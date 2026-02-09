Jack & Jill of America Inc - Fundraising Shop

Offered by
About this shop
This Family Fun Basket is sure to bring lots of entertainment to your home!
This basket is perfect for the ultimate Sooner Fan!
This basket is ideal for the person that works hard and needs to be reminded to "Take Some Time For Yourself."
For the Thunder fan in your family, this is perfect gift!
16" x 27"
Autographed framed photo of the legendary Barry Switzer, OU Head football coach.
24" x 31"
Sports Illustrated Canvas of SGA
Framed photograph of the Championship Thunder team (31 of 250)
29" x 34"
Framed Signed/Autographed jersey of SGA
Discover the Splendor and Heritage of Greece
3 years to Travel/ No Blackout Dates/ 2 Travelers/ Round Trip Air for 2
Embark on an unforgettable odyssey to the sun-kissed shores of Santorini and the historical marvels of Athens, where beauty, culture, and timeless allure converge. This journey of a lifetime perfectly blends relaxation, exploration, and indulgence in one of the world’s most captivating destinations.
Your adventure begins with a flight for two to Athens, arranged by your dedicated AmFund Travel Specialist, followed by a short flight to the iconic island of Santorini. Spend three nights in 4+ star accommodations, surrounded by Santorini’s breathtaking beauty. Explore cobblestone streets, visit ancient archaeological sites, or unwind on pristine beaches with sapphire-blue ocean vistas.
As the sun sets, Santorini’s legendary sunsets will cast a golden glow over your evenings. Savor fine local wines and freshly caught seafood, shop for local art, or enjoy the glamorous nightlife—each moment promises memories that will linger long after you leave.
Next, fly to Athens, the cradle of Western civilization, for two nights in stunning accommodations. Enjoy a city tour of ancient wonders, from the majestic Acropolis to vibrant markets and exquisite dining. Your time in Athens offers a captivating blend of old-world charm and modern sophistication, deepening your connection to Greece’s rich heritage.
Just think, you’re only one bid away from creating precious memories you’ll cherish forever!
This AmFund Trip is Valid for 3 Years with NO Blackout dates and includes:
Take a deep breath. Enjoy the sweet aroma of tropical flowers as balmy breezes soothe your soul.
From the moment you arrive, Costa Rica will enchant you with its pristine beaches, exquisite vistas, dense green rainforests, mountain volcanoes, magnificent wildlife, and amazing wonders of nature found nowhere else in the world! Imagine the two of you lounging next to a glistening pool sipping tall cool cocktails or relaxing on a sugar sand beach as warm waves from the Pacific Ocean gently sweep ashore.
You’ll enjoy a 4 – star hotel in Tamarindo for 5 nights where you’ll experience the perfect balance of relaxation and excitement. While in Costa Rica you’ll have the choice of an AmFund Preferred Tour! You might want to join a sunset catamaran cruise, try snorkeling and diving, or explore the jungle canopy on a thrilling zip-line tour! Maybe you would prefer an adventurous surfing lesson or a relaxing horseback ride? This once-in-a-lifetime vacation is your chance to relax and explore this land of unmatched pleasure and beauty.
Your incredible package for two includes roundtrip air for two travelers, 6 days, 5 nights’ accommodation, daily breakfast, airport transfers, your choice of an AmFund Preferred Tour and memories of the most relaxing adventure of a lifetime!
Your AmFund Travel Specialist will book it for you, and you have 3 full years with no blackout dates. Bid now on this gorgeous tropical adventure!
The Choice Is Yours!
This AmFund Trip is Valid for 3 Years with NO Blackout dates and includes:
Embark on an extraordinary journey to Florence, a city that has captivated the hearts of travelers for over two millennia. Experience the romance and splendor of one of the world’s most enchanting destinations, where every moment celebrates art, culture, and culinary excellence.
Your adventure begins with a flight for two to Florence, arranged by your dedicated AmFund Travel Specialist. Upon arrival, you’ll be welcomed into your elegant 4-star accommodations, perfectly situated in the vibrant heart of Florence.
During your five-night stay, Florence reveals its timeless beauty through historic sites and charming cobblestone streets that lead to hidden gems. Whether you’re an art aficionado, culinary enthusiast, or simply seeking the perfect Italian escape, your time in Florence will be nothing short of magical.
Choose from an array of exclusive AmFund Preferred Tours, each offering a unique perspective on the birthplace of the Renaissance. Immerse yourself in art with VIP access to the Museum Accademia, where Michelangelo’s iconic “David” awaits. Alternatively, venture into the rolling hills of Tuscany for a full-day tour of renowned vineyards, where you can savor the finest wines and soak in the breathtaking countryside. For those passionate about Italian cuisine, an authentic cooking class might be your preference, learning to craft traditional dishes like bruschetta, handmade pasta, and decadent tiramisu under the guidance of a master chef.
The two of you will have three full years with no blackout dates to enjoy this amazing adventure, which includes your roundtrip air, five nights of 4-star accommodations in Florence, your choice of one AmFund preferred tour, and memories that will last forever!
The choice is yours!
This AmFund Trip is Valid for 3 Years with NO Blackout dates and includes:
Embark on an exclusive journey to Portugal, where history, culture, and stunning landscapes combine for an unforgettable experience. This trip invites you to immerse yourself in the vibrant spirit of Lisbon, a city brimming with tradition, elegance, and warm Portuguese hospitality.
Your adventure begins with a flight for two to Lisbon, arranged by your dedicated Travel Specialist. Upon arrival, you’ll settle into 4+ star accommodations in the city’s heart, with daily breakfast to start your day of exploration.
During your five-night stay, Lisbon will captivate you with its historic neighborhoods, stunning architecture, and lively atmosphere. Whether drawn to the city’s rich history, tantalizing cuisine, or coastal beauty, your time in Lisbon will be nothing short of enchanting.
Choose from a variety of AmFund Preferred Tours, each offering a unique perspective on this remarkable destination. Explore Sintra’s palaces and gardens, take a city tour through Lisbon’s iconic landmarks, indulge in a culinary journey of local flavors, or tour the surrounding countryside. For a magical evening, consider a sunset sail along the Tagus River, where Lisbon’s skyline glows as the sun sets.
The choice is yours!
This exceptional journey offers a unique opportunity to embrace the best of Portugal, creating lifelong memories—all while supporting a cause that matters.
This AmFund Trip is Valid for 3 Years with NO Blackout dates and includes:
Wild Wonders African Photo Safari
3 Years to Travel/ No Blackout Dates/ Land only
Your dreams will come true the moment you arrive in Johannesburg and are taken to your luxurious lakefront safari camp nestled on the lush South African Savannah tucked beneath majestic mountains.
Welcome to your real life “Eden” where Mother Nature’s exotic wildlife roam free and every morning you’ll awaken to amazing sights and sounds inviting you to get up and explore! Experienced professional guides will take you on escorted photo safaris to view wild animals up close from the safety of your Safari vehicle. You’ll be awed by giant buffalo, tall giraffes, lumbering hippos, elusive leopards, and powerful crocodiles in their natural habitat adjacent to your private lodge.
One day, you’ll leave the lodge to go to an off-site Safari in search of the Big 5. In addition to your thrilling never-to-be-forgotten game drives, you can enjoy your own private plunge pool, spot magnificently colored birds perched near your balcony, or safely explore the lodge’s protected property where amiable antelope graze peacefully and free. In the evenings, you’ll enjoy romantic candlelight dinners at impeccably set tables at the lodge’s main dining hall or mouthwatering barbeques cooked over a crackling fire under South Africa’s vast starlit sky during your traditional South African bush braai.
After your game drives and delicious dinners, you’ll curl up in the cozy comfort of your palatial safari tent perched high on an embankment overlooking the moonlit lake while gentle breezes lull you into a good night’s sleep.
The two of you will have three full years with no blackout dates to enjoy this amazing adventure, which includes a night in classic Johannesburg, five nights at your luxury safari lodge in a premium rhino tent, four guided photo safari game drives on property, 1 Big 5 game drive off-site, traditional South African bush braai experience, all your in-country transfers, 15 scrumptious meals, and memories that will last forever!
Your AmFund Travel Specialist will book your trip, and you will have 3 full years with no blackout dates to travel. Just think, you’re only one bid away from creating precious memories you’ll cherish forever!
This AmFund Trip is Valid for 3 Years with NO Blackout dates and includes:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!