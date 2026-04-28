Learn For Life Foundation

Hosted by

Learn For Life Foundation

About this event

JAANA - North America Connect 2026

All Go Rhythms Bar & Restaurant

Sterling, VA

Early Bird - Adult (13+) 2-day Event
$80
Available until Jun 15

Enjoy 2 days of events including Dinner on Sept 19th and Picnic on Sept 20th

Early Bird - Adult (13+) Dinner Only
$60
Available until Jun 15

Unable to make it for both days? This ticket is for Dinner on September 19th only

Early Bird - Adult (13+) Picnic Only
$30
Available until Jun 15

Unable to make it for both days? This ticket is for Picnic on September 20th only

Full-Time University Student (SJBHS Alumni)
Free

Contact us for more info on stay and travel options. We want to ensure that you can make it to the event!

Kids (12 and under)
Free
Add-on donation for our Chers and Sirs!
$100

NOT A TICKET - This is an add-on donation for SJBHS Teachers Insurance Program. We aim to provide our teachers and their families - both current and retired with a robust health insurance program. It's our small way of saying Thank You! Eligible for tax deductions

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!