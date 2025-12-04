J. Wood Platt Alumni Auction

Starting bid
Designed by renowned architect A.W. Tillinghast, Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course is continually ranked among the top courses in the country. Wissahickon was lovingly restored in 2013–2014 to recapture Tillinghast’s original vision: winding fairways, contoured greens, classic bunkering, and a natural landscape shaped around the nearby Wissahickon Creek and Lorraine Run. It has hosted multiple professional events including the 2025 Truist Championship.
NB: Caddie fees not included
Enjoy a foursome at one of the area's premier golf courses and the co-host of the 2026 US Amateur! Recently restored to more accurately reflect the course's original design, Philadelphia Country Club offers pristine conditions, a sturdy test, and strong tradition.
NB: Any additional fees, like caddie fees, are not included
LCC offers a premier golf experience on their championship 27-hole property. The Flynn golf course is one of America's best courses, ranked among Golf Magazine’s Top 100 Classic Design Courses, host of the record-breaking 2015 and 2024 U.S. Women's Open Championships.
NB: Any additional fees, like caddie fees, are not included
Enjoy a foursome at one of the area's hidden gems. Located in Wallingford, PA - The Springhaven Club is one of the oldest and most historic clubs in the country. The original designer was Ida Dixon, the first female golf course architect in the country. It has since been refined by other notable architects like Horace Rawlins and William Flynn.
NB: Any additional fees, like caddie fees, are not included
Fieldstone is a private golf club nestled in the rolling hills of Northern Delaware. The Club is anchored by its award winning 18-hole Michael Hurdzan and Dana Fry design golf course. Recognized as one of Golf Inc.'s "Most Admired Private Clubs", Fieldstone boasts a site as astonishing as the challenge. The Clubhouse features rustic architecture and modern amenities including men's and women's lockers, multiple dining options, and a breathtaking patio overlooking the golf course.
Llanerch is situated in the heart of Delaware County. Its classic 18-hole layout was shaped by pioneering architect Alexander H. Findlay in the 1920s — and, after a mid-century re-design by J.B. McGovern (an associate of famed designer Donald Ross), has been honored with a modern renovation by noted architect Stephen Kay to preserve both its tradition and playability.
NB: Any additional fees, like caddie fees, are not included
Originally designed by world-famous Golf Course Architect George Fazio and renovated in 2021 by Andrew Green, Waynesborough is a par 71 design, featuring four challenging, picturesque par 3's. Waynesborough has a hosted many state and regional championship events, including the 2000 and 2002 SEI Pennsylvania Classic PGA Tour events and, most recently, the 2019 PA State Open. Renovated by legendary Tom Fazio in 2012, the layout remains the finest Fazio course in the state of Pennsylvania.
NB: Caddie fees included with winning bid
Rolling Green is another absolute gem located in the heart of Delaware County. The course was designed by legendary architect William S. Flynn (with construction by Howard Toomey), one of the most influential figures in early 20th‑century American golf course architecture. Rolling Green is celebrated for its classic parkland style: rolling fairways, strategically placed bunkers, and green complexes designed to reward precision and strategic play over brute power. Over the years it’s hosted major championships, including the U.S. Women's Open in 1976 and the U.S. Women's Amateur Championship in 2016, cementing its place among the region’s most respected and storied golf venues.
NB: Any additional fees, like caddie fees, are not included
Designed by pioneering golf architect Alexander Findlay, Tavistock offers a classic layout known for strategic bunkering, well-shaped fairways, and timeless, traditional golf character. Over the years the club has undergone thoughtful restoration — including a comprehensive renovation completed in 2007 to recapture many of Findlay’s original ground contours, bunkers and green complexes — ensuring that today’s play mirrors the Golden-Era design intent.
