Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Greater Little Rock Chapter Pink & Blue Junior Cotillion-Beautillion - MINI BELLE/BEAU

This $50 registration fee confirms your child’s enrollment in the Mini Belle/Beau Class of 2025–2026 Cotillion-Beautillion program.
Our youngest Mini Belles and Beaus will shine bright! These adorable participants will smile big, bow, and curtsy as our host introduces them to the community on stage. Each child will be escorted and formally presented—an unforgettable moment for families. This fee includes their participation and one child ticket to the finale event.
Please note: All sales are final, and this fee is non-refundable.
This $50 registration fee confirms your child’s enrollment in the Belles and Beaus in Waiting Class of 2025–2026 Cotillion-Beautillion program. Our Belles & Beaus in Waiting are showcasing their personalities and leadership potential. As the host introduces them, their short bio will be shared with the audience—a wonderful chance to step into the spotlight and prepare for their future roles in Cotillion–Beautillion. This fee covers participation and one child ticket to the finale.
