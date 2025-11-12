Offered by

Jackson County Gear Grinders

About this shop

Jackson County Gear Grinders's Supplemental Shop

Play Doh Set
Free
Puzzles for 5+
Free
Board Game
Free

Ages 4-10

Scentsy Buddy
Free
Paper Craft Activity Set for Kids
Free
Baby puzzle
Free
Soccer Ball
Free
FishFin Frineds Toy Set for ages 4-6
Free
Boy's Youth Small Sweatshirt
Free

Random boy's YS Sweatshirt

3T Girls Clothing Pull (2 items)
Free

Random selection of girls' 3T clothes

24m Girls Clothing Pull (2 items) (Copy)
Free

Random selection of girls' 24m clothes (1-2 outfits)

12m Girls Clothing Pull (2 items)
Free

Random selection of girls' 12m clothes (1-2 outfits)

Women's Size 9 Shoe
Free

Random pair of shoes for girls, Size 9 Women's

Women's Size 8 Shoe
Free

Random pair of shoes for girls, Size 8 Women's

Women's Size 6 Shoe
Free

Random pair of shoes for girls, Size 6 Women's

Women's Size 5 Shoe
Free

Random pair of shoes for girls, Size 5 Women's/Girls

Boys' Size 13 Shoe for Kids
Free

Random pair of shoes for girls, Size 13 Youth Shoe (Child's Size)

Boys' Size 12 Shoe for Kids
Free

Random pair of shoes for boys, Size 12 Youth Shoe (Child's Size)

Small Surprise Blippi Toy
Free

Random Blippi Toy

Basketball
Free
Small Cocomelon Toddler Toy
Free

Small Random Cocomelon Toy for Toddlers

Small BLDR Blocks Set
Free

Ages 5-10

Elmo Toddler Item
Free

Random Elmo Toy/Item for Toddlers

Sequence Game
Free

Ages 4+

LOL Dolls Toy
Free

Ages 4+

Baby Doll
Free

Ages 3-6

Hot Wheels Bundle
Free

Ages 3-6

Minnie Mouse Figurines
Free

Ages 2-5

Magnetic Blocks
Free

Ages 3-9

Polly Pocket Toy
Free

Ages 4-9

Random Pull of 3 Pieces Makeup
Free

Ages 9+, Random Makeup Singles

Random Pull of 1 Set Nails
Free

Ages 9+, Random Nail Press On Set

Stacking Cups for Baby
Free
Teething Toy for Baby
Free
Art Set for Kids 5-9
Free
Book for kids 3-6
Free
Socks, girls
Free
Socks, boys
Free
Winter Hat
Free

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!