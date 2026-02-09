Jack & Jill of America Inc - Fundraising Shop

Discover the Splendor and Heritage of Greece





3 years to Travel/ No Blackout Dates/ 2 Travelers/ Round Trip Air for 2

Embark on an unforgettable odyssey to the sun-kissed shores of Santorini and the historical marvels of Athens, where beauty, culture, and timeless allure converge. This journey of a lifetime perfectly blends relaxation, exploration, and indulgence in one of the world’s most captivating destinations.

Your adventure begins with a flight for two to Athens, arranged by your dedicated AmFund Travel Specialist, followed by a short flight to the iconic island of Santorini. Spend three nights in 4+ star accommodations, surrounded by Santorini’s breathtaking beauty. Explore cobblestone streets, visit ancient archaeological sites, or unwind on pristine beaches with sapphire-blue ocean vistas.

As the sun sets, Santorini’s legendary sunsets will cast a golden glow over your evenings. Savor fine local wines and freshly caught seafood, shop for local art, or enjoy the glamorous nightlife—each moment promises memories that will linger long after you leave.

Next, fly to Athens, the cradle of Western civilization, for two nights in stunning accommodations. Enjoy a city tour of ancient wonders, from the majestic Acropolis to vibrant markets and exquisite dining. Your time in Athens offers a captivating blend of old-world charm and modern sophistication, deepening your connection to Greece’s rich heritage.

Just think, you’re only one bid away from creating precious memories you’ll cherish forever!

This AmFund Trip is Valid for 3 Years with NO Blackout dates and includes: