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Jack and Jill of America- Detroit Chapter

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Jack and Jill of America- Detroit Chapter's Silent Auction

Polished & Pampered: The Deluxe Mani-Pedi Retreat item
Polished & Pampered: The Deluxe Mani-Pedi Retreat
$75

Starting bid

Bliss Mani/Pedi Set

Bliss Foot File + Buffer

Bliss Nail Brush Duo

Portable 5-in-1 Manicure Set

Lavender Detox Foot Pads (5 pairs)

$50 Spa Gift Card

Vince Candle Company Pink Prosecco Candle

Cashmere Moon Mango Cocomilk Whipped Body Cream (2 oz)

“Sunshine Me Time” Basket item
“Sunshine Me Time” Basket
$75

Starting bid

Veuve Clicquot Champagne

Candle Homework Slatkin Co

Soap

Bath Bomb

Diffuser

Socks

Silk Scrunchies

Sleep mask

$15 Starbucks Gift Card

Sherwood Forest Artist Picture Heavenly Embrace item
Sherwood Forest Artist Picture Heavenly Embrace
$100

Starting bid

Wine Basket item
Wine Basket
$50

Starting bid

Steve Millet Sancerre Le Desert du Petit Bannon Wine

Olives

Milk Truffles

Everything Crackers

Green and Kalamata Olives

Dark Chocolate Almonds

Cutting Board

Yoga Basket item
Yoga Basket
$150

Starting bid

Reformer

Pilates Socks

Equilibrium Gift Card $100

Resistance Bands

Candle

Body Cream

Writers Box item
Writers Box
$50

Starting bid

Journal

Pens

Two books paperback books on writing

Starbucks gift card $10

Candle

Golf Essentials - Talk Birdie To Me item
Golf Essentials - Talk Birdie To Me
$100

Starting bid

Golf Balls

Golf Towel

Gloves

Coffee Cup (2)

Golf Tees

Hat

Score pencils

Golf Blanket

Ball Cleaner

Divit Holder

Bliss Basket item
Bliss Basket
$125

Starting bid

Manicure and pedicure set

Duo nail brush

Manicure portable 5 in 1 set

Detox footpads

Foot file

Gift to the spa $50

Gift Card to The Ten Nail Bar $70

Authentic Gucci Fannie Pack item
Authentic Gucci Fannie Pack
$300

Starting bid

The Lip Bar Box item
The Lip Bar Box
$100

Starting bid

Gift Card $70

My Beauty Cleansing Pad

Lip gloss set w. Liner

Makeup pouch

Makeup remover wipes

Make up mister

Duo Set lip gloss

 

Tigers Tickets -2 item
Tigers Tickets -2
$100

Starting bid

Date Night in Detroit! item
Date Night in Detroit!
$150

Starting bid

Ari Lennox Tickets and Central Kitchen Gift Card

Personal photo Session item
Personal photo Session
$75

Starting bid

HydraFacial item
HydraFacial
$125

Starting bid

Detroit Lions Fan Bundle item
Detroit Lions Fan Bundle
$35

Starting bid

Show your Lions pride with this game-day ready bundle, perfect for any Detroit fan!


This set includes:

●Detroit Lions #20 jersey

●Soft touch drinkware set


Whether you're tailgating, watching from home, or repping your team around town, this bundle has everything you need to cheer on the Lions in style.

Gentleman’s Night Whiskey & Cigar Experience item
Gentleman’s Night Whiskey & Cigar Experience
$175

Starting bid

Indulge in a sophisticated evening with the

Gentleman’s Night: Whiskey & Cigar

Experience—a curated set designed for those

who appreciate timeless luxury and refined

taste.


This elevated package includes:


● A bottle of Uncle Nearest Premium

Whiskey, rich in heritage and smooth in

finish


● A $50 gift card to Churchill’s Bistro &

Cigar Bar for an unforgettable night out


●A set of David Yurman Dominos, adding

a touch of designer elegance to your

game night

Starbucks Lovers Gift Basket – Detroit Edition item
Starbucks Lovers Gift Basket – Detroit Edition
$30

Starting bid

Treat yourself or the coffee lover in your life to the ultimate Starbucks experience! This curated gift basket features a sleek, reusable Starbucks tumbler—perfect for your favorite hot or cold beverages on the go—paired with a beautifully designed Detroit-themed Starbucks mug, celebrating the spirit and culture of the city.


Also included are signature Starbucks goodies and a branded gift card, making this the perfect set for cozy mornings, busy days, or a well-deserved coffee break.


Whether you're a daily coffee enthusiast or simply love stylish, functional drinkware, this bundle delivers both practicality and charm.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!