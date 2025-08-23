Jack & Jill of America - OKC Chapter: V.I.B.E. Shop

Application Fee (member)
$25

Initial fee paid with application for V.I.B.E programming for potential participants that are members of JJOKC. Payment due with application by 9/7.

Application Fee (non-member)
$50

Initial fee paid with application for V.I.B.E programming for potential participants that are not members of JJOKC. Payment due with application by 9/7.

Participant Fee (1/2 payment)
$150

1/2 fee paid for full participation in the V.I.B.E. Program. First 1/2 is due 9/21, the second 1/2 is due 10/1.

Participant Fee (full payment)
$300

Fee paid for full participation in the V.I.B.E. Program.

