J29:7 Foundation Inaugural Benefit Gala Honoring Derric Scott

This is a table for 10 guests that will include the organization name
Volunteer Gala Ticket
Free
Looking for young men and women (ages 13 - 19 years old) to volunteer for free as an opportunity to earn service hours. Volunteers must be prepared to assist from 5 - 7 PM with greeting, serving as hosts, and escorting guests. You must arrive by 4:45 PM. Young men must wear an all black suit with a black tie and young women must wear an all black dress or pants suit. Shoes must be all black. Comfort is encouraged. Volunteers will be seated in the VIP section. 20 volunteer tickets are available and we will contact you with further details if selected. IN ORDER FOR YOUR TICKET TO BE APPROVED, YOU MUST SUBMIT SOME FORM OF IDENTIFICATION TO VERIFY YOUR AGE.
Gala Bronze Sponsor
$2,000
The Bronze Sponsorship provides 1 event ticket. Bronze Sponsors will receive recognition in the event program. This includes logo placement on event signage.
Gala Silver Sponsor
$5,000
The Silver Sponsorship provides 2 event tickets. Silver Sponsors will receive recognition in the event program. This includes logo placement on event signage.
Gala Gold Sponsor
$10,000
The Gold Sponsorship is a preferred table placement for 4 guests. Gold Sponsors will receive recognition in the event program. This includes logo placement on event signage.
Gala Platinum Sponsor
$25,000
The Platinum Sponsorship is a preferred table placement for 6 guests. Platinum Sponsors will receive recognition in all event materials. This includes a quarter-page ad in the event program and logo placement on event signage.
Gala Diamond Sponsor
$50,000
The Diamond Sponsorship is a prime table placement for 8 guests. Diamond Sponsors will receive recognition in all event materials. This includes a half-page ad in the event program and logo placement on event signage.
Gala Title Sponsor
$100,000
The Title Sponsorship is a premier table placement for 10 guests. Title Sponsors will receive recognition all event materials. This includes a full-page ad in the event program, logo placement on event signage, and promotional materials. The Title Sponsor will also be given an opportunity to speak during the event.
Add a donation for J29:7 Foundation
$
