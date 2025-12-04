Hosted by

Jack and Jill of America Inc. Nashville Chapter

About this event

Sales closed

Jack & Jill of America Inc. Nashville Chapter's Pink & Blue Christmas Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2000 Edgehill Ave, Nashville, TN 37212

Date Night Gift card for $75 item
Date Night Gift card for $75
$1

Starting bid

$75 Value

Enjoy a happy hour outing or data night at Supper Club on Belcourt! Don't miss out on this wonderful dinning experience!

Address: 2000 Belcourt Ave, Nashville, TN 37212 Phone(615) 678-6431

Menu: ilovesupperclub.com

Date Night Gift card for $75 item
Date Night Gift card for $75
$1

Starting bid

$75 Value

Enjoy a happy hour outing or data night at Supper Club on Belcourt! Don't miss out on this wonderful dinning experience!

Address: 2000 Belcourt Ave, Nashville, TN 37212 Phone(615) 678-6431

Menu: ilovesupperclub.com

2 Guests at the Roll Academy item
2 Guests at the Roll Academy
$1

Starting bid

$90 Value

2 guest at the Roll Academy Community Class. The Rolled Academy is perfect for birthdays, date nights, team building, or just because! Guests ages 7+ can learn the history and science of rolled ice cream and create a custom flavor (dairy-free/gluten-free options available)! Location: Farmers Market Website: https://www.rolled4ever.com/

Five Tickets to One Public Performance item
Five Tickets to One Public Performance
$1

Starting bid

$187 Value

Nashville Children’s Theatre nurtures the next generation of global citizens by providing transformational theatrical experiences which reflect our evolving community, instill profound empathy, and foster personal discovery. Every inch of our theatre is designed to engage, inspire, and delight audiences of all ages. View their site to find a show that your family will love.

Address: 25 Middleton St, Nashville, TN 37210

Phone(615) 254-9103 Website: https://nashvillechildrenstheatre.org/

Staycation One Free Night item
Staycation One Free Night
$1

Starting bid

$189 Value

Staycation for one free night at Cambria hotel located near the Nashville Airport 44 Rachel Drive Nashville, TN 37214 www.Athenahospitalitygroup.com

Four Tickets to the Holiday Spirits Christmas Cocktail item
Four Tickets to the Holiday Spirits Christmas Cocktail
$1

Starting bid

$200 Value

Enjoy 4 Tickets to the Holiday Spirits Christmas Cocktail Festival! Friday December 12 6pm-9pm. Have yourself a merry little cocktail at Holiday Spirits!

Elevate the festive season at Holiday Spirits – A Cocktail Festival. Returning to Liberty Hall inside the Factory at Franklin, Holiday Spirits will bring together yuletide-themed cocktail tastings, curated confectioners, seasonal music, festive photo ops, and more.

Ticket includes 10 sample-sized signature cocktails. Food and full-sized drinks will be available for purchase as well. This event supports TennGreen, so every sip gets you closer to the nice list. Factory at Franklin’s Liberty Hall

230 Franklin Rd
Franklin, Tennessee 37064

Staycation at Hyatt Centric Nashville item
Staycation at Hyatt Centric Nashville
$1

Starting bid

$369 Value

Enjoy a one-night stay at the Grand Hyatt Nashville, featuring modern accommodations, world-class amenities, and a prime downtown location on Broadway. The ideal Nashville luxury getaway!

Skin Stages Studio item
Skin Stages Studio
$1

Starting bid

$500 Value

Gift card to Stages Skin Studio is dedicated to providing each client an exceptional aesthetics experience that embodies the essence of Southern hospitality. Our studio offers a warm and inviting atmosphere, where luxury and expertise meets personalized care. Our team of aesthetic professionals is committed to delivering effective, results-driven treatments tailored to clients’ unique goals. Extensively trained across multiple regenerative aesthetic modalities, Stages’ providers aim to enhance clients’ natural beauty at every stage of life. Website: https://stagesskinstudio.com/ Address: 150 PEWITT DRIVE BRENTWOOD, TN 37027 Phone: 615-483-1740

Two Tickets Music City STAR Card VIP item
Two Tickets Music City STAR Card VIP
$1

Starting bid

$1000 Value

VIP Star Card Experience the vibrant city of Nashville with the Music City VIP Star Card! This is an exclusive pass issued directly by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, granting special access and experiences during visits to Music City. With the Music City VIP Star Card, enjoy free admission for you and a guest to a variety of attractions, tours, and experiences throughout Nashville

Included Attractions
•Adventure Science Center
•Andrew Jackson's Hermitage, Home of the People's President
•Belle Meade Historic Site & Winery
•Cheekwood Estate & Gardens
and more

Included Tours
•Big Machine Brewery and Distillery
•Fat Bottom Brewing Co.
•Grand Ole Opry Tour
•Gray Line of TN
•Hatch Show Print
and more

Included Tastings
•Big Machine Brewery and Distillery
•City Winery
•Fat Bottom Brewing
•Nelson's Green Brier Distillery
•Ole Smoky Moonshine Distillery

Six hours of Chauffeured Transportation item
Six hours of Chauffeured Transportation
$1

Starting bid

$2000 Value

Enjoy six consecutive hours of Chauffeured transportation during your next special event in one of our luxurious Sprinter Vans. Signature Transportation Services https://nashvillelimo.com/

Phone: (615) 244-5466

E-mail: [email protected]

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!