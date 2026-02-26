Jack and Jill Los Angeles Chapter Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Burke Williams Spa Experience – 80-Minute Treatment
Indulge in relaxation and renewal with an 80-minute spa treatment gift certificate to Burke Williams Day Spa. Enjoy a luxurious escape featuring expert care, tranquil surroundings, and a rejuvenating experience designed to refresh both body and mind.
Perfect for anyone in need of rest, self-care, or a well-deserved pampering session.
Valid at participating Burke Williams locations. Appointment required. Gratuity not included. Other restrictions may apply.
Estimated Value: $215
Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Rita Patikas-Hunter
Starting bid
Treat your curls to the ultimate luxury experience with this Curated Basket from PATTERN Beauty.
Founded by Tracee Ellis Ross, PATTERN is celebrated for high-performance products designed specifically for curly, coily, and tight-textured hair — delivering moisture, definition, and strength with every use.
This incredible bundle includes everything you need for a full at-home salon experience:
✨ Blow Dryer – Designed to dry gently while maintaining curl integrity
✨ Hair Steamer – Boosts deep conditioning and enhances moisture absorption
✨ Palo Santo Hydration Shampoo – Cleanses while restoring softness and shine
✨ Palo Santo Medium Conditioner – Delivers balanced hydration and slip
✨ Palo Santo Leave-In Conditioner – Lightweight moisture for everyday styling
✨ Palo Santo Curl Gel – Defines and holds curls without crunch
✨ Breakage Barrier Hair Mask – Strengthens and helps reduce breakage
Infused with the warm, calming scent of Palo Santo, this collection nourishes strands from root to tip while elevating your entire haircare ritual.
Whether you’re refreshing your routine or gifting someone who loves their curls, this premium PATTERN Beauty basket is a must-have.
Bid high and bring home the glow, definition, and confidence your curls deserve!
Estimated Value: $500
Shipping included.
Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Christiane Pendarvis
Starting bid
⭐ VIP Group Experience: Brown Estate Winery Private Tasting – Napa Valley for 8 Guests⭐
Enjoy Brown Estate’s celebrated Paired Tasting Experience, where each guest will savor five exceptional wines thoughtfully matched with individually plated small bites. This curated tasting highlights the rich character and craftsmanship of Brown Estate wines while elevating each pour with delicious pairings.
Your experience includes:
Known for producing some of Napa Valley’s most distinctive wines, Brown Estate offers a warm and memorable tasting experience perfect for a group outing, celebration, or weekend getaway.
Please note: Taxes and a 20% gratuity are not included in this package and will be paid directly at the tasting room at the time of your visit.
Raise a glass and enjoy a wonderful Napa Valley experience with friends!
Reservation required. Transportation and accommodations not included. Subject to winery availability.
The winning bidder will be connected with the donor after the auction to coordinate session experience details.
Estimated Value: $600
Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Christiane Pendarvis
Starting bid
💪 Strong House Fitness 4-Month Membership Package
Jumpstart your fitness journey with a four (4) months of membership at Strong House Fitness. Receive expert guidance, personalized fitness support, and access to a motivating training environment designed to help you reach your health and wellness goals.
Perfect for anyone looking to build strength, improve endurance, or establish a consistent fitness routine with professional coaching and community support.
Membership activation and scheduling subject to availability. New members only. Additional terms may apply.
The winning bidder will be connected with the donor after the auction to coordinate details.
Estimated Value: $800
Generously donated by Jerry Housey, secured by JJLA MM Rita Patikas-Hunter
Starting bid
✈️ Pack Your Bags in Style – Béis Luggage Set!
Ready for your next adventure? Travel like a pro with a chic and functional luggage set from Béis! Designed with smart compartments, smooth rolling wheels, and effortlessly cool style, this set makes packing (and airport strutting) part of the fun.
Perfect for weekend escapes, girls’ trips, family vacations, or that long-overdue getaway — because every great trip deserves great luggage.
