JA Henry's Consistory No. 48 Gold Band Impact Gala Silent Auction

400 Collins Park Dr, Antioch, TN 37013, USA

Insignia - 55" LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV ($350 Value) item
Insignia - 55" LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV ($350 Value)
$100

This 55-inch screen uses 4K Ultra HD technology for vibrant, true-to-life images. HDR10 contrasts bright highlights with dark shadows, so you can catch subtle details. Plus, DTS Virtual-X audio technology delivers life-like sound from your TV. Access live over-the-air channels and streaming—and control it all with your voice. Ask Alexa to launch apps, search for titles and more.

Boulay Photography Gift Certificate ($1,500 Value) item
Boulay Photography Gift Certificate ($1,500 Value)
$150

The certificate covers the pre-portrait consultation, an hour-long in-studio session with the

artist for up to 5 people, and a custom, hand-crafted 11x14” Imperial Portrait mounted to

canvas and coated with a high gloss lacquer. THIS ITEM IS NON-TRANSFERABLE


The 11x14 certificate also holds a $1,500 value at our studio, which can be applied towards

larger wall portraits and upgraded finish options.

Hand & Stone Gift Card ($150 Value) item
Hand & Stone Gift Card ($150 Value)
$25

Gift card good at any Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa location for any Massage or Facial they offer.

Nail & Skin Pamper Set ($250 Value) item
Nail & Skin Pamper Set ($250 Value)
$25

A bundle that includes a Madenia Professional Nail UV Lamp, Modelones 36 piece gel nail polish kit, Thena Ultra Hydrating Skin Therapy Cream & Intense Restorative Cream along with a leather travel toiletries bag.

Meditation & Relaxation Set ($180 Value) item
Meditation & Relaxation Set ($180 Value)
$25

Set includes an Electronic Tea Maker, 28 Single Steeps teas from Tea Forte, two Authored signed books by Tati Richardson

Hand & Stone Gift Card ($150 Value)
$25

Gift card good at any Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa location for any Massage or Facial they offer.

Coach Purse & Ellen Tracy Watch Set ($330 value) item
Coach Purse & Ellen Tracy Watch Set ($330 value)
$50

This set includes a Coach Hand bag with an ID and change purse chain strap. Paired with an Ellen Tracy ladies watch.

AKA Fleece Blanket ($35 value) item
AKA Fleece Blanket ($35 value)
$15

100% Fleece Blanket adorned with the shield of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority incorporated.

Party Table Decor Set ($40 value) item
Party Table Decor Set ($40 value)
$10

Party set includes a glitter blue tooth speaker along with table top 3 set party lights.

STEM Mobile Gaming Gift Card ($400 Value) item
STEM Mobile Gaming Gift Card ($400 Value)
$50

Gift Card good for 2 hours use of the STEM Mobile Video Gaming Trailer. Service is good for locations within 40 miles from Murfreesboro, TN

Gift Certificate & Future Member Pass ($350 Value) item
Gift Certificate & Future Member Pass ($350 Value)
$50

This is a $300 gift certificate and future member pass bundle to Whisky & Sticks Cigar Lounge located in Murfreesboro, TN. Gift Certificate good for purchase on any item in the Lounge.

Bean Photography Photoshoot ($300 value)
$50

Photo shoot by Bean Photography.

