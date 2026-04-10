Jack and Jill of America- Detroit Chapter's Silent Auction

Treat yourself or the coffee lover in your life to the ultimate Starbucks experience! This curated gift basket features a sleek, reusable Starbucks tumbler—perfect for your favorite hot or cold beverages on the go—paired with a beautifully designed Detroit-themed Starbucks mug, celebrating the spirit and culture of the city.





Also included are signature Starbucks goodies and a branded gift card, making this the perfect set for cozy mornings, busy days, or a well-deserved coffee break.





Whether you're a daily coffee enthusiast or simply love stylish, functional drinkware, this bundle delivers both practicality and charm.