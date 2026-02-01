Jefferson Academy Coal Creek Canyon PTO

Hosted by

Jefferson Academy Coal Creek Canyon PTO

About this event

JA CCC Valentine's Dance

11719 Ranch Elsie Rd

Golden, CO 80403, USA

Student Ticket
$25

Includes entry, snacks, drinks, and all activities.


Pre-k must be accompanied by a parent/guardian at all times, please see 'Pre-k Parent/Guardian Ticket' below.

Adult/Guardian Ticket
$10

For parents who wish to stay and attend the dance.


Pre-k must be accompanied by a parent/guardian at all times, please see 'Pre-k Parent/Guardian Ticket' below.

Pre-k Parent/Guardian Ticket
Free

Pre-k must be accompanied by a parent/guardian at all times. Pre-k parents/guardians are FREE admission.

Add a donation for Jefferson Academy Coal Creek Canyon PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!