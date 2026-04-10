Jack and Jill of America- Detroit Chapter's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Bliss Mani/Pedi Set
Bliss Foot File + Buffer
Bliss Nail Brush Duo
Portable 5-in-1 Manicure Set
Lavender Detox Foot Pads (5 pairs)
$50 Spa Gift Card
Vince Candle Company Pink Prosecco Candle
Cashmere Moon Mango Cocomilk Whipped Body Cream (2 oz)
Starting bid
Veuve Clicquot Champagne
Candle Homework Slatkin Co
Soap
Bath Bomb
Diffuser
Socks
Silk Scrunchies
Sleep mask
$15 Starbucks Gift Card
Starting bid
Starting bid
Steve Millet Sancerre Le Desert du Petit Bannon Wine
Olives
Milk Truffles
Everything Crackers
Green and Kalamata Olives
Dark Chocolate Almonds
Cutting Board
Starting bid
Reformer
Pilates Socks
Equilibrium Gift Card $100
Resistance Bands
Candle
Body Cream
Starting bid
Journal
Pens
Two books paperback books on writing
Starbucks gift card $10
Candle
Starting bid
Golf Balls
Golf Towel
Gloves
Coffee Cup (2)
Golf Tees
Hat
Score pencils
Golf Blanket
Ball Cleaner
Divit Holder
Starting bid
Manicure and pedicure set
Duo nail brush
Manicure portable 5 in 1 set
Detox footpads
Foot file
Gift to the spa $50
Gift Card to The Ten Nail Bar $70
Starting bid
Starting bid
Gift Card $70
My Beauty Cleansing Pad
Lip gloss set w. Liner
Makeup pouch
Makeup remover wipes
Make up mister
Duo Set lip gloss
Starting bid
Starting bid
Ari Lennox Tickets and Central Kitchen Gift Card
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Show your Lions pride with this game-day ready bundle, perfect for any Detroit fan!
This set includes:
●Detroit Lions #20 jersey
●Soft touch drinkware set
Whether you're tailgating, watching from home, or repping your team around town, this bundle has everything you need to cheer on the Lions in style.
Starting bid
Indulge in a sophisticated evening with the
Gentleman’s Night: Whiskey & Cigar
Experience—a curated set designed for those
who appreciate timeless luxury and refined
taste.
This elevated package includes:
● A bottle of Uncle Nearest Premium
Whiskey, rich in heritage and smooth in
finish
● A $50 gift card to Churchill’s Bistro &
Cigar Bar for an unforgettable night out
●A set of David Yurman Dominos, adding
a touch of designer elegance to your
game night
Starting bid
Treat yourself or the coffee lover in your life to the ultimate Starbucks experience! This curated gift basket features a sleek, reusable Starbucks tumbler—perfect for your favorite hot or cold beverages on the go—paired with a beautifully designed Detroit-themed Starbucks mug, celebrating the spirit and culture of the city.
Also included are signature Starbucks goodies and a branded gift card, making this the perfect set for cozy mornings, busy days, or a well-deserved coffee break.
Whether you're a daily coffee enthusiast or simply love stylish, functional drinkware, this bundle delivers both practicality and charm.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!