Style and color subject to availability. Pickup: Local pickup in Los Angeles. Winner will be contacted to coordinate details.
Estimated Value: $450
Generously donated in support of JJLA by CP Adrian Yokley
Starting bid
⭐ Featured Experience: BET Awards 2026 – Two (2) Tickets ⭐
Be part of one of entertainment’s most iconic nights with two (2) tickets to the BET Awards – June 2026! Experience the excitement live as the biggest names in music, film, sports, and culture come together for unforgettable performances, celebrity appearances, and show-stopping moments.
This exclusive experience offers the chance to witness award-winning artists and cultural icons on one electrifying stage — a must-have for music and entertainment fans alike.
Event scheduled for June 2026. Seat locations subject to ticket issuance. Travel and accommodations not included. The winning bidder will be connected with the donor after the auction to coordinate details.
Estimated Value: $1,000
Generously donated by Jeannae Rouzan Clay, secured by JJLA MM Kristen Agnew
Starting bid
Disneyland Resort Tickets for Two
Enjoy a magical day at the Disneyland Resort with two (2) Disneyland Park tickets! Experience world-class attractions, beloved characters, thrilling rides, and unforgettable entertainment at The Happiest Place on Earth.
Tickets will be transferred directly to winner.
Park reservations required. Subject to availability and applicable Disneyland Resort terms and conditions.
Estimated Value: $400
Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Ayo Davis
Starting bid
Pistola Gift Card
Elevate your everyday style with a $350 Gift Card to Pistola.
Known for its effortlessly cool, California-inspired aesthetic, Pistola creates premium denim and ready-to-wear pieces that blend timeless silhouettes with modern edge. From perfectly broken-in jeans and flattering jumpsuits to chic jackets and elevated essentials, their collections are designed to fit beautifully and feel amazing.
Whether you’re refreshing your wardrobe with a new go-to pair of jeans or investing in standout staples, this generous $350 gift card lets you choose exactly what you love at pistoladenim.com.
Treat yourself — or someone stylish — to the gift of elevated, everyday fashion.
Estimated Value: $350
Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Denise Woodard
Starting bid
⭐ Autographed Bobby Wagner NFL Jersey ⭐
Own a piece of football history with an officially signed jersey from NFL superstar Bobby Wagner. A Super Bowl Champion and one of the league’s most dominant defensive players, this collectible is perfect for football fans, sports memorabilia collectors, or anyone looking to showcase an iconic piece of the game.
Certificate of authenticity included.
Estimated Value: $500
Pickup: Local pickup in Los Angeles. Winner will be contacted to coordinate details.
Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Denise Woodard
Starting bid
Dog Grooming & Bath Package – Bowie Barker
Treat your furry friend to a premium grooming experience with a Dog Grooming & Bath package at Bowie Barker. This pampering service includes professional grooming and bathing designed to keep your pet looking, feeling, and smelling their very best.
Perfect for keeping your pup fresh, clean, and camera-ready!
Estimated Value: $190
The winning bidder will be connected with the donor after the auction to coordinate details.
Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Denise Woodard
Starting bid
Personal Styling Consultation & Custom Lookbook by Nik x Krys
Elevate your style with a personalized styling consultation and custom curated lookbook by Nik x Krys. This exclusive experience includes expert fashion guidance tailored to your lifestyle, body type, and personal aesthetic, along with a customized lookbook designed to refresh and refine your wardrobe.
Perfect for special events, professional image updates, or anyone ready to step confidently into their signature style.
The winning bidder will be connected with the donor after the auction to coordinate details. Consultation format and scheduling subject to stylist availability.
Estimated Value: $300
Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Kristen Agnew
Starting bid
Virtual Party Design & Styling Service by C.C. Monroe
Bring your vision to life with professional virtual party design and styling support from C.C. Monroe, a full-service event planning and design studio.
This package includes:
Perfect for anyone looking to elevate their next event with professional style, organization, and intentional design.
