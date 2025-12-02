Lake Spivey Georgia Chapter

Hosted by

Lake Spivey Georgia Chapter

About this event

Jack and Jill of America Lake Spivey Georgia Chapter: Pink Skirts and Blue Polos Charity Golf Tournament

100 Crystal Lake Blvd

Hampton, GA 30228, USA

PRESENTING SPONSOR
$10,000

4 teams (16 players); top billing illuminated on all event signage digital

and print; event website and promotional advertising; booth opportunity. All Sales are Final. No Refunds.

DIAMOND SPONSOR
$5,000

3 teams (12 players); recognition on all digital and print signage; logo on

tee sign; promotional booth opportunity. All Sales are Final. No Refunds.

PLATINUM SPONSOR
$2,500

2 teams (8 players); recognition on all digital and print signage; logo on

tee sign; promotional booth opportunity. All Sales are Final. No Refunds.

GOLD SPONSOR
$1,500

1 team (4 players); recognition on all digital and print signage; logo on tee

sign. All Sales are Final. No Refunds.

PINK AND BLUE SPONSOR
$500

(1) ticket to the Golf Clinic along with recognition at the event and on all digital and print signage. All Sales are Final. No Refunds.

Patron Tee Hole Sign
$350

Your business logo and message are displayed on a tee hole sign where every group pauses before hitting. All Sales are Final. No Refunds.

OPEN DONATION
Pay what you can

Open donations are appreciated and will help our fundraising efforts to support GiGi's House, A Friend's.House, Clayton County Boys and Girls Club of America, and Jack of Jill of America Foudation. All Sales are Final. No Refunds.

Glow After Dark Experience (Adult)
$50

Glow golf experience

Fun & Games

Music

Food Trucks

Glow After Dark Experience (Child - 12 years old and younger
$40

Glow golf experience

Fun & Games

Music

Food Trucks

INDIVIDUAL (1 PLAYER) REGISTRATION
$250

Single player registration. All sales final. No Refunds.

THE FOURSOME (4 PLAYERS) REGISTRATION
$1,000

The Foursome (4 Players) Registration. All sales final. No Refunds.

Sips and Secrets: Bubbles On The Green with Golf Clinic
$180
Sips and Secrets: Bubbles On The Green without Golf Clinic
$150
Vendor Registration
$150

Payment link for your business to participate as a vendor at the Pink Skirts and Blue Polos Charity Golf Classic.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!