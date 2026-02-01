JA CCC Valentine's Dance

Hosted by
About this event
Includes entry, snacks, drinks, and all activities.
Pre-k must be accompanied by a parent/guardian at all times, please see 'Pre-k Parent/Guardian Ticket' below.
For parents who wish to stay and attend the dance.
Pre-k must be accompanied by a parent/guardian at all times, please see 'Pre-k Parent/Guardian Ticket' below.
Pre-k must be accompanied by a parent/guardian at all times. Pre-k parents/guardians are FREE admission.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!