The winning bidder will be connected with the donor after the auction to coordinate service details. Service details and scheduling subject to availability. Virtual services only. Additional services may be available at an added cost.
Estimated Value: $1,450
Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Kristen Agnew
Starting bid
Step into your next chapter with an Individual Transformational Coaching Session with Dr. Victoria Moran.
In this powerful one-on-one session, Victoria will help you gain clarity, shift limiting beliefs, and move forward with renewed confidence and purpose. Known for her compassionate yet empowering coaching style, Victoria guides clients to identify what’s holding them back and create meaningful change in their personal or professional lives.
This experience centers around the powerful concept: “Break Up With Your BS: Transform Your Life!” — an invitation to release the stories, habits, and self-doubt that may be standing in the way of your goals.
Whether you're navigating a life transition, seeking greater fulfillment, or ready to take bold steps toward the life you want, this session offers insight, accountability, and inspiration.
Includes: One Individual Transformational Coaching Session (one per person) with Dr. Victoria Moran
Give yourself — or someone you love — the gift of clarity, empowerment, and transformation.
Bid high and start your journey toward a more authentic and energized life!
Estimated Value: $375
The winning bidder will be connected with the donor after the auction to coordinate details.
Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Dr. Victoria Moran
Starting bid
Step into your next chapter with an Individual Transformational Coaching Session with Dr. Victoria Moran.
In this powerful one-on-one session, Victoria will help you gain clarity, shift limiting beliefs, and move forward with renewed confidence and purpose. Known for her compassionate yet empowering coaching style, Victoria guides clients to identify what’s holding them back and create meaningful change in their personal or professional lives.
This experience centers around the powerful concept: “Break Up With Your BS: Transform Your Life!” — an invitation to release the stories, habits, and self-doubt that may be standing in the way of your goals.
Whether you're navigating a life transition, seeking greater fulfillment, or ready to take bold steps toward the life you want, this session offers insight, accountability, and inspiration.
Includes: One Individual Transformational Coaching Session (one per person) with Dr. Victoria Moran
Give yourself — or someone you love — the gift of clarity, empowerment, and transformation.
Bid high and start your journey toward a more authentic and energized life!
Estimated Value: $375
The winning bidder will be connected with the donor after the auction to coordinate details.
Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Dr. Victoria Moran
Starting bid
Step into your next chapter with an Individual Transformational Coaching Session with Dr. Victoria Moran.
In this powerful one-on-one session, Victoria will help you gain clarity, shift limiting beliefs, and move forward with renewed confidence and purpose. Known for her compassionate yet empowering coaching style, Victoria guides clients to identify what’s holding them back and create meaningful change in their personal or professional lives.
This experience centers around the powerful concept: “Break Up With Your BS: Transform Your Life!” — an invitation to release the stories, habits, and self-doubt that may be standing in the way of your goals.
Whether you're navigating a life transition, seeking greater fulfillment, or ready to take bold steps toward the life you want, this session offers insight, accountability, and inspiration.
Includes: One Individual Transformational Coaching Session (one per person) with Dr. Victoria Moran
Give yourself — or someone you love — the gift of clarity, empowerment, and transformation.
Bid high and start your journey toward a more authentic and energized life!
Estimated Value: $375
The winning bidder will be connected with the donor after the auction to coordinate details.
Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Dr. Victoria Moran
Starting bid
Step into your next chapter with an Individual Transformational Coaching Session with Dr. Victoria Moran.
In this powerful one-on-one session, Victoria will help you gain clarity, shift limiting beliefs, and move forward with renewed confidence and purpose. Known for her compassionate yet empowering coaching style, Victoria guides clients to identify what’s holding them back and create meaningful change in their personal or professional lives.
This experience centers around the powerful concept: “Break Up With Your BS: Transform Your Life!” — an invitation to release the stories, habits, and self-doubt that may be standing in the way of your goals.
Whether you're navigating a life transition, seeking greater fulfillment, or ready to take bold steps toward the life you want, this session offers insight, accountability, and inspiration.
