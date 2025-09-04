JA Henry's Consistory No. 48 Gold Band Impact Gala Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
This 55-inch screen uses 4K Ultra HD technology for vibrant, true-to-life images. HDR10 contrasts bright highlights with dark shadows, so you can catch subtle details. Plus, DTS Virtual-X audio technology delivers life-like sound from your TV. Access live over-the-air channels and streaming—and control it all with your voice. Ask Alexa to launch apps, search for titles and more.
The certificate covers the pre-portrait consultation, an hour-long in-studio session with the
artist for up to 5 people, and a custom, hand-crafted 11x14” Imperial Portrait mounted to
canvas and coated with a high gloss lacquer. THIS ITEM IS NON-TRANSFERABLE
The 11x14 certificate also holds a $1,500 value at our studio, which can be applied towards
larger wall portraits and upgraded finish options.
Gift card good at any Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa location for any Massage or Facial they offer.
A bundle that includes a Madenia Professional Nail UV Lamp, Modelones 36 piece gel nail polish kit, Thena Ultra Hydrating Skin Therapy Cream & Intense Restorative Cream along with a leather travel toiletries bag.
Set includes an Electronic Tea Maker, 28 Single Steeps teas from Tea Forte, two Authored signed books by Tati Richardson
This set includes a Coach Hand bag with an ID and change purse chain strap. Paired with an Ellen Tracy ladies watch.
100% Fleece Blanket adorned with the shield of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority incorporated.
Party set includes a glitter blue tooth speaker along with table top 3 set party lights.
Gift Card good for 2 hours use of the STEM Mobile Video Gaming Trailer. Service is good for locations within 40 miles from Murfreesboro, TN
This is a $300 gift certificate and future member pass bundle to Whisky & Sticks Cigar Lounge located in Murfreesboro, TN. Gift Certificate good for purchase on any item in the Lounge.
Photo shoot by Bean Photography.
