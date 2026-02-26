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Jack and Jill Los Angeles

About this event

Jack and Jill Los Angeles Chapter Silent Auction

Burke Williams Spa Experience – 80-Minute Treatment item
Burke Williams Spa Experience – 80-Minute Treatment
$85

Starting bid

Burke Williams Spa Experience – 80-Minute Treatment


Indulge in relaxation and renewal with an 80-minute spa treatment gift certificate to Burke Williams Day Spa. Enjoy a luxurious escape featuring expert care, tranquil surroundings, and a rejuvenating experience designed to refresh both body and mind.


Perfect for anyone in need of rest, self-care, or a well-deserved pampering session.


Valid at participating Burke Williams locations. Appointment required. Gratuity not included. Other restrictions may apply.


Estimated Value: $215


Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Rita Patikas-Hunter

PATTERN Beauty Curated Basket item
PATTERN Beauty Curated Basket
$175

Starting bid

Treat your curls to the ultimate luxury experience with this Curated Basket from PATTERN Beauty.

 

Founded by Tracee Ellis Ross, PATTERN is celebrated for high-performance products designed specifically for curly, coily, and tight-textured hair — delivering moisture, definition, and strength with every use.

 

This incredible bundle includes everything you need for a full at-home salon experience:

Blow Dryer – Designed to dry gently while maintaining curl integrity
Hair Steamer – Boosts deep conditioning and enhances moisture absorption
Palo Santo Hydration Shampoo – Cleanses while restoring softness and shine
Palo Santo Medium Conditioner – Delivers balanced hydration and slip
Palo Santo Leave-In Conditioner – Lightweight moisture for everyday styling
Palo Santo Curl Gel – Defines and holds curls without crunch
Breakage Barrier Hair Mask – Strengthens and helps reduce breakage

 

Infused with the warm, calming scent of Palo Santo, this collection nourishes strands from root to tip while elevating your entire haircare ritual.

 

Whether you’re refreshing your routine or gifting someone who loves their curls, this premium PATTERN Beauty basket is a must-have.

 

Bid high and bring home the glow, definition, and confidence your curls deserve!


Estimated Value: $500


Shipping included.


Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Christiane Pendarvis

Brown Estate Winery Private Tasting for 8 Guests item
Brown Estate Winery Private Tasting for 8 Guests
$225

Starting bid

VIP Group Experience: Brown Estate Winery Private Tasting – Napa Valley for 8 Guests


Enjoy Brown Estate’s celebrated Paired Tasting Experience, where each guest will savor five exceptional wines thoughtfully matched with individually plated small bites. This curated tasting highlights the rich character and craftsmanship of Brown Estate wines while elevating each pour with delicious pairings.

 

Your experience includes:

  • Five premium wines from Brown Estate
  • Individually plated small bite pairings include cheese, meat, nuts, and gluten
  • Tasting for up to 8 guests in Brown Estate’s stylish Downtown Napa tasting room

Known for producing some of Napa Valley’s most distinctive wines, Brown Estate offers a warm and memorable tasting experience perfect for a group outing, celebration, or weekend getaway.

 

Please note: Taxes and a 20% gratuity are not included in this package and will be paid directly at the tasting room at the time of your visit.

 

Raise a glass and enjoy a wonderful Napa Valley experience with friends!


Reservation required. Transportation and accommodations not included. Subject to winery availability.


The winning bidder will be connected with the donor after the auction to coordinate session experience details.


Estimated Value: $600


Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Christiane Pendarvis

Strong House Fitness 4-Month Membership item
Strong House Fitness 4-Month Membership
$400

Starting bid

💪 Strong House Fitness 4-Month Membership Package


Jumpstart your fitness journey with a four (4) months of membership at Strong House Fitness. Receive expert guidance, personalized fitness support, and access to a motivating training environment designed to help you reach your health and wellness goals.


Perfect for anyone looking to build strength, improve endurance, or establish a consistent fitness routine with professional coaching and community support.


Membership activation and scheduling subject to availability. New members only. Additional terms may apply.


The winning bidder will be connected with the donor after the auction to coordinate details.


