Hosted by

John de la Howe School Foundation

About this event

Jack Nicklaus Memorabilia Auction

Jack Nicklaus Signed Photo Collage | Golf Memorabilia item
Jack Nicklaus Signed Photo Collage | Golf Memorabilia
$250

Starting bid

Own a piece of golf history.

This professionally designed Jack Nicklaus autographed 8x10 photo collage captures iconic moments from the legendary career of The Golden Bear, one of the greatest golfers of all time.

Featuring a striking visual composition of championship moments and a hand-signed autograph, this piece is a timeless tribute to excellence, discipline, and legacy.

Whether displayed in an office, home, or collection, this item is more than memorabilia — it represents greatness.

Why It Matters

Proceeds from this auction directly support students at the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture, helping provide:

  • Hands-on agricultural education
  • Student travel and leadership experiences
  • Scholarships and program support

Your bid is an investment in the next generation of agricultural leaders.

Item Details

  • Autographed by Jack Nicklaus
  • 8x10 photo collage design
  • Showcases historic career moments
  • Framed and ready for display

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