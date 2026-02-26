Jack and Jill Los Angeles Chapter Silent Auction

"Sip with Soul" Experience for Up to 8 People





Do you love the look of layered necklaces, bracelet stacks, ring stacks and multiple earrings, but are not quite sure how to pull it off??

"Sip with Soul" is a unique opportunity for you and your friends to sip your favorite beverages while perusing the exquisitely curated Soul Gems by Maria collection.

Soul Gems by Maria founder and CEO, Maria Harleston, will offer "gems" of wisdom about jewelry styling and layering tips for creating beautiful layers and stacks that speak to your soul!

Participants are encouraged to bring/wear some of their own pieces in order to find the perfect complementary pieces from the Soul Gems by Maria collection.

Winning Bidder will also receive a $300 gift card towards the Soul Gems by Maria collection. Participants will receive a 20% discount on all purchases.

You supply the friends and we provide beverages for sipping, small bites, jewelry styling pointers and, of course, the beautiful jewelry!

All jewelry in the collection is 14- or 18-karat gold with prices ranging from $500to $5,000.

The Sip with Soul experience will take place at a mutually agreeable private location on a mutually agreeable date no later than 1 year from the date of issuance.

Please visit soulgemsbymaria.com or Instagram @SoulGemsByMaria for a preview of the collection.





Estimated Value: $700





Generously donated by Maria Harleston of Soul Gems, secured by JJLA MM Christiane Pendarvis