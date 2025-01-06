Greater Little Rock Chapter Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

Hosted by

Greater Little Rock Chapter Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

About this event

Jack and Jill of America, Inc Greater Little Rock Chapter Youth Excellence Awards (YEA)

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

* Exclusive event sponsor designation
* Logo prominently featured on event marketing materials,
program, and event signage
* Recognition in all event press releases and social media
promotions
* Opportunity to present an award during the ceremony
* Eight (8) complimentary event tickets
* Full-page ad in the event program
* Name and logo on all finalist retreat materials
* Recognition in post-event press release and thank you newsletter

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,500

* Logo featured on event marketing materials and program
* Recognition in event press releases and social media
* Six (6) complimentary event tickets
* Half-page ad in the event program
* Opportunity to include promotional materials in finalist
retreat gift bags
* Recognition in post-event thank you newsletter

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

* Logo featured on event program and select marketing materials
* Recognition on social media platforms
* Four (4) complimentary event tickets
* Quarter-page ad in the event program
* Recognition in post-event thank you newsletter

Silver Sponsorship
$500

* Logo included in the event program
* Two (2) complimentary event tickets
* Quarter page-sized ad in the event program
* Recognition on social media platforms

Bronze Sponsorship
$250

* Name listed in the event program
* Two (2) complimentary event tickets
* Recognition on social media platforms

Inside Front Cover Ad
$500

This listing will include ONE full page on the inside front cover of the souvenir booklet. Full color, full page ad, sized 8.5 x11"

Inside Back Cover Ad
$500

This listing will include ONE full page on the inside back cover of the souvenir booklet. Full color, full page ad, sized 8.5 x11"

Full Page Ad
Full Page Ad
$300

This listing will include ONE full page in the souvenir booklet. Full color, full page ad, sized 8.5 x11".

Half Page Ad
Half Page Ad
$150

This listing will include ONE half page ad in the souvenir booklet. Full color, half page ad, horizontal layout, sized 8.5 x5.5"

Quarter Page Ad
Quarter Page Ad
$100

This listing will include ONE quarter page in the souvenir booklet. Full color, quarter page ad, sized 4.25 x 5.5 "

Patron Listing
$25

This listing will include ONE patron's name listed in large font on the patron's page inside the souvenir booklet.

