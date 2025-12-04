Jack & Jill of America Inc. Nashville Chapter's Pink & Blue Christmas Silent Auction

Hosted by
2000 Edgehill Ave, Nashville, TN 37212
Starting bid
$75 Value
Enjoy a happy hour outing or data night at Supper Club on Belcourt! Don't miss out on this wonderful dinning experience!
Address: 2000 Belcourt Ave, Nashville, TN 37212 Phone: (615) 678-6431
Menu: ilovesupperclub.com
Starting bid
$90 Value
2 guest at the Roll Academy Community Class. The Rolled Academy is perfect for birthdays, date nights, team building, or just because! Guests ages 7+ can learn the history and science of rolled ice cream and create a custom flavor (dairy-free/gluten-free options available)! Location: Farmers Market Website: https://www.rolled4ever.com/
Starting bid
$187 Value
Nashville Children’s Theatre nurtures the next generation of global citizens by providing transformational theatrical experiences which reflect our evolving community, instill profound empathy, and foster personal discovery. Every inch of our theatre is designed to engage, inspire, and delight audiences of all ages. View their site to find a show that your family will love.
Address: 25 Middleton St, Nashville, TN 37210
Phone: (615) 254-9103 Website: https://nashvillechildrenstheatre.org/
Starting bid
$189 Value
Staycation for one free night at Cambria hotel located near the Nashville Airport 44 Rachel Drive Nashville, TN 37214 www.Athenahospitalitygroup.com
Starting bid
$200 Value
Enjoy 4 Tickets to the Holiday Spirits Christmas Cocktail Festival! Friday December 12 6pm-9pm. Have yourself a merry little cocktail at Holiday Spirits!
Elevate the festive season at Holiday Spirits – A Cocktail Festival. Returning to Liberty Hall inside the Factory at Franklin, Holiday Spirits will bring together yuletide-themed cocktail tastings, curated confectioners, seasonal music, festive photo ops, and more.
Ticket includes 10 sample-sized signature cocktails. Food and full-sized drinks will be available for purchase as well. This event supports TennGreen, so every sip gets you closer to the nice list. Factory at Franklin’s Liberty Hall
230 Franklin Rd
Franklin, Tennessee 37064
Starting bid
$369 Value
Enjoy a one-night stay at the Grand Hyatt Nashville, featuring modern accommodations, world-class amenities, and a prime downtown location on Broadway. The ideal Nashville luxury getaway!
Starting bid
$500 Value
Gift card to Stages Skin Studio is dedicated to providing each client an exceptional aesthetics experience that embodies the essence of Southern hospitality. Our studio offers a warm and inviting atmosphere, where luxury and expertise meets personalized care. Our team of aesthetic professionals is committed to delivering effective, results-driven treatments tailored to clients’ unique goals. Extensively trained across multiple regenerative aesthetic modalities, Stages’ providers aim to enhance clients’ natural beauty at every stage of life. Website: https://stagesskinstudio.com/ Address: 150 PEWITT DRIVE BRENTWOOD, TN 37027 Phone: 615-483-1740
Starting bid
$1000 Value
VIP Star Card Experience the vibrant city of Nashville with the Music City VIP Star Card! This is an exclusive pass issued directly by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, granting special access and experiences during visits to Music City. With the Music City VIP Star Card, enjoy free admission for you and a guest to a variety of attractions, tours, and experiences throughout Nashville
Included Attractions
•Adventure Science Center
•Andrew Jackson's Hermitage, Home of the People's President
•Belle Meade Historic Site & Winery
•Cheekwood Estate & Gardens
and more
Included Tours
•Big Machine Brewery and Distillery
•Fat Bottom Brewing Co.
•Grand Ole Opry Tour
•Gray Line of TN
•Hatch Show Print
and more
Included Tastings
•Big Machine Brewery and Distillery
•City Winery
•Fat Bottom Brewing
•Nelson's Green Brier Distillery
•Ole Smoky Moonshine Distillery
Starting bid
$2000 Value
Enjoy six consecutive hours of Chauffeured transportation during your next special event in one of our luxurious Sprinter Vans. Signature Transportation Services https://nashvillelimo.com/
Phone: (615) 244-5466
E-mail: [email protected]
