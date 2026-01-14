Jack and Jill of America Inc. Buffalo Chapter's 80th Gala Silent Auction

Item Description:

1 certificate from Dr. Nicole Morris Johnson for college or graduate school personal statement preparation and editing





1 certificate from the Law Offices of Linwood Roberts, PLLC for one basic will

Details:





The “Life Stages” Consultation Gift Certificate Bundle offers professional support for two critical transition points: college application preparation and legacy planning. This bundle offers guidance from attorney Linwood Roberts, an expert in, among other areas, corporations and trusts and estates, and from Dr. Nicole Morris Johnson, Director of the MA program in English and faculty member at the University of Buffalo with years of experience as an academic and pre-med advisor. Give the gift of guidance from a higher ed professional to a youth in your life and give yourself the gift of legal guidance that will ensure that your wishes are honored.





Restrictions:

Please note that the certificate redeemable for services from Dr. Nicole Morris Johnson is for one (1) first round structural/conceptual review of one (1) draft of a personal statement for a college or graduate school personal statement application and one (1) 30-minute online consultation. Contact Dr. Morris Johnson to inquire about pricing for additional editing and consultation services.





Please note that the certificate redeemable for services from the Law Offices of Linwood Roberts, PLLC is for one (1) basic will only. Additions, including but not limited to individual itemized bequeaths and testamentary trusts are available for an additional fee.





Expiration Dates: none





Special Notes:

*Please contact each sponsor individually to schedule services.





*For the Personal Statement certificate, submission of a complete first draft is required prior to scheduling the 30-minute consultation.





Donated By/Sponsor: Law Offices of Linwood Roberts, PLLC. and Dr. Nicole Morris Johnson