Estimated Value: $800


Generously donated by Jerry Housey, secured by JJLA MM Rita Patikas-Hunter

Béis Luggage Set item
Béis Luggage Set
$150

Starting bid

✈️ Pack Your Bags in Style – Béis Luggage Set!


Ready for your next adventure? Travel like a pro with a chic and functional luggage set from Béis! Designed with smart compartments, smooth rolling wheels, and effortlessly cool style, this set makes packing (and airport strutting) part of the fun.


Perfect for weekend escapes, girls’ trips, family vacations, or that long-overdue getaway — because every great trip deserves great luggage.


Style and color subject to availability. Pickup: Local pickup in Los Angeles. Winner will be contacted to coordinate details.


Estimated Value: $450


Generously donated in support of JJLA by CP Adrian Yokley

BET Awards Show Tickets For Two item
BET Awards Show Tickets For Two
$350

Starting bid

⭐ Featured Experience: BET Awards 2026 – Two (2) Tickets


Be part of one of entertainment’s most iconic nights with two (2) tickets to the BET Awards – June 2026! Experience the excitement live as the biggest names in music, film, sports, and culture come together for unforgettable performances, celebrity appearances, and show-stopping moments.


This exclusive experience offers the chance to witness award-winning artists and cultural icons on one electrifying stage — a must-have for music and entertainment fans alike.


Event scheduled for June 2026. Seat locations subject to ticket issuance. Travel and accommodations not included. The winning bidder will be connected with the donor after the auction to coordinate details.


Estimated Value: $1,000


Generously donated by Jeannae Rouzan Clay, secured by JJLA MM Kristen Agnew

Disneyland Resort Tickets for Two item
Disneyland Resort Tickets for Two
$150

Starting bid

Disneyland Resort Tickets for Two


Enjoy a magical day at the Disneyland Resort with two (2) Disneyland Park tickets! Experience world-class attractions, beloved characters, thrilling rides, and unforgettable entertainment at The Happiest Place on Earth.


Tickets will be transferred directly to winner.


Park reservations required. Subject to availability and applicable Disneyland Resort terms and conditions.


Estimated Value: $400


Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Ayo Davis

Pistola Gift Card item
Pistola Gift Card
$110

Starting bid

Pistola Gift Card


Elevate your everyday style with a $350 Gift Card to Pistola.


Known for its effortlessly cool, California-inspired aesthetic, Pistola creates premium denim and ready-to-wear pieces that blend timeless silhouettes with modern edge. From perfectly broken-in jeans and flattering jumpsuits to chic jackets and elevated essentials, their collections are designed to fit beautifully and feel amazing.


Whether you’re refreshing your wardrobe with a new go-to pair of jeans or investing in standout staples, this generous $350 gift card lets you choose exactly what you love at pistoladenim.com.


Treat yourself — or someone stylish — to the gift of elevated, everyday fashion.


Estimated Value: $350


Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Denise Woodard

Bobby Wagner NFL Jersey item
Bobby Wagner NFL Jersey
$175

Starting bid

Autographed Bobby Wagner NFL Jersey


Own a piece of football history with an officially signed jersey from NFL superstar Bobby Wagner. A Super Bowl Champion and one of the league’s most dominant defensive players, this collectible is perfect for football fans, sports memorabilia collectors, or anyone looking to showcase an iconic piece of the game.


Certificate of authenticity included.


Estimated Value: $500


Pickup: Local pickup in Los Angeles. Winner will be contacted to coordinate details.


Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Denise Woodard

Dog Grooming & Bath Package – Bowie Barker item
Dog Grooming & Bath Package – Bowie Barker
$65

Starting bid

Dog Grooming & Bath Package – Bowie Barker

Treat your furry friend to a premium grooming experience with a Dog Grooming & Bath package at Bowie Barker. This pampering service includes professional grooming and bathing designed to keep your pet looking, feeling, and smelling their very best.

Perfect for keeping your pup fresh, clean, and camera-ready!


Estimated Value: $190


The winning bidder will be connected with the donor after the auction to coordinate details.


Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Denise Woodard

Nik x Krys Personal Styling Consultation item
Nik x Krys Personal Styling Consultation
$100

Starting bid

Personal Styling Consultation & Custom Lookbook by Nik x Krys

 

Elevate your style with a personalized styling consultation and custom curated lookbook by Nik x Krys. This exclusive experience includes expert fashion guidance tailored to your lifestyle, body type, and personal aesthetic, along with a customized lookbook designed to refresh and refine your wardrobe.

 

Perfect for special events, professional image updates, or anyone ready to step confidently into their signature style.

 

The winning bidder will be connected with the donor after the auction to coordinate details. Consultation format and scheduling subject to stylist availability.


Estimated Value: $300


Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Kristen Agnew

C.C Monroe - Virtual Party Design & Styling Service item
C.C Monroe - Virtual Party Design & Styling Service
$400

Starting bid

Virtual Party Design & Styling Service by C.C. Monroe

 

Bring your vision to life with professional virtual party design and styling support from C.C. Monroe, a full-service event planning and design studio.


This package includes:

  • A 30-minute Event Discovery Call with C.C. Monroe to discuss your vision and answer planning questions
  • A custom design deck to help you visualize the overall look and feel of your event
  • Decor budget planning
  • A curated decor vendor referral list

Perfect for anyone looking to elevate their next event with professional style, organization, and intentional design.

 

The winning bidder will be connected with the donor after the auction to coordinate service details. Service details and scheduling subject to availability. Virtual services only. Additional services may be available at an added cost.


Estimated Value: $1,450


Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Kristen Agnew

Transformational Coaching Session w/Dr. Victoria Moran item
Transformational Coaching Session w/Dr. Victoria Moran
$115

Starting bid

Step into your next chapter with an Individual Transformational Coaching Session with Dr. Victoria Moran.

 

In this powerful one-on-one session, Victoria will help you gain clarity, shift limiting beliefs, and move forward with renewed confidence and purpose. Known for her compassionate yet empowering coaching style, Victoria guides clients to identify what’s holding them back and create meaningful change in their personal or professional lives.

 

This experience centers around the powerful concept: “Break Up With Your BS: Transform Your Life!” — an invitation to release the stories, habits, and self-doubt that may be standing in the way of your goals.

 

Whether you're navigating a life transition, seeking greater fulfillment, or ready to take bold steps toward the life you want, this session offers insight, accountability, and inspiration.

 

Includes: One Individual Transformational Coaching Session (one per person) with Dr. Victoria Moran

Give yourself — or someone you love — the gift of clarity, empowerment, and transformation.

 

Bid high and start your journey toward a more authentic and energized life!


Estimated Value: $375


The winning bidder will be connected with the donor after the auction to coordinate details.


Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Dr. Victoria Moran

Transformational Coaching Session w/Dr. Victoria Moran item
Transformational Coaching Session w/Dr. Victoria Moran
$115

Starting bid

Step into your next chapter with an Individual Transformational Coaching Session with Dr. Victoria Moran.

 

In this powerful one-on-one session, Victoria will help you gain clarity, shift limiting beliefs, and move forward with renewed confidence and purpose. Known for her compassionate yet empowering coaching style, Victoria guides clients to identify what’s holding them back and create meaningful change in their personal or professional lives.

 

This experience centers around the powerful concept: “Break Up With Your BS: Transform Your Life!” — an invitation to release the stories, habits, and self-doubt that may be standing in the way of your goals.

 

Whether you're navigating a life transition, seeking greater fulfillment, or ready to take bold steps toward the life you want, this session offers insight, accountability, and inspiration.

 

Includes: One Individual Transformational Coaching Session (one per person) with Dr. Victoria Moran

Give yourself — or someone you love — the gift of clarity, empowerment, and transformation.

 

Bid high and start your journey toward a more authentic and energized life!


Estimated Value: $375


The winning bidder will be connected with the donor after the auction to coordinate details.


Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Dr. Victoria Moran

Transformational Coaching Session w/Dr. Victoria Moran item
Transformational Coaching Session w/Dr. Victoria Moran
$115

Starting bid

Step into your next chapter with an Individual Transformational Coaching Session with Dr. Victoria Moran.

