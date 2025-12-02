Jack and Jill of America Lake Spivey Georgia Chapter: Pink Skirts and Blue Polos Charity Golf Tournament

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About this event
4 teams (16 players); top billing illuminated on all event signage digital
and print; event website and promotional advertising; booth opportunity. All Sales are Final. No Refunds.
3 teams (12 players); recognition on all digital and print signage; logo on
tee sign; promotional booth opportunity. All Sales are Final. No Refunds.
2 teams (8 players); recognition on all digital and print signage; logo on
tee sign; promotional booth opportunity. All Sales are Final. No Refunds.
1 team (4 players); recognition on all digital and print signage; logo on tee
sign. All Sales are Final. No Refunds.
(1) ticket to the Golf Clinic along with recognition at the event and on all digital and print signage. All Sales are Final. No Refunds.
Your business logo and message are displayed on a tee hole sign where every group pauses before hitting. All Sales are Final. No Refunds.
Open donations are appreciated and will help our fundraising efforts to support GiGi's House, A Friend's.House, Clayton County Boys and Girls Club of America, and Jack of Jill of America Foudation. All Sales are Final. No Refunds.
Glow golf experience
Fun & Games
Music
Food Trucks
Glow golf experience
Fun & Games
Music
Food Trucks
Single player registration. All sales final. No Refunds.
The Foursome (4 Players) Registration. All sales final. No Refunds.
Payment link for your business to participate as a vendor at the Pink Skirts and Blue Polos Charity Golf Classic.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!