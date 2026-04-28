JAANA - North America Connect 2026

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About this event
Sterling, VA
Enjoy 2 days of events including Dinner on Sept 19th and Picnic on Sept 20th
Unable to make it for both days? This ticket is for Dinner on September 19th only
Unable to make it for both days? This ticket is for Picnic on September 20th only
Contact us for more info on stay and travel options. We want to ensure that you can make it to the event!
NOT A TICKET - This is an add-on donation for SJBHS Teachers Insurance Program. We aim to provide our teachers and their families - both current and retired with a robust health insurance program. It's our small way of saying Thank You! Eligible for tax deductions
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