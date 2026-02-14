JABCHRISTI Synagogue Corp.'s CONGREGANT SUPPORT PROGRAM

Supporting the general mission and spiritual operations of Jabchristi Synagogue Corp.





Todah Rabah — Great Thanks! ✡️

"May you merit to perform many mitzvot" (Tizkeh Lemitzvot). We are honored to welcome you into this sacred partnership. Your presence enriches our community, and your support ensures that we can continue our work of Tikkun Olam—repairing the world—together. We look forward to walking this spiritual path with you.

Yasher Koach — May your strength be firm!

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"No goods or services were provided in exchange for this contribution, other than intangible religious benefits."