Jack Andrews Memorial Silent Auction

The Salt and Lime Cabo Grill in Raleigh serves authentic dishes inspired by the Baja peninsula. Owners Ken and Katie Smith create scratch-made European dishes filled with modern flavors, paired with fresh margaritas and other cocktails.
6006 Falls of Neuse Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609
Chopstix Gourmet Asian Restaurant & Sushi Bar offers authentic and delicious tasting Chinese and Japanese cuisine in Raleigh, NC. Chopstix's convenient location and affordable prices make our restaurant a natural choice for dine-in or take-out meals in the Raleigh community. 5607 Creedmoor Rd Raleigh, NC 27612
From classic cravings to seasonal collaborations, we challenge ourselves to create a menu that celebrates flavors from around the world and opens up a seat at the table for anyone who wants to join.
Jalwa goes beyond just serving delicious food. They're committed to upholding the authenticity of Indian cuisine while fostering a welcoming atmosphere where every guest feels like part of the family. Through every dish served and every guest welcomed, they're dedicated to upholding the rich traditions of Indian cuisine while fostering a culture of inclusivity, generosity, and genuine human connection. 6112 Falls Of Neuse Rd
Kwench is passionate about nutrition, vibrant health, and happiness every day, in every way. After the owners started their own fitness journeys, in 2019 they decided they want to bring health and wellness to the Raleigh area. It is more than a juice bar. It is a space that makes people feel good inside and out. Here you will find good nutrition, good music, and good vibes. 9660 Falls of Neuse Rd
If you’re hungry for savory, home-style comfort food in North Raleigh, look no further than Metro Diner. A local go-to restaurant, our Raleigh location stays true to our humble roots with must try signature items like Fried Chicken & Waffles and our famous Iron City Meatloaf. 6325 Falls of Neuse Rd
Owners Andrew and Nikki Stafford, and our friendly staff at My Way Tavern, Raleigh, invite you to come enjoy some great food and sample our extensive selection of local beers. Also, it doesn’t hurt to check out the specials menu – especially for a weekday lunch! 522 St Mary's St
While we are Tex-Mex, our menu is made up of a combination of flavors, with recipes and ingredients from across New Mexico, Mexican border towns, the Rio Grande Valley, South Texas and, of course, Austin. Wanna know a secret? Our fajita marinade is an old South Texas family recipe that has been used at some "infamous" South Padre Island beach parties. Our founders had a vision to bring FRESH to Tex-Mex, and the commitment to our food is still the core of everything we do today. 4020 Market at North Hills St
Visit your local Yard House in Raleigh, North Carolina to experience innovative foods from our amazing scratch kitchen. The beer menu at Yard House features a variety of new craft, local, seasonal and imported beers on draft and by the bottle. 4208 Six Forks Rd Suite C110
Your Carolina Ale House family can't wait to host you for the game! With dozens of TVs and ice cold beers on tap, and a killer scratch kitchen, we're excited to take care of you. Our food and cocktail menus change seasonally, so you're sure to find something you like. But if you can't decide, you can't go wrong with our award-winning wings!
The Cowfish is a locally owned, beloved neighborhood spot that serves both burgers (cow) and sushi (fish)…along with many other delicious dishes! Our menu may be varied and long but the basics of what we do and care about are short and sweet. 4208 Six Forks Rd #100
Enjoy a handmade original or flavor of the month cinnamon roll. Try them fresh or take advantage of the Take & Bake option and enjoy the glory at home! 1322A Millbrook Road
Relish Craft Kitchen & Bourbon Bar is a neighborhood bar and grill that celebrates a love of food, drink, cooking, and entertaining in an upscale atmosphere without the upscale attitude or upscale price tag. 5629 Creedmoor Rd
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has evolved into a leading chocolatier committed to quality and innovation. Our passionate team hand-selects American ingredients to ensure each chocolate is a remarkable experience. Celebrate craftsmanship and flavor with us while making memories along the way! 8521 Brier Creek Pkwy Ste 103
Tifa Chocolate & Gelato remains committed to quality and community. We’re more than just a dessert shop; we’re a testament to the journey of a family that set out to share their love of fine chocolates and gelato with the world, fostering connections and crafting the best part of your day, one scoop at a time. 4208 Six Forks Road Suite 130
Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co., was co-founded in 1960 by North Carolina grocers W.T. Harris and Willis Teeter.
