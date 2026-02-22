King Jabari Life Celebration

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About this event
Community Sponsors (Donors)
We are seeking 60 community sponsors to contribute $100 each.
Your sponsorship helps cover venue costs, refreshments, memorial materials, and ensures the event remains accessible to all who loved him.
Every donor will be recognized in the event program and RSVP
Volunteers & Contributors
We need 20 dedicated volunteers to help with:
- Guest welcome & registration
- Setup and decor
- Food and refreshment service
- Audio/visual support
- Cleanup after the event
If you have a special skill, memory, or performance to share, let us know.
Attend In Person
We anticipate 200–300 guests to share in this celebration. Your physical presence will add to the collective energy and love in the room.
Attend Virtually (For Out-of-State Family & Friends)
If travel to Gardena is not possible, you can still be with us in spirit.
A private livestream link will be available. Please reply to this invitation to receive the secure viewing link as the date approaches.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!