Includes: One Individual Transformational Coaching Session (one per person) with Dr. Victoria Moran
Give yourself — or someone you love — the gift of clarity, empowerment, and transformation.
Bid high and start your journey toward a more authentic and energized life!
Estimated Value: $375
The winning bidder will be connected with the donor after the auction to coordinate details.
Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Dr. Victoria Moran
Starting bid
VIP Suite Experience at SoFi Stadium – Rams or Chargers Game
Get ready for an unforgettable NFL game day in true VIP style! 🏈✨ This incredible package includes two luxury suite tickets to a regular season game at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.
Watch the action from the comfort of a private luxury suite while enjoying spectacular views of the field and the electric atmosphere of one of the most stunning stadiums in the world. Skip the crowds and experience football the way the pros do—with VIP entry, premium seating, and exclusive suite-level access.
Whether you’re cheering for the Rams or the Chargers, this is your chance to enjoy elite game-day luxury, unforgettable moments, and front-row excitement with every touchdown, tackle, and big play.
Estimated Value: $2,000
The winning bidder will be connected with the donor after the auction to coordinate experience details.
Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Dr. Danielle Dabbs
Starting bid
Stunning 4,200 ft² Home in LaQuinta
Luxury 3-Night La Quinta PGA West Home with Pool & Casita (June - August 2026)
Escape to the desert for a 3-night stay in this stunning 4,200 sq ft designer PGA West home in La Quinta overlooking the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course (Hole #14) with spectacular south-facing mountain and fairway views.
This beautiful retreat features 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms and comfortably sleeps up to 10 guests. The main house includes 3 bedrooms with private en-suite bathrooms, while the detached 800 sq ft private casita offers an additional bedroom and bathroom connected to the home through a charming shared courtyard.
Enjoy cooking in the spacious chef’s kitchen, dining outdoors with the gourmet outdoor kitchen, relaxing by the private swimming pool, and staying connected with high-speed WiFi.
Perfect for a family getaway, couples trip, or golf weekend in the desert.
✨ Luxury, comfort, and breathtaking desert views await.
Estimated Value: $3,500-$5,000 depending on season
The winning bidder will be connected with the donor after the auction to coordinate experience details.
Generously donated in support of JJLA by Associate Mother Carrie Henley
Starting bid
Private 4-Hour Luxury Yacht Cruise for 10 Guests-Long Beach
Enjoy an unforgettable private cruise along the beautiful Southern California coastline. Gather up to 10 of your closest friends for a private 4-hour charter departing from Long Beach, where breathtaking ocean views, fresh sea air, and unforgettable memories await.
Relax and unwind aboard a 50-foot private yacht, offering spacious seating areas perfect for socializing, celebrating, or simply enjoying the stunning coastal scenery.
Your Experience Includes:
⚓ Private 4-hour yacht charter aboard a 50-foot vessel
🌊 Scenic cruise through Long Beach Harbor and surrounding coastal waters
👥 Accommodations for up to 10 guests
☀️ Spacious seating areas for relaxing and enjoying the views
📸 Incredible photo opportunities along the Pacific coastline
🎉 Perfect for celebrations, girls’ outings, birthdays, or family gatherings
Bring your favorite food, beverages, and playlist to personalize the experience while cruising the harbor in style.
Availability: This experience may be scheduled between May 1, 2026 and October 30, 2026, based on availability.
The winning bidder will be connected with the donor after the auction to coordinate experience details.
Bid now and treat yourself and your guests to an experience you will never forget! ⛵🌅
Estimated Value: $800
Generously donated in support of JJLA by CT Evora Russell
Starting bid
HIGH RISK Designer Sweatsuit Set (Hoodie & Zipper Sweatpants) in Black
✨ Retail value over $1,100 — bid now for a chance to score this designer set while supporting a great cause.
Make a statement with this premium HIGH RISK designer sweatsuit set, featuring an oversized hoodie and zipper sweatpants in black from the bold and stylish HIGH RISK streetwear brand.
Item Includes:
🔥 HIGH RISK Oversized Hoodie (black)
🔥 HIGH RISK Zipper Sweatpants (black)
HIGH RISK is a Black-owned luxury fashion line known for elevated comfort wear and accessories. The brand was founded by CEO and designer Tommy Duncan, husband of JJLA Mother Member Nicole Duncan, making this item a special addition to this year’s auction.
Designed for effortless style and comfort, this set is perfect for travel, weekends, athleisure, or everyday wear.
Pickup: Local pickup in Los Angeles. Winner will be contacted to coordinate details.
Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Nicole Duncan
Starting bid
Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones (Black)
Retail value over $400 — elevate your everyday listening while supporting a great cause.
Experience sound like never before with the Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones—Sony’s latest and most advanced headphones, delivering studio-quality audio and best-in-class noise cancellation.
Whether you're traveling, working, taking calls, or enjoying a moment of peace, these headphones create a fully immersive listening experience anywhere you go.
✨ Why you’ll love them:
• Industry-leading noise cancellation that adapts in real time
• Studio-quality sound, co-created with mastering audio engineers
• Crystal-clear calls with AI-powered voice isolation
• Up to 30 hours of battery life + quick charge capability
• All-day comfort with a sleek, travel-ready foldable design
• Smart features like auto pause when speaking + customizable sound settings
🎧 Perfect for flights, workouts, workdays, and everyday luxury listening.
Pickup: Local pickup in Los Angeles. Winner will be contacted to coordinate details.
Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Janell Coles-English
Starting bid
Portrait Photography Session with Rupert English
Get ready for a truly special experience in front of the lens! Enjoy a custom portrait session with talented photographer and JJLA Father’s Auxiliary Co-Chair, Rupert English, known for his stunning family and individual portraits. Rupert has a gift for working with natural light to create images that feel effortless, radiant, and genuinely you—capturing personality, connection, and confidence in every shot.
From the moment you step into your session, you’ll feel relaxed, comfortable, and camera-ready as Rupert guides you through a fun and seamless experience. The result? Beautiful, timeless portraits you’ll be excited to share and cherish for years to come.
Your session will take place at a mutually agreed-upon location within 15 miles of central LA—making it as convenient as it is unforgettable. ✨
Retail Value: $300
The winning bidder will be connected with the donor after the auction to coordinate session details, based on mutual availability.
Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Janell Coles-English
Starting bid
"Sip with Soul" Experience for Up to 8 People
Do you love the look of layered necklaces, bracelet stacks, ring stacks and multiple earrings, but are not quite sure how to pull it off??
"Sip with Soul" is a unique opportunity for you and your friends to sip your favorite beverages while perusing the exquisitely curated Soul Gems by Maria collection.
Soul Gems by Maria founder and CEO, Maria Harleston, will offer "gems" of wisdom about jewelry styling and layering tips for creating beautiful layers and stacks that speak to your soul!
Participants are encouraged to bring/wear some of their own pieces in order to find the perfect complementary pieces from the Soul Gems by Maria collection.
Winning Bidder will also receive a $300 gift card towards the Soul Gems by Maria collection. Participants will receive a 20% discount on all purchases.
You supply the friends and we provide beverages for sipping, small bites, jewelry styling pointers and, of course, the beautiful jewelry!
All jewelry in the collection is 14- or 18-karat gold with prices ranging from $500to $5,000.
The Sip with Soul experience will take place at a mutually agreeable private location on a mutually agreeable date no later than 1 year from the date of issuance.
Please visit soulgemsbymaria.com or Instagram @SoulGemsByMaria for a preview of the collection.
Estimated Value: $700
Generously donated by Maria Harleston of Soul Gems, secured by JJLA MM Christiane Pendarvis
Starting bid
Hills & Heights Pilates - 5 Class Package
Strengthen, tone, and reset with this 5-class Pilates package at Hills & Heights Pilates—a boutique, Black-owned studio in Los Angeles known for its welcoming community and results-driven classes.
Whether you’re new to Pilates or looking to elevate your fitness routine, these classes offer a low-impact, full-body workout designed to improve core strength, posture, flexibility, and overall wellness.
✨ Why you’ll love it:
• Small, boutique studio feel with personalized attention
• Classes designed for all fitness levels
• Focus on strength, tone, and mindful movement
• Supportive, community-centered environment
Perfect for a self-care reset, consistent fitness routine, or a gift for someone who loves wellness and movement.
Estimated Value: $169
Generously donated by Hills & Heights, secured by JJLA MM Denise Woodard
Starting bid
Hills & Heights Pilates - 5 Class Package
Strengthen, tone, and reset with this 5-class Pilates package at Hills & Heights Pilates—a boutique, Black-owned studio in Los Angeles known for its welcoming community and results-driven classes.
Whether you’re new to Pilates or looking to elevate your fitness routine, these classes offer a low-impact, full-body workout designed to improve core strength, posture, flexibility, and overall wellness.
✨ Why you’ll love it:
• Small, boutique studio feel with personalized attention
• Classes designed for all fitness levels
• Focus on strength, tone, and mindful movement
• Supportive, community-centered environment
Perfect for a self-care reset, consistent fitness routine, or a gift for someone who loves wellness and movement.
Estimated Value: $169
Generously donated by Hills & Heights, secured by JJLA MM Denise Woodard
Starting bid
Personal Chef Meal Prep Service for Up to 5 People
Estimated Value: $408
Generously donated by Erica Tuggle of Livin, secured by JJLA MM Crystal Clements
Starting bid
Sheila Bridges x Wedgwood Harlem Toile Teacup & Tea Gift Basket
Elevate your tea time with this beautiful and meaningful teacup and tea gift set, featuring a signature design from the Sheila Bridges x Wedgwood Harlem Toile collection.
This stunning piece is a collector’s item that showcases Sheila Bridges’ iconic Harlem Toile de Jouy pattern—a modern reimagining of traditional French toile that celebrates Black culture, history, and storytelling through art. Both elegant and thought-provoking, this design brings depth, conversation, and beauty to your table.
Crafted in fine bone china by Wedgwood, this collaboration honors a shared legacy of using art as a tool for expression and social awareness—a tradition rooted in both Sheila Bridges’ work and Wedgwood’s historic advocacy.
Paired with a curated tea gift basket (includes tea, scone mix, and honey) this set creates the perfect experience for relaxing moments, hosting, or gifting.
✨ Perfect for:
• Tea lovers and collectors
• Stylish hosting and entertaining
• A thoughtful, unique gift
• Anyone who appreciates art, culture, and design
Enjoy a moment of calm, conversation, and culture with every sip.
Estimated Value: $150
Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Khalisha Jefferson
Starting bid
Maple Block Gift Card
Treat yourself (and your crew!) to an unforgettable dining experience with a $100 gift card to Maple Block Meat Co. in Culver City.
Maple Block Meat Co. is a beloved local favorite known for its authentic, wood-smoked barbecue and welcoming neighborhood atmosphere.
This Culver City hotspot is a tribute to the craft of butchering, smoking, and grilling, serving up mouthwatering meats slow-cooked over wood alongside delicious sides, fresh salads, and a full bar featuring craft cocktails, beer, and wine.
Learn more: https://mapleblockmeat.com/
Whether you're craving brisket, ribs, or a casual night out, Maple Block delivers a flavorful, laid-back dining experience that keeps locals coming back.
✨ Perfect for:
· A family dinner night
· A casual date night
· Group outings with friends
· Hosting out-of-town guests
Enjoy great food, great company, and a true taste of LA’s barbecue scene.
Generously donated by Daniel Weinstock, Owner of Maple Block Meat Co., secured by JJLA MM Ella Vaughan
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!