 

In this powerful one-on-one session, Victoria will help you gain clarity, shift limiting beliefs, and move forward with renewed confidence and purpose. Known for her compassionate yet empowering coaching style, Victoria guides clients to identify what’s holding them back and create meaningful change in their personal or professional lives.

 

This experience centers around the powerful concept: “Break Up With Your BS: Transform Your Life!” — an invitation to release the stories, habits, and self-doubt that may be standing in the way of your goals.

 

Whether you're navigating a life transition, seeking greater fulfillment, or ready to take bold steps toward the life you want, this session offers insight, accountability, and inspiration.

 

Includes: One Individual Transformational Coaching Session (one per person) with Dr. Victoria Moran

Give yourself — or someone you love — the gift of clarity, empowerment, and transformation.

 

Bid high and start your journey toward a more authentic and energized life!


Estimated Value: $375


The winning bidder will be connected with the donor after the auction to coordinate details.


Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Dr. Victoria Moran

Transformational Coaching Session w/Dr. Victoria Moran item
Transformational Coaching Session w/Dr. Victoria Moran
$115

Starting bid

Step into your next chapter with an Individual Transformational Coaching Session with Dr. Victoria Moran.

 

In this powerful one-on-one session, Victoria will help you gain clarity, shift limiting beliefs, and move forward with renewed confidence and purpose. Known for her compassionate yet empowering coaching style, Victoria guides clients to identify what’s holding them back and create meaningful change in their personal or professional lives.

 

This experience centers around the powerful concept: “Break Up With Your BS: Transform Your Life!” — an invitation to release the stories, habits, and self-doubt that may be standing in the way of your goals.

 

Whether you're navigating a life transition, seeking greater fulfillment, or ready to take bold steps toward the life you want, this session offers insight, accountability, and inspiration.

 

Includes: One Individual Transformational Coaching Session (one per person) with Dr. Victoria Moran

Give yourself — or someone you love — the gift of clarity, empowerment, and transformation.

 

Bid high and start your journey toward a more authentic and energized life!


Estimated Value: $375


The winning bidder will be connected with the donor after the auction to coordinate details.


Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Dr. Victoria Moran

VIP Suite Experience at SoFi Stadium – Rams or Chargers Game item
VIP Suite Experience at SoFi Stadium – Rams or Chargers Game
$800

Starting bid

VIP Suite Experience at SoFi Stadium – Rams or Chargers Game


Get ready for an unforgettable NFL game day in true VIP style! 🏈✨ This incredible package includes two luxury suite tickets to a regular season game at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.


Watch the action from the comfort of a private luxury suite while enjoying spectacular views of the field and the electric atmosphere of one of the most stunning stadiums in the world. Skip the crowds and experience football the way the pros do—with VIP entry, premium seating, and exclusive suite-level access.


Whether you’re cheering for the Rams or the Chargers, this is your chance to enjoy elite game-day luxury, unforgettable moments, and front-row excitement with every touchdown, tackle, and big play.


Estimated Value: $2,000


The winning bidder will be connected with the donor after the auction to coordinate experience details.


Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Dr. Danielle Dabbs

Luxury 3-Night La Quinta Getaway – Home with Pool & Casita item
Luxury 3-Night La Quinta Getaway – Home with Pool & Casita
$1,500

Starting bid

Stunning 4,200 ft² Home in LaQuinta


Luxury 3-Night La Quinta PGA West Home with Pool & Casita (June - August 2026)


Escape to the desert for a 3-night stay in this stunning 4,200 sq ft designer PGA West home in La Quinta overlooking the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course (Hole #14) with spectacular south-facing mountain and fairway views.


This beautiful retreat features 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms and comfortably sleeps up to 10 guests. The main house includes 3 bedrooms with private en-suite bathrooms, while the detached 800 sq ft private casita offers an additional bedroom and bathroom connected to the home through a charming shared courtyard.


Enjoy cooking in the spacious chef’s kitchen, dining outdoors with the gourmet outdoor kitchen, relaxing by the private swimming pool, and staying connected with high-speed WiFi.


