IN THE PROGRAM BY SUBMITTING A DEPOSIT (REMAINING BALANCE DUE BY APRIL 1ST)


The 5-day trip will take place over spring break 2026.


Open to students in grades 8-12.

BALANCE for New Orleans Service Trip (STUDENT) item
BALANCE for New Orleans Service Trip (STUDENT)
$600

FOR FAMILIES WHO ALREADY PAID THE $249 DEPOSIT. BALANCE DUE BY APRIL 1ST, 2026.


The 5-day trip will take place over spring break 2026.


BALANCE for New Orleans Service Trip (PARENT CHAPERON) item
BALANCE for New Orleans Service Trip (PARENT CHAPERON)
$400

FOR FAMILIES WHO ALREADY PAID THE $249 DEPOSIT. BALANCE DUE BY APRIL 1ST, 2026.


The 5-day trip will take place over spring break 2026.


FULL PAYMENT New Orleans Service Trip item
FULL PAYMENT New Orleans Service Trip
$849

The 5-day trip will take place over spring break 2026.
Open to students in grades 8-12.

J-LOFT Affiliated Membership
$325

For families affiliated with the following synagogues:
Temple Beth Am, Congregation Beth El, Temple Beth Sholom, B'nai Torah MetroWest, Ma'yan Tikvah, and Congregation or Atid.

J-LOFT Unaffiliated Membership
$499

For families not affiliated with one the J-LOFT synagogues.

J-LOFT Affiliated Membership - Second Sibling
$162
J-LOFT Unaffiliated Membership - Second Sibling (Copy)
$249
Beth El New Families OR Beth Am Upper School Families
$162

For families joining Beth El for the 2025-26 school year, OR Temple Beth Am Upper School Families (50% discount)

Add a donation for J-LOFT

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!