Harris Teeter operates more than 250 stores and 60 fuel centers in seven states and the District of Columbia. 6024 Falls of Neuse Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609
Trader Joe’s is a national chain of neighborhood grocery stores. They are committed to providing customers outstanding value in the form of the best quality products at the best everyday prices. At Trader Joe's, you won’t find a lot of branded items. Instead, you’ll discover a store full of unique and interesting products, along with everyday basics, in the Trader Joe's label. 8111 Creedmoor Rd
Live, work, shop, dine, and play at North Hills. This innovative, multi-faceted district offers many options to live and stay a while. Midtown Park and many gathering spaces offer plenty of fresh air, while conveniences such as groceries, banks, and a pharmacy are just a leisurely stroll away. Premier dining establishments, high-end boutiques, department stores, and cafés are all a few steps in any direction.
The Foot Spa at Brennan Station, Raleigh offers pedicure, foot reflexology and foot detox.
Our goal is to provide you with an enjoyable relaxing experience to help you feel your best every day with moments of relax, refresh and rejuvenate.
It’s all about you! 8111 Creedmoor Rd Ste 145
At Hand & Stone, personalized care, premium products, and expert hands come together to quiet the mind, nourish the skin, and awaken your natural glow. Services include massage, facials, toning, injectables, and hair removal. 6625 Falls Of Neuse Rd
From short bobs and long layers to kids’ haircuts, bald fades and more, Great Clips has a look that’s perfect for you. 9660 Falls Of Neuse Rd
A robust blend of 45% Petit Verdot, 45% Merlot, and 10% Syrah, aged 100% in oak barrels for 10 months. Deep and expressive, this wine features notes of leather, black cherry, and plum. Each bottle includes one of three unique label designs by Dave Matthews—randomly selected with every order.
Murphy’s Naturals is on a mission to do infinite good by prioritizing people and the environment. We passionately strive to help our fellow humans get out there to play, explore, and wonder in our natural world. And we work tirelessly to protect the outdoors—today and tomorrow—by emphasizing purpose alongside profit. 1053 E Whitaker Mill Rd #155
Stitch was founded in Cary, NC by a man who was passionate about cars and golf, so, he decided to combine the themes of both into a best selling business! These polos are worn by major champions and every day amateur golfers. Re-energize your wardrobe with our stylish golf polos that look great and fit even better, on and off the course.
At Great Harvest Bakery, we believe in providing customers with the best tasting products. Not only do our products taste better than the average baked goods - our freshly - milled whole grain wheat flour assures that we’re delivering nutritional value. All of our products are made from scratch – no mixes or frozen doughs. We hope to earn your confidence in our products and service - and your business for years to come. 8801 Lead Mine Rd
Harmony Farms Natural Food Store is your Natural Wellness Partner that will work with you while we journey together On Your Natural Wellness Path. In keeping with the Organic Spirit we will provide you with the highest quality Natural & Organic Foods and Supplements. 5653 Creedmoor Rd
At The Flourish Market, we're all about shopping with meaning and intention. We currently partner with 200+ brands that work all over the world including right here at home in the United States to drive positive social change. We invite you to use your purchasing power for good, supporting causes and change makers creating sustainable impact. 2201 Iron Works Dr Ste 101
This handmade basket contains 4 pounds of coffee and two tumblers! Enjoy your favorite Starbucks Coffee drink right at home!
Take home this bee nuc box which includes: A standard 5-frame nuc box usually contains: 3-4 frames of brood, 1-2 frames of honey and pollen stores, a mated laying queen, and several thousand worker bees. The frames are taken from a strong, established hive, ensuring that the new colony already has developing brood and a healthy worker population.
This certificate from Kings North Hills includes 90 minutes of bowling, shoe rental for up to 6 people, 2 gourmet pizzas, and fountain soda service. Kings offers elevated bowling, arcades, gaming and entertainment in a sleek retro environment. Join the fun! 141 Park at N Hills St
Jalen Chatfield is an American professional ice hockey defenseman for the Carolina Hurricanes of the National Hockey League. He previously played with the Vancouver Canucks.
This framed print includes the image taken after the only Stanley Cup win for the Carolina Hurricanes thus far. A one of a kind gem!
$575 Value two tickets to the Carolina Hurricanes vs the Seattle Kraken on January 10th 2026 at 7pm. These two lower level tickets also include a parking pass!