Perfect for a family getaway, couples trip, or golf weekend in the desert.


Luxury, comfort, and breathtaking desert views await.


Estimated Value: $3,500-$5,000 depending on season


The winning bidder will be connected with the donor after the auction to coordinate experience details.


Generously donated in support of JJLA by Associate Mother Carrie Henley

Yacht Day for 10 — Private 4-Hour Long Beach Harbor Cruise item
Yacht Day for 10 — Private 4-Hour Long Beach Harbor Cruise
$300

Starting bid

Private 4-Hour Luxury Yacht Cruise for 10 Guests-Long Beach


Enjoy an unforgettable private cruise along the beautiful Southern California coastline. Gather up to 10 of your closest friends for a private 4-hour charter departing from Long Beach, where breathtaking ocean views, fresh sea air, and unforgettable memories await.

 

Relax and unwind aboard a 50-foot private yacht, offering spacious seating areas perfect for socializing, celebrating, or simply enjoying the stunning coastal scenery.

 

Your Experience Includes:

Private 4-hour yacht charter aboard a 50-foot vessel
🌊 Scenic cruise through Long Beach Harbor and surrounding coastal waters
👥 Accommodations for up to 10 guests
☀️ Spacious seating areas for relaxing and enjoying the views
📸 Incredible photo opportunities along the Pacific coastline
🎉 Perfect for celebrations, girls’ outings, birthdays, or family gatherings

 

Bring your favorite food, beverages, and playlist to personalize the experience while cruising the harbor in style.

 

Availability: This experience may be scheduled between May 1, 2026 and October 30, 2026, based on availability.


The winning bidder will be connected with the donor after the auction to coordinate experience details.

 

Bid now and treat yourself and your guests to an experience you will never forget! ⛵🌅

 

Estimated Value: $800


Generously donated in support of JJLA by CT Evora Russell

HIGH RISK Designer Sweatsuit Set–Premium Hoodie + Sweatpants item
HIGH RISK Designer Sweatsuit Set–Premium Hoodie + Sweatpants
$300

Starting bid

HIGH RISK Designer Sweatsuit Set (Hoodie & Zipper Sweatpants) in Black

 

✨ Retail value over $1,100 — bid now for a chance to score this designer set while supporting a great cause.

 

Make a statement with this premium HIGH RISK designer sweatsuit set, featuring an oversized hoodie and zipper sweatpants in black from the bold and stylish HIGH RISK streetwear brand.

 

Item Includes:

🔥 HIGH RISK Oversized Hoodie (black)
🔥 HIGH RISK Zipper Sweatpants (black)

 

HIGH RISK is a Black-owned luxury fashion line known for elevated comfort wear and accessories. The brand was founded by CEO and designer Tommy Duncan, husband of JJLA Mother Member Nicole Duncan, making this item a special addition to this year’s auction.

 

Designed for effortless style and comfort, this set is perfect for travel, weekends, athleisure, or everyday wear.


Pickup: Local pickup in Los Angeles. Winner will be contacted to coordinate details.


Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Nicole Duncan

Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones (Black) item
Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones (Black)
$125

Starting bid

Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones (Black)


Retail value over $400 — elevate your everyday listening while supporting a great cause.


Experience sound like never before with the Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones—Sony’s latest and most advanced headphones, delivering studio-quality audio and best-in-class noise cancellation.


Whether you're traveling, working, taking calls, or enjoying a moment of peace, these headphones create a fully immersive listening experience anywhere you go.


Why you’ll love them:

• Industry-leading noise cancellation that adapts in real time

Studio-quality sound, co-created with mastering audio engineers

Crystal-clear calls with AI-powered voice isolation

• Up to 30 hours of battery life + quick charge capability

All-day comfort with a sleek, travel-ready foldable design

• Smart features like auto pause when speaking + customizable sound settings


🎧 Perfect for flights, workouts, workdays, and everyday luxury listening.


Pickup: Local pickup in Los Angeles. Winner will be contacted to coordinate details.


Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Janell Coles-English

Portrait Photography Session item
Portrait Photography Session
$125

Starting bid

Portrait Photography Session with Rupert English


Get ready for a truly special experience in front of the lens! Enjoy a custom portrait session with talented photographer and JJLA Father’s Auxiliary Co-Chair, Rupert English, known for his stunning family and individual portraits. Rupert has a gift for working with natural light to create images that feel effortless, radiant, and genuinely you—capturing personality, connection, and confidence in every shot.


From the moment you step into your session, you’ll feel relaxed, comfortable, and camera-ready as Rupert guides you through a fun and seamless experience. The result? Beautiful, timeless portraits you’ll be excited to share and cherish for years to come.


Your session will take place at a mutually agreed-upon location within 15 miles of central LA—making it as convenient as it is unforgettable. ✨


Retail Value: $300


The winning bidder will be connected with the donor after the auction to coordinate session details, based on mutual availability.


Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Janell Coles-English

Soul Gems by Maria “Sip with Soul” Experience for 8 item
Soul Gems by Maria “Sip with Soul” Experience for 8
$215

Starting bid

"Sip with Soul" Experience for Up to 8 People


Do you love the look of layered necklaces, bracelet stacks, ring stacks and multiple earrings, but are not quite sure how to pull it off??

 

"Sip with Soul" is a unique opportunity for you and your friends to sip your favorite beverages while perusing the exquisitely curated Soul Gems by Maria collection.

 

Soul Gems by Maria founder and CEO, Maria Harleston, will offer "gems" of wisdom about jewelry styling and layering tips for creating beautiful layers and stacks that speak to your soul!

 

Participants are encouraged to bring/wear some of their own pieces in order to find the perfect complementary pieces from the Soul Gems by Maria collection.

 

Winning Bidder will also receive a $300 gift card towards the Soul Gems by Maria collection. Participants will receive a 20% discount on all purchases.

 

You supply the friends and we provide beverages for sipping, small bites, jewelry styling pointers and, of course, the beautiful jewelry!

 

All jewelry in the collection is 14- or 18-karat gold with prices ranging from $500to $5,000.

 

The Sip with Soul experience will take place at a mutually agreeable private location on a mutually agreeable date no later than 1 year from the date of issuance.

 

Please visit soulgemsbymaria.com or Instagram @SoulGemsByMaria for a preview of the collection.


Estimated Value: $700


Generously donated by Maria Harleston of Soul Gems, secured by JJLA MM Christiane Pendarvis

Hills & Heights Pilates - 5 Class Package item
Hills & Heights Pilates - 5 Class Package
$60

Starting bid

Hills & Heights Pilates - 5 Class Package


Strengthen, tone, and reset with this 5-class Pilates package at Hills & Heights Pilates—a boutique, Black-owned studio in Los Angeles known for its welcoming community and results-driven classes.


Whether you’re new to Pilates or looking to elevate your fitness routine, these classes offer a low-impact, full-body workout designed to improve core strength, posture, flexibility, and overall wellness.


Why you’ll love it:
• Small, boutique studio feel with personalized attention
• Classes designed for all fitness levels
• Focus on strength, tone, and mindful movement
• Supportive, community-centered environment


Perfect for a self-care reset, consistent fitness routine, or a gift for someone who loves wellness and movement.


Estimated Value: $169


Generously donated by Hills & Heights, secured by JJLA MM Denise Woodard

Hills & Heights Pilates - 5 Class Package item
Hills & Heights Pilates - 5 Class Package
$60

Starting bid

Hills & Heights Pilates - 5 Class Package


Strengthen, tone, and reset with this 5-class Pilates package at Hills & Heights Pilates—a boutique, Black-owned studio in Los Angeles known for its welcoming community and results-driven classes.


Whether you’re new to Pilates or looking to elevate your fitness routine, these classes offer a low-impact, full-body workout designed to improve core strength, posture, flexibility, and overall wellness.


Why you’ll love it:
• Small, boutique studio feel with personalized attention
• Classes designed for all fitness levels
• Focus on strength, tone, and mindful movement
• Supportive, community-centered environment


Perfect for a self-care reset, consistent fitness routine, or a gift for someone who loves wellness and movement.


Estimated Value: $169


Generously donated by Hills & Heights, secured by JJLA MM Denise Woodard

Personal Chef Meal Prep Service of 3 Meals item
Personal Chef Meal Prep Service of 3 Meals
$125

Starting bid

Personal Chef Meal Prep Service for Up to 5 People

  • Livin eliminates the work of managing dinner every day by connecting you with vetted, in-home chefs for meal prep services.  We help you and your family eat better and create simpler, easier evenings.
  • Enjoy a Livin in-home meal prep service of three meals for up to 5 people. You will enjoy freshly prepared meals, personalized to your family's needs - including the pickiest eaters!  Choose your date and menu and your chef will shop, cook, and clean so dinner is just handled. Learn more about Livin at chooselivin.com.
  • Schedule services at your convenience any day of the week, limited availability during holidays
  • Expires one year following issuance/winning
  • Serving Los Angeles & Atlanta
  • Restrictions: The auction winner must select the meals at least 48 hours prior to the service and provide any dietary restrictions. Premium ingredients, additional servings, or expanded menus will incur a charge. The chef will complete the grocery shopping, prepare the meals in the winner's home, and clean up the kitchen to return it to its pre-service state. No storage containers, cutlery or service ware are provided.

Estimated Value: $408


Generously donated by Erica Tuggle of Livin, secured by JJLA MM Crystal Clements

Sheila Bridges x Wedgwood Harlem Toile Teacup & Gift Basket item
Sheila Bridges x Wedgwood Harlem Toile Teacup & Gift Basket
$60

Starting bid

Sheila Bridges x Wedgwood Harlem Toile Teacup & Tea Gift Basket

 

Elevate your tea time with this beautiful and meaningful teacup and tea gift set, featuring a signature design from the Sheila Bridges x Wedgwood Harlem Toile collection.

 

This stunning piece is a collector’s item that showcases Sheila Bridges’ iconic Harlem Toile de Jouy pattern—a modern reimagining of traditional French toile that celebrates Black culture, history, and storytelling through art. Both elegant and thought-provoking, this design brings depth, conversation, and beauty to your table.

 

Crafted in fine bone china by Wedgwood, this collaboration honors a shared legacy of using art as a tool for expression and social awareness—a tradition rooted in both Sheila Bridges’ work and Wedgwood’s historic advocacy.

 

Paired with a curated tea gift basket (includes tea, scone mix, and honey) this set creates the perfect experience for relaxing moments, hosting, or gifting.

 

Perfect for:

• Tea lovers and collectors
• Stylish hosting and entertaining
• A thoughtful, unique gift
• Anyone who appreciates art, culture, and design

 

Enjoy a moment of calm, conversation, and culture with every sip.


Estimated Value: $150


Generously donated in support of JJLA by MM Khalisha Jefferson

Maple Block Meat Co. Gift Card – Culver City BBQ Experience item
Maple Block Meat Co. Gift Card – Culver City BBQ Experience
$30

Starting bid

Maple Block Gift Card

 

Treat yourself (and your crew!) to an unforgettable dining experience with a $100 gift card to Maple Block Meat Co. in Culver City.

 

Maple Block Meat Co. is a beloved local favorite known for its authentic, wood-smoked barbecue and welcoming neighborhood atmosphere.

 

This Culver City hotspot is a tribute to the craft of butchering, smoking, and grilling, serving up mouthwatering meats slow-cooked over wood alongside delicious sides, fresh salads, and a full bar featuring craft cocktails, beer, and wine.

 

Learn more: https://mapleblockmeat.com/

 

Whether you're craving brisket, ribs, or a casual night out, Maple Block delivers a flavorful, laid-back dining experience that keeps locals coming back.

Perfect for:

·       A family dinner night

·       A casual date night

·       Group outings with friends

·       Hosting out-of-town guests

 

Enjoy great food, great company, and a true taste of LA’s barbecue scene.

 

Generously donated by Daniel Weinstock, Owner of Maple Block Meat Co., secured by JJLA MM Ella Vaughan

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!