Jack and Jill of America, Inc Greater Little Rock Chapter Youth Excellence Awards (YEA)

Hosted by
About this event
$
* Exclusive event sponsor designation
* Logo prominently featured on event marketing materials,
program, and event signage
* Recognition in all event press releases and social media
promotions
* Opportunity to present an award during the ceremony
* Eight (8) complimentary event tickets
* Full-page ad in the event program
* Name and logo on all finalist retreat materials
* Recognition in post-event press release and thank you newsletter
* Logo featured on event marketing materials and program
* Recognition in event press releases and social media
* Six (6) complimentary event tickets
* Half-page ad in the event program
* Opportunity to include promotional materials in finalist
retreat gift bags
* Recognition in post-event thank you newsletter
* Logo featured on event program and select marketing materials
* Recognition on social media platforms
* Four (4) complimentary event tickets
* Quarter-page ad in the event program
* Recognition in post-event thank you newsletter
* Logo included in the event program
* Two (2) complimentary event tickets
* Quarter page-sized ad in the event program
* Recognition on social media platforms
* Name listed in the event program
* Two (2) complimentary event tickets
* Recognition on social media platforms
This listing will include ONE full page on the inside front cover of the souvenir booklet. Full color, full page ad, sized 8.5 x11"
This listing will include ONE full page on the inside back cover of the souvenir booklet. Full color, full page ad, sized 8.5 x11"
This listing will include ONE full page in the souvenir booklet. Full color, full page ad, sized 8.5 x11".
This listing will include ONE half page ad in the souvenir booklet. Full color, half page ad, horizontal layout, sized 8.5 x5.5"
This listing will include ONE quarter page in the souvenir booklet. Full color, quarter page ad, sized 4.25 x 5.5 "
This listing will include ONE patron's name listed in large font on the patron's page inside the souvenir